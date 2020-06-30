Treprostinil Drugs Market, Size, Share, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027
Global Treprostinil Drugs Market is segmented By Product Type (Remodulin, Tyvaso, Orenitram), By Distribution Channel (Clinic Centers, Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia P
• The worldwide market for Treprostinil Drugs is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecasting period (2020-2027).
• Treprostinil is a vasodilator/ synthetic analog of prostacyclin that is used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where Treprostinil dilates (widens) the arteries and decreases the amount of blood clotting platelets in the body. These effects lower blood pressure in the pulmonary artery that leads from the heart to the lungs.
• This report focuses on the Treprostinil Drugs in the global market (2020-2026), especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types, and applications.
Market Dynamics
• The European Respiratory Society (ERS) reported that the worldwide prevalence of PAH is ranging from 10 to 52 cases per million and estimated to be in the range of 100,000–200,000 every year.
• The presence of favorable government support in the U.S. such as Orphan Drug Act (ODA) 1983 and the Rare Disease Act (RDA) of 2002 to facilitate the development of orphan drugs with benefits including tax incentives (reduced taxes/tax credits equal to half of the development costs), clinical research subsidies, and improved patent protection & marketing rights. Increasing launches of innovative drugs & treatment therapies, favorable initiatives by various governments, and rising spending over healthcare is supporting the market growth.
• Besides, RDA amended to create a centralized structure (statutory authorization) for coordinating the research or recommend national research agendas to better facilitate the research & education.
• Globally, the Treprostinil Drugs treatment market to exhibit a lucrative growth with a CAGR of YY. Y% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027
• Based on drug class, the vasodilators segment would register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to rising number of prescriptions & sale of prostacyclin and prostacyclin analogs such as Flolan (epoprostenol), Remodulin/Orenitram/Tyvaso (treprostinil), Ventavis (iloprost), Uptravi (selexipag), and Veletri (epoprostenol). These vasodilators will surpass the endothelin receptor antagonists (ERAs) in terms of revenue by the end of 2018 due to the launch of blockbuster drugs like Uptravi and Ventavis in recent years, and launch of potential pipeline drugs shortly.
• The presence of key market participants, supportive government initiatives, and sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and rising prevalence of risk factors for PAH in the U.S. and Canada would facilitate North America’s supremacy throughout the forecast period
• Asia Pacific is envisaged to exhibit the fastest market growth over the forecast period and would retain its status quo owing to growing elderly population base coupled with the increasing incidence of causative diseases of PAH, and rising spending on healthcare in China, India, Japan, and Australia
• Major players in this vertical are GlaxoSmithKline plc; Pfizer Inc.; Gilead Sciences, Inc.; Novartis International AG; Bayer AG; Merck KGaA; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; United Therapeutics Corporation; Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd; Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Toray Industries, Inc.; Liquidia Technologies, Inc.; and Nuventra Pharma Sciences
Market Segmentation Analysis
• Based on product type, the global Treprostinil drugs are fragmented into three segments Remodulin, Tyvaso, and Orenitram. The sales proportion of remodeling in 2019 is about YY%, and the sale proportion of Tyvaso is about YY% in 2019.
• Remodulin: Treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) (WHO Group 1) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise. Studies establishing effectiveness included patients with NYHA Functional Class II-IV symptoms and etiologies of idiopathic or heritable PAH (58%), PAH associated with congenital systemic-to-pulmonary shunts (23%), or PAH associated with connective tissue diseases (19%).
Dosage and administration of remodeling (PAH) in patients with NYHA Class II-IV symptoms
a) Initial dose for patients new to prostacyclin infusion therapy: 1.25 ng/kg/min; increase based on clinical response (increments of 1.25 ng/kg/min per week for the first 4 weeks of treatment, later 2.5 ng/kg/min per week).
b) Mild to moderate hepatic insufficiency: Decrease initial dose to 0.625 ng/kg/min.
• Tyvaso: It is a follow-on product to Remodulin. As an inhaled formulation of treprostinil, Tyvaso is better tolerated than continuously and subcutaneously administered Remodulin. United Therapeutics has created a large market niche for its inhaled treprostinil formulation, Tyvaso, despite the drug being relegated to later lines of therapy and being unavailable outside the US. However, this niche is now under threat from newer, more convenient oral prostacyclins such as Uptravi (selexipag; Johnson & Johnson/Nippon Shinyaku), which further possesses a much stronger clinical dataset, as well as United Therapeutics' own oral Orenitram (treprostinil).
• Orenitram: The drug was discovered and developed by United Therapeutics Corporation who got approval for marketing in December 2013 from FDA.
Market Geographical Analysis
• North America holds the dominant market share for Treprostinil Drug in 2019 and is expected to maintain the growth over the forecast period, increasing prevalence of pulmonary arterial hypertension which is a progressive disease characterized by elevated pulmonary arterial pressure (PAP) and pulmonary vascular resistance (PVR), leading to right ventricular failure and death. PAH is a rare disease, with an estimated prevalence ranging from 10 to 52 cases per million
• Supportive government initiatives for the development of orphan drugs (drugs for rare diseases) are projected to support market growth. For instance, the Rare Disease Act 2002 and the Orphan Drug Act (ODA) 1983 in the U.S. offer incentives, such as tax credits, for the development of orphan drugs. The Orphan Drug Act enables tax credits up to 50% of total R&D cost, funding for R&D, protocol assistance, and waiver in Food and Drug Administration (FDA) fees and clinical tax incentives. These incentives foster pharmaceutical companies to invest in the development of orphan drugs.
• The patient-focused Drug Development (PFDD) initiative highlights the power and advocacy for patient care in the U.S. Under these initiatives, meetings were held with a group of people suffering from rare diseases. The agenda of these meetings was to understand disease severity, its impact on patients’ lives, and available treatment options.
Market Competitive Trends
• Treprostinil Drugs competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Treprostinil Drugs sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2017-2020, this study provides the Treprostinil Drugs sales, revenue, and market share for each player covered in this report.
• The major players covered in Treprostinil Drugs are United Therapeutics, Novartis, Teva, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Treprostinil Drugs market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
