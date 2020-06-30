Uveitis Treatment Market, Size, Share, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027
Global Uveitis Treatment Market is segmented By Treatment Type (Corticosteroids, Immunosuppressant, Monoclonal Antibodies, Antibiotics, Others), By Disease Type (Anterior Uveitis, Posterior Uveitis, Intermediate Uveitis, Panuveitis), By Cause (Non-infecti
• The Global Uveitis Treatment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% in the forecast period 2020-2027.
• Uveitis is an inflammation of the middle layer of an eye (uvea), also known as the uveal tract. Auto-immune disorders, injuries, inflammatory disorders, infections, and surgeries are common causes of uveitis. Common symptoms related to uveitis include eye pain, eye floaters, blurred vision, increased sensitivity to light and redness of the eye.
Market Dynamics
• The major driving forces are the rising incidence of uveitis, the presence of grants and fellowships, growing research and development activities.
• Rising incidence of uveitis is one of the major factors driving growth. For instance, according to the College of Optometrists, the incidence of anterior uveitis is around 12 per 100,000 people yearly. Also, based on a study on medical records from the California communities, uveitis leads to nearly 30,000 new cases of blindness every year, contributing to around 10% of all the blind cases. With the increasing incidents of infectious diseases, the prevalence of uveitis with infectious etiologies is also growing. As per the Indian Journal of Inflammation Research, in India, around 50% of the uveitis incidents are caused by infections. Further, the developing countries are also highly susceptible to eye inflammation due to infectious etiologies. Thus, the rising incidence of uveitis is driving the market.
• The increasing number of clinical trials for eye inflammation treatment are being conducted globally. For instance,
• The presence of grants is also expected to propel market growth. For instance, according to an article published on August 17, 2018, Fight for Sight, the UK’s leading sight loss charity, has announced that the Project Grants Awards and the recently established Primer Fellowship call is now open for applications. The charity will provide funding of up to £60,000 for two individuals to undertake vision-related research for one year. One of the Fellowships is funded in collaboration with The Royal College of Ophthalmologists.
• However, high prices of medications and the side effects associated with the medications, lack of knowledge regarding the eye disorders are expected to restrain the market growth.
• The side effects associated with medications like watery eyes, irritation are likely to hamper market growth.
Market Segmentation Analysis
• By treatment type, the uveitis treatment market can be segmented into immunosuppressants, corticosteroids, monoclonal antibodies, antibiotics, and others.
• The corticosteroid segment is expected to grow at a high rate since it is considered as the mainstay treatment for patients with noninfectious uveitis. Corticosteroid drugs are very useful in minimizing inflammation. The FDA approved several types of corticosteroid eye drops are available in the market. Ophthalmologists generally recommend eye drops, oral medications, or injections of corticosteroid. Corticosteroid implant is also increasingly gaining traction for people with chronic eye inflammation disorders. For instance, Retisert, of Bausch+Lomb is the first FDA approved surgical corticosteroid implant for treating noninfectious posterior uveitis in the US. A large number of novel phase 3 clinical trials are under development for refractory posterior or intermediate uveitis. For instance, a phase 3 trial is under process for determining the effectiveness of mycophenolate mofetil and methotrexate as the standard corticosteroid treatment for a noninfectious posterior, intermediate, and panuveitis cases.
• The immunosuppressant segment is also expected to grow at a high rate over the forecast period. This is owing to the presence of research and development activities. For instance, according to an article published on October 19, 2018, a team of researchers from the UCH CEU's Biomedical Sciences Institute has tested the efficiency of Bevacizumab, a medicine used against cancer and in ophthalmology, to treat uveítis, thus stopping the inflammation from spreading.
• By disease type, the uveitis treatment market can be segmented into anterior uveitis, posterior uveitis, intermediate uveitis, and panuveitis.
• Anterior uveitis segment is expected to grow at a high rate owing to the high prevalence of the disease among adults as well as the young population. The increasing research in the field highlights that this type of disease grows with age. There is a high risk for people with untreated Anterior Uveitis leading to the loss of vision as well as the development of glaucoma, or retinal edema, cataract. According to the 2017 article by Retina Today, this condition accounted for around 30% to 90% of the cases of uveitis. It also stated that about 1%-4% of patients experience a 25% loss of visual acuity. There are several effective treatments for the disease and can be easily managed.
• Posterior uveitis is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the availability of several drugs. For instance, Trivaris, of Allergan is a corticosteroid used for the prevention. However, the poor penetration of topical corticosteroids to the posterior portion of the eye is expected to restrain the posterior uveitis treatment market.
• Intermediate uveitis is expected to have a significant growth rate over the forecast period as it facilitates the prevention of permanent structural damage to the vital ocular tissue. Further, the rising prevalence of various infectious diseases such as tuberculosis, leprosy, syphilis, Lyme's disease, and Whipple's disease is expected to lead to the increasing cases of intermediate uveitis.
• By cause, the uveitis treatment market can be segmented into infectious, and non-infectious.
• The noninfectious uveitis segment is expected to grow at a significant rate owing to the availability of various treatment options. Corticosteroids, immunosuppressants, antibiotics, and biologic drugs are some of the treatment types commonly used for noninfectious uveitis. The presence of product launches by the key players is expected to accelerate market growth. For instance, on July 21, 2017, AbbVie received CHMP positive opinion for HUMIRA (Adalimumab) for the treatment of pediatric patients with chronic non-infectious anterior uveitis.
• Infectious uveitis is also expected to grow at a high rate owing to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases in developing countries. It can also affect different portions of the eye, from anterior to posterior. According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, sarcoidosis, syphilis, and tuberculosis are found in most of the patients diagnosed with the condition.
• By distribution channel, the uveitis treatment market can be segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.
• The hospital pharmacies segment is anticipated to grow at a high rate owing to the availability of a wide range of options for the management of eye inflammation in the hospitals. Further, hospitals provide treatment and care to a large number of patients, thereby making hospital pharmacies a leading segment.
Market Geographical Analysis
• Geographically, the global uveitis treatment market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
• North America is dominating the global uveitis treatment market in 2018 and is estimated to hold significant market size over the forecast period (2020-2027) owing to the increasing prevalence of uveitis in the region, and the presence of research and development activities.
• The increasing prevalence of uveitis is expected to boost market growth. Uveitis is estimated to account for 10 % of all cases of blindness in the US, including 30,000 new cases of legal blindness every year. It affects about 200,000 people in the US. Although it usually occurs in adults, about 5 - 10 % of cases start before age 16. About 43,000 new cases are diagnosed in the US each year.
• The presence of research and development activities in the region is expected to boost market growth over the forecast period. For instance,
Market Competitive Trends
• The major players operating in the global uveitis treatment market are Allergan, Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, AbbVie Inc., Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., Alimera Sciences, Inc., Clearside Biomedical, Inc., and Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc.
• The key players are adopting various strategies such as product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations, which are contributing to the growth of the uveitis treatment market globally. For instance,
• On September 3, 2019, Alimera Sciences announced that it would launch ILUVIEN in Germany for non-infectious uveitis indication.
• On September 4, 2018, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced the top-line results from its Phase 3 study assessing the safety and efficacy of EGP-437 delivered through the EyeGate II Drug Delivery System (EGDS) in the patients with non-infectious anterior uveitis.
• In July 2018, The UK’s leading eye research charity, Fight for Sight, is partnered with the Chief Scientist Office (CSO) to support Scottish researchers in developing a treatment for autoimmune uveitis, a condition that can cause blindness.
• On May 27, 2016, AbbVie's HUMIRA (adalimumab) received CHMP positive opinion to treat different forms of non-infectious uveitis.
