Toxoid Vaccine Market, Size, Share, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027
Global Toxoid Vaccine Market is segmented By Disease (Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis), By Composition (Monovalent Tetanus Toxoid, Diphtheria, Tetanus, and Pertussis, Diphtheria and Tetanus), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Government Organizations, Other
• The Global Toxoid Vaccine Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecasting period (2020-2027).
• Toxoid vaccines are made from a toxin (poison) that has been made harmless but that elicits an immune response against the toxin and used as the antigen in the vaccine to elicit immunity. These vaccines are used to protect against Diphtheria, Tetanus, and pertussis. They create immunity to the parts of the germ that cause disease instead of the germ itself.
Market Dynamics
• The global toxoid vaccines market growth is driven by several factors such as rising cases of tetanus and diphtheria, increasing government initiatives for vaccination programs, and growing research & development activities for new vaccines.
• Rising number of cases of tetanus and diphtheria is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market, especially in developing economies. According to the WHO, there were 15,103 reported cases in 2018 with an increase from 13,500 tetanus cases in 2016. Tetanus is a non-communicable disease contracted through exposure to the spores of the bacterium, Clostridium tetani. People of all ages can get tetanus, but the disease is particularly common and serious in newborn babies and their mothers when the mothers` are unprotected from tetanus by the vaccine, tetanus toxoid. Tetanus toxoid vaccine is used for tetanus prevention by developing immunity against the pathogen causing tetanus. The low cost of tetanus vaccine is also boosting the growth of the market.
• In addition, the increasing government initiatives globally are also driving the market growth. These initiatives aim to ensure that every stratum of the society, irrespective of social and economic status is granted access to immunization. For instance, according to WHO report, in 2017, tetanus toxoid (TT) vaccination campaigns targeting women of reproductive age (15–49 years) were conducted in six Member States, reaching an additional 4 million women in 2017. Also, globally, all countries are committed to "elimination" of maternal and neonatal tetanus (MNT), i.e. a reduction of neonatal tetanus incidence to below one case per 1000 live births per year in every district. As of March 2019, 13 countries remain that have not eliminated MNT.
• However, the toxoid vaccine market is hampered by several side-effects associated with toxoid vaccine which lowers its preferability. The vaccine causes redness and pain at the site of injection, fever, and fatigue and muscles pains. There are severe allergic reactions of the tetanus toxoid vaccine which occur in less than one in 100,000 people. Also, the bipolar and contractual nature of the toxoid vaccine market leads to fall in profitability of vaccine manufacturing and low demands for these vaccines in the developed regions.
Market Segmentation Analysis
• On the basis of disease, the market is segmented into tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis. Among these, the tetanus segment held the largets market share in 2018, owing to increasing number of tetanus cases globally. Tetanus is an uncommon but very dangerous disease, of every 10 people who get it, as many as 2 will die and requires treatment in a medical facility, often in a referral hospital. Neonatal tetanus is the most deadly in rural areas where deliveries take place at home without adequate sterile procedures and in unclean environment. According to the WHO, it is estimated that neonatal tetanus killed about 30,848 newborn children in 2017, a 96% reduction from the situation in 1988 when an estimated 787,000 newborn babies died of tetanus within their first month of life. Tetanus is prevented through immunization with tetanus-toxoid-containing vaccines (TTCV). The WHO recommends the use of combination vaccines containing diphtheria toxoid as well, for example Td. Neonatal tetanus can be prevented by immunizing women of reproductive age with TTCV, either during pregnancy or outside of pregnancy. This protects the mother and - through a transfer of tetanus antibodies to the fetus - also her baby. There are two DTaP vaccines available in the United States for the first five doses in children
