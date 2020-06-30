Water Proofing Membrane Market, Size, Share, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027
Global Water Proofing Membrane Market is segmented By Type (Sheet Based Membranes, Liquid Applied Membranes), By Raw Material (PVC, HDPE, EPDM, TPO, Modified Bitumen, Others), By End User (Building Structures, Waste & Water Management, Walls & Roofing, Br
• The Water proofing membrane Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecasting period (2020-2027).
• A waterproofing membrane is a thin layer of water-tight material that is laid over a surface. This layer is continuous and does not allow water to pass through it. Waterproofing is a term that membrane manufacturers use loosely to describe any product that can retard the passage of water. The membranes may be in sheet form or liquid-applied. They are used above ground on spandrels and façades; on water-containment structures, including planters; under mechanical-room and shower-room floors; in cavity walls; under green vegetative roofs; and on plazas over occupied spaces. Below ground, they are used over earth-covered suspended slabs, on foundations, and under pressure slabs on grade.
Market Dynamics
• Increasing residential construction globally is the major driving factor for the waterproofing membrane market growth. The infrastructure sector is a key driver for the global economy. The sector is highly responsible for propelling the world’s overall development that would ensure the time-bound creation of world-class infrastructure. Investments for construction is rising globally. For instance, India has a necessity of investment worth USD 777.73 billion in infrastructure by 2022 to have sustainable development in the country. India is witnessing significant interest from international investors in the infrastructure space. Some key investments in the sector are., in 2018, the infrastructure sector in India witnessed private equity and venture capital investments worth USD 1.97 billion. Adding to this, In June 2018, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has announced USD 200 million investment into the National Investment & Infrastructure Fund (NIIF).
• Fluctuating raw material prices is the key restraint hindering the market growth. High raw material costs may create a harmful impact due to its effects on the total production cost. The cost of raw materials for manufacturing building materials impact on the prices of the building materials. The rising raw materials costs along with other factors such as oil, gas, and energy are the key causes of increases in the prices of the waterproofing membrane.
Market Segmentation
• By type, the waterproofing membrane market is segmented into sheet based membranes and liquid applied membranes. The global waterproofing membrane market size by liquid applied membranes was worth USD YY million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD YY million by 2026, at a CAGR of YY% during the forecast period. Liquid applied membranes are likely to grab the major market share in the forecast period due to its availability in the form of liquid. It is sprayed or applied by brush or roller to the concrete surface which forms a thick joint-free membrane in contact with air. Manufacturers are focusing to introduce new solutions in the market. For instance, Sika has introduced liquid applied membrane (LAM) systems. These systems are applied in new construction and in refurbishment whenever the use of a sheet membrane is too complicated to provide a fast, effective and safe installation.
• On the basis of raw material, the waterproofing membrane market is classified into PVC, HDPE, EPDM, TPO, modified bitumen and others. Others include LDPE. The global waterproofing membrane market size by PVC segment was worth USD YY million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD YY million by 2026, at a CAGR of YY% during the forecast period.
• On the basis of end-user, the waterproofing membrane market is divided into building structures, waste & water management, walls & roofing, bridges & highways, and others. Others include tunnel liners and mining applications. The global waterproofing membrane market size by building structures segment was worth USD YY million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD YY million by 2026, at a CAGR of YY% during the forecast period.
Market Geographical Analysis
• The Europe waterproofing membrane market size was worth USD YY million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD YY million by 2026, at a CAGR of YY% during the forecast period. Europe is accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018 due to the rising worries on water and waste management. Companies are focusing on acquisitions in order to expand their market presence. For instance, In December 2018, Sika has agreed to acquire Arcon Membrane Srl, a leading manufacturer of roofing and waterproofing systems in Romania. By acquiring Arcon, Sika will significantly strengthen its position in the Romanian market and extend its product portfolio to meet the increasing demand for complete solutions in the roofing and waterproofing markets.
• However, the market in APAC is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR rate in the forecast period due to the rising FDI in the real estate sector particularly in nations like India and China and quick growth in the construction industry in Asia Pacific economies. As one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, India’s real estate sector is booming. For instance, Indian infrastructure sector witnessed 91 M&A deals worth USD 5.4 billion in 2017.
Market Competitive Landscape
• The waterproofing membrane market is highly competitive with existing players entering the market.
• Some of the major players include Firestone Building Products Company LLC., Flex Roofing Systems, GAF Materials Corporation, Sika AG, Carlisle Companies Inc., Solmax International Inc, Soprema Group, Copernit S.P.A., Laticrete International, Inc, and Johns Manville
• The key players are adopting various key strategies such as product launches, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions which are contributing to the growth of the Waterproofing Membrane Market.
• For instance, W. R. MEADOWS introduced the newest member of their Waterproofing Membrane line, CLAY-TITE. The addition of CLAY-TITE bentonite waterproofing membrane offers a waterproofing option that is based on bentonite clay, a first of its kind from W. R. MEADOWS.
• In December 2018, Sika has agreed to acquire Arcon Membrane Srl, a leading manufacturer of roofing and waterproofing systems in Romania.
• In August 2018, SOPREMA, Inc., a leading manufacturer of roofing, waterproofing, and civil engineering waterproofing solutions, has announced the acquisition of DERBIGUM Americas Inc., the U.S. division of DERBIGUM, a Belgian roofing solutions provider.
