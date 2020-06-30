Veno-Venous Extracorporeal Life Support (VV ECLS) Devices Market, Size, Share, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027
Global Veno-Venous Extracorporeal Life Support (VV ECLS) Devices Market is segmented By Product Type (Single-ventricular device, Biventricular device), By Application (Femoral vein, Jugular vein, Right atrium, Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Amb
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 30, 2020 ) Market Overview
• The Global Veno-Venous extracorporeal Life Support (VV ECLS) Devices Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecasting period (2020-2027).
• Extracorporeal life support (ECLS), also known as extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), is an extracorporeal technique that provides prolonged cardiac and respiratory support to the heart and lungs are which are not able to provide an adequate amount of gas exchange or perfusion to sustain life. The technology for ECLS is derived from cardiopulmonary bypass, which provides shorter-term support with arrested native circulation.
• In veno-venous (VV) ECLS, cannulae are placed in the right common femoral vein for drainage and right internal jugular vein for infusion. Alternatively, a dual-lumen catheter is inserted into the right internal jugular vein, draining blood from the superior and inferior vena cavae and returning it to the right atrium.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/veno-venous-extracorporeal-life-support-devices-market
Market Dynamics
• The global veno-venous extracorporeal life support (VV ECLS) devices market is growing due to several driving factors such as increasing prevalence of cardiopulmonary disease & respiratory disorders, rising awareness towards cardiopulmonary disease, and increasing demand for cardiopulmonary monitoring and treatment system.
• According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 17.5 million people died due to cardiopulmonary disease which represents more than 30% of the global death in 2015. Cardiopulmonary diseases are rising due to several factors such as growing geriatric population, rising disposable income, changing lifestyle, smoking, and others. The Veno–venous extracorporeal life support (VV ECLS) devices are used to assist the patients for maintaining the body to normal level through appropriate intervention. These devices have shown favorable results for neonatal and pediatric patients who are suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and single-ventricle physiology. As of January 2016, 73,596 patients had been placed on extracorporeal life support (ECLS) internationally, of which 36,246 were neonates and 18,019 were older children. The number of registered ELSO centers and their yearly use of ECLS have increased precipitously in this last few years to 298 centers and 6,177 cases/year, respectively.
• However, several complications associated with extracorporeal life support devices such as bleeding, infections, and technical failures, coupled with high cost of the devices and lack of skilled professionals are hindering the growth of the market.
Market Segmentation Analysis
• By product type, the veno-venous extracorporeal life support (VV ECLS) devices market is segmented into single-ventricular device and biventricular device. Among these, the veno–venous extracorporeal life support (VV ECLS) devices in single-ventricle patients have increased the market share in 2018 and estimated to grow significantly over the forecast period. Single site dual lumen cannulas are used in infants, children, and adults. This approach incorporates both drainage and reinfusion lumens into one unit inserted through the right internal jugular vein (RIJV). However, the veno–venous ECLS has a substantial risk in patients with single-ventricle disorder due to the vulnerability of the coronary, pulmonary and cerebral circulations. Biventricular devices support with a paracorporeal pulsatile device is known to be an efficient bridge to recovery for patients with fulminant myocarditis related cardiogenic shock.
• On the basis of application, the veno–venous extracorporeal life support (VV ECLS) devices market is segmented into right atrium, jugular vein, femoral vein, and others. The veno–venous extracorporeal life support (VV ECLS) devices have effective results in jugular vein and right atrium. Femoro-Jugular VV ECMO requires the insertion of two cannulas, one is for blood drainage from the venous system [superior vena cava (SVC)] to ECMO circuit, the second returns the oxygenated blood to right atrium (RA) or left internal jugular vein (LIJV. This is a key factor for the variability as multiple site access can be approached [right internal jugular vein (RIJV) being always the first option].
Market Geographical Analysis
• North America is dominating the global veno-venous extracorporeal life support (VV ECLS) devices market accounting for largest market share in 2018, owing to rising prevalence of cardiopulmonary diseases, growing aging population and active intervention by government like “Million Hearts” initiative by US government to spread awareness about risk associated with cardiopulmonary diseases. According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death in the United States, responsible for 840,768 deaths (635,260 cardiac) in 2016. From 2006 to 2016, the US death rate from CVD decreased by 18.6% and from coronary heart disease by 31.8%. In addition, the North America VV ECLS market is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period, owing to the rising demand for new innovative products. Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation has made refinements in existing technology while manufacturing CAPIOX FX Oxygenator.
• According the Japan Aging Research Center, the Asia–Pacific is on the verge of suffering from aging of population. Japan, China, and South Korea are the countries experiencing highest problem of aging population followed to rising risk for cardiopulmonary diseases. The growing prevalence of cardiovascular and cardiopulmonary diseases in Asia will be responsible for increase in cardiopulmonary diseases burden across the region. The region also constitutes some of the developed markets such as Australia and New Zealand. According to the UNFPA, by 2050, one in four people in Asia and the Pacific will be over 60 years old. The population of older persons (aged over 60) in the region will triple between 2010 and 2050, reaching close to 1.3 billion people. Also, high awareness and huge demand for veno–venous extracorporeal life support (VV ECLS) devices are driving the growth of the market is this region.
Competitive Landscape
• The veno-venous extracorporeal life support (VV ECLS) devices market is competitive with presence of few major players. Some of the major players in the global veno-venous extracorporeal life support (VV ECLS) devices market includes Medtronic, Plc, MAQUET Holding B. V. & Co. KG (Getinge Group), Microport Scientific Corporation, Sorin Group, Nipro Medical Corporation, Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation, MedosMedizintechnik AG, among others.
• The key players are adopting various growth strategies such as product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations which are contributing to the growth of the veno-venous extracorporeal life support (VV ECLS) devices market globally. For instance,
• In July 2019, Hemovent GmbH has received CE Marking for its MOBYBOX ECLS System, allowing the company to market its product throughout the European Union. MOBYBOX is the world’s first self-contained and fully integrated ExtraCorporeal Life Support (ECLS) system, designed with an ultimate focus on safety, ease of use, mobility, and high performance in order to support or replace heart and lung function in the event of cardiac and/or respiratory failure.
• In July 2019, UK-based medical technology firm LivaNova has introduced the CE-Marked Bi-Flow arterial femoral cannula intended for the prevention of leg ischemia during cardiac surgery.
• In June 2019, Orchestra BioMed Inc. has formed a global strategic partnership with Terumo Corporation for development and commercialization of the Virtue Sirolimus-Eluting Balloon (SEB).
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/veno-venous-extracorporeal-life-support-devices-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/veno-venous-extracorporeal-life-support-devices-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
• The Global Veno-Venous extracorporeal Life Support (VV ECLS) Devices Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecasting period (2020-2027).
• Extracorporeal life support (ECLS), also known as extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), is an extracorporeal technique that provides prolonged cardiac and respiratory support to the heart and lungs are which are not able to provide an adequate amount of gas exchange or perfusion to sustain life. The technology for ECLS is derived from cardiopulmonary bypass, which provides shorter-term support with arrested native circulation.
• In veno-venous (VV) ECLS, cannulae are placed in the right common femoral vein for drainage and right internal jugular vein for infusion. Alternatively, a dual-lumen catheter is inserted into the right internal jugular vein, draining blood from the superior and inferior vena cavae and returning it to the right atrium.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/veno-venous-extracorporeal-life-support-devices-market
Market Dynamics
• The global veno-venous extracorporeal life support (VV ECLS) devices market is growing due to several driving factors such as increasing prevalence of cardiopulmonary disease & respiratory disorders, rising awareness towards cardiopulmonary disease, and increasing demand for cardiopulmonary monitoring and treatment system.
• According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 17.5 million people died due to cardiopulmonary disease which represents more than 30% of the global death in 2015. Cardiopulmonary diseases are rising due to several factors such as growing geriatric population, rising disposable income, changing lifestyle, smoking, and others. The Veno–venous extracorporeal life support (VV ECLS) devices are used to assist the patients for maintaining the body to normal level through appropriate intervention. These devices have shown favorable results for neonatal and pediatric patients who are suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and single-ventricle physiology. As of January 2016, 73,596 patients had been placed on extracorporeal life support (ECLS) internationally, of which 36,246 were neonates and 18,019 were older children. The number of registered ELSO centers and their yearly use of ECLS have increased precipitously in this last few years to 298 centers and 6,177 cases/year, respectively.
• However, several complications associated with extracorporeal life support devices such as bleeding, infections, and technical failures, coupled with high cost of the devices and lack of skilled professionals are hindering the growth of the market.
Market Segmentation Analysis
• By product type, the veno-venous extracorporeal life support (VV ECLS) devices market is segmented into single-ventricular device and biventricular device. Among these, the veno–venous extracorporeal life support (VV ECLS) devices in single-ventricle patients have increased the market share in 2018 and estimated to grow significantly over the forecast period. Single site dual lumen cannulas are used in infants, children, and adults. This approach incorporates both drainage and reinfusion lumens into one unit inserted through the right internal jugular vein (RIJV). However, the veno–venous ECLS has a substantial risk in patients with single-ventricle disorder due to the vulnerability of the coronary, pulmonary and cerebral circulations. Biventricular devices support with a paracorporeal pulsatile device is known to be an efficient bridge to recovery for patients with fulminant myocarditis related cardiogenic shock.
• On the basis of application, the veno–venous extracorporeal life support (VV ECLS) devices market is segmented into right atrium, jugular vein, femoral vein, and others. The veno–venous extracorporeal life support (VV ECLS) devices have effective results in jugular vein and right atrium. Femoro-Jugular VV ECMO requires the insertion of two cannulas, one is for blood drainage from the venous system [superior vena cava (SVC)] to ECMO circuit, the second returns the oxygenated blood to right atrium (RA) or left internal jugular vein (LIJV. This is a key factor for the variability as multiple site access can be approached [right internal jugular vein (RIJV) being always the first option].
Market Geographical Analysis
• North America is dominating the global veno-venous extracorporeal life support (VV ECLS) devices market accounting for largest market share in 2018, owing to rising prevalence of cardiopulmonary diseases, growing aging population and active intervention by government like “Million Hearts” initiative by US government to spread awareness about risk associated with cardiopulmonary diseases. According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death in the United States, responsible for 840,768 deaths (635,260 cardiac) in 2016. From 2006 to 2016, the US death rate from CVD decreased by 18.6% and from coronary heart disease by 31.8%. In addition, the North America VV ECLS market is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period, owing to the rising demand for new innovative products. Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation has made refinements in existing technology while manufacturing CAPIOX FX Oxygenator.
• According the Japan Aging Research Center, the Asia–Pacific is on the verge of suffering from aging of population. Japan, China, and South Korea are the countries experiencing highest problem of aging population followed to rising risk for cardiopulmonary diseases. The growing prevalence of cardiovascular and cardiopulmonary diseases in Asia will be responsible for increase in cardiopulmonary diseases burden across the region. The region also constitutes some of the developed markets such as Australia and New Zealand. According to the UNFPA, by 2050, one in four people in Asia and the Pacific will be over 60 years old. The population of older persons (aged over 60) in the region will triple between 2010 and 2050, reaching close to 1.3 billion people. Also, high awareness and huge demand for veno–venous extracorporeal life support (VV ECLS) devices are driving the growth of the market is this region.
Competitive Landscape
• The veno-venous extracorporeal life support (VV ECLS) devices market is competitive with presence of few major players. Some of the major players in the global veno-venous extracorporeal life support (VV ECLS) devices market includes Medtronic, Plc, MAQUET Holding B. V. & Co. KG (Getinge Group), Microport Scientific Corporation, Sorin Group, Nipro Medical Corporation, Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation, MedosMedizintechnik AG, among others.
• The key players are adopting various growth strategies such as product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations which are contributing to the growth of the veno-venous extracorporeal life support (VV ECLS) devices market globally. For instance,
• In July 2019, Hemovent GmbH has received CE Marking for its MOBYBOX ECLS System, allowing the company to market its product throughout the European Union. MOBYBOX is the world’s first self-contained and fully integrated ExtraCorporeal Life Support (ECLS) system, designed with an ultimate focus on safety, ease of use, mobility, and high performance in order to support or replace heart and lung function in the event of cardiac and/or respiratory failure.
• In July 2019, UK-based medical technology firm LivaNova has introduced the CE-Marked Bi-Flow arterial femoral cannula intended for the prevention of leg ischemia during cardiac surgery.
• In June 2019, Orchestra BioMed Inc. has formed a global strategic partnership with Terumo Corporation for development and commercialization of the Virtue Sirolimus-Eluting Balloon (SEB).
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/veno-venous-extracorporeal-life-support-devices-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/veno-venous-extracorporeal-life-support-devices-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.