UHT Milk Market, Size, Share, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027
Global UHT Milk Market is segmented By Product (Whole Milk, Semi-Skimmed Milk, Skimmed Milk, Others), By Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, E-Commerce Stores, Others), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asi
• Global UHT Milk Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period (2020-2027)
• UHT (Ultra-high temperature) processing is a food processing technology used to sterilize liquid food, milk, by heating it above 135 degrees. UHT milk is currently packaged in a sterile container and an unopened milk package has unrefrigerated shelf life between six and twelve months. This property makes UHT milk as a suitable opportunity for regions with limited availability of electricity and refrigeration space. The UHT milk is widely consumed in United States and currently increasing its market presence in Asia-pacific regions. The convenient and portability nature of UHT milk is attracting wide range of consumers across the globe.
Market Dynamics:
• Longer shelf life and portability nature of milk with minimal requirement of refrigeration are the primary factors driving the global UHT milk market. UHT milk reduces the dependability of consumer over the fresh milk. Additionally, Growing usage of UHT milk in confectionaries, hotels, food chains due to its longer life are contributing to the growth of the UHT milk market globally. Growing urban population coupled with depleting production milk in few nations are boosting demand for high shelf-life milk by consumers across the globe. Further, growing population, shifting population in developing nations from rural to urban areas and rapid adoption of wester cuisines are the major factors might further boost the market for UHT milk globally during forecast period.
• However, lack of presence in natural taste in UHT milk and extensive consumption of fresh milk by consumers in countries like India are major factors hindering the growth of global UHT Milk market.
Market Segmentation Analysis
• Global UHT milk market is segmented on the basis of product into whole milk, skimmed milk, semi-skimmed milk and others.
• Whole milk segment is dominating the global UHT market during the forecast period owing to high consumption of whole milk by wide group of consumers compared to its other compatriots. The UHT whole milk evolved as alternative for fresh milk by various restaurants, office workspaces and other institutional food stations due to its longer shelf life and extensive usage nature.
Market Geographical Analysis
• By region, the global UHT Milk market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa.
• North America is dominating the global UHT Milk market owing to increasing consumer awareness regarding UHT milk and growing adoption of UHT as a major ingredient in food chains such as coffee vendors, restaurants and other institutional food chains. Growing individual preferences towards longer shelf-life and convenient food are additionally contributing to the growth of UHT milk during the forecast period.
• According to USDA Foreign Agricultural Service, imports of UHT to China increased by 5% from 2016 to 2017. China established as a fastest growing country in UHT milk during the forecast period owing to growing consumer preferences towards longer shelf-life milk and higher convenient milk. Growing consumer confidence in the safety of imported UHT is additionally contributing to the sales growth in China. Increasing availability of e-commerce food service and home delivery access to wide group of people in UHT milk is another factor fueling the growth of UHT milk in china. According to China Dairy Association, China accounted to approximately 40% of total EU UHT shipments.
Competitive Analysis
• The major players in global UHT milk market are focusing on improving their international presence in UHT milk through acquisition of regional companies and establishments of new production plants. For instance, In August 2019, Nestle S.A and Laticinio Bela Vista, manufacturer of Piracanjuba and LeitBom brands entered into partnership for production of distribution of UHT milk into Brazil.
• In March 2019, Nestle S.A entered into UHT liquid milk market in Argentina through its establishment of new product plant in Villa Nueva. This production plant possess ability to produce ten million liters of liquid UHT milk per day.
• In March 2019, Yill Group acquired Westland Milk products worth USD 403 million to improve its global and domestic business for UHT products.
• Some of the key players in the global UHT milk market includes Parmalat S.p.A., LALA Branded Products, LLC, Nestlé S.A., Organic Valley, and Granarolo Group.
