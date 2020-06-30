Stomach Cancer Treatment Market, Size, Share, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027
Global Stomach Cancer Treatment Market is segmented By Treatment Type (Surgery, Endoscopic Mucosal Resection, Chemotherapy, Radiation Therapy, Chemoradiation, Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Sur
• The Global Stomach cancer treatment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecasting period (2020-2027).
• Stomach cancer is a disease in which malignant (cancer) cells form in the lining of the stomach. Stomach cancer usually begins in the mucus-producing cells that line the stomach. This type of cancer is called gastric cancer or adenocarcinoma. Age, diet, and stomach disease can affect the risk of developing stomach cancer. Symptoms of stomach cancer include indigestion and stomach discomfort or pain. This type of cancer is difficult to diagnose because most people typically do not show signs in the earlier stages. Since stomach cancer usually does not cause any early symptoms, it often goes undiagnosed until after it spreads to other parts of the body. According to the National Cancer Institute, 1.8% of the deaths caused by cancer is due to stomach cancer.
Market Dynamics
• The stomach cancer treatment market growth is driven by several factors, such as increasing cases of stomach cancer and increasing the approval of new drugs.
• Stomach cancer remains one of the most common and deadly cancers worldwide, especially among older males. Based on GLOBOCAN 2018 data, stomach cancer is the 5th most common neoplasm and the 3rd most deadly cancer, with an estimated 783,000 deaths in 2018. Stomach cancer incidence and mortality are highly variable by region and highly dependent on diet and Helicobacter pylori infection. Over one million cases of stomach cancer are diagnosed each year around the world. Stomach cancer is more prevalent in males. In developed countries, stomach cancer is 2.2 times more likely to be diagnosed in males than in females. In developing countries, this ratio is 1.83. In five countries worldwide, stomach cancer has the highest incidence among all cancers for males. According to European Society for Medical Oncology, stomach cancer is no longer just the cancer of the elderly, globally the rate of stomach cancer in younger people has increased substantially. In Latin America, over 12 years, the increase was seen primarily in young women, who often presented with more advanced disease.
• There are many recent drug approvals by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the past few years, which has boosted the market growth for stomach cancer treatment globally. For instance, in March 2019, the U.S. FDA approved trastuzumab-qyyp (Trazimera), a biosimilar to trastuzumab (Herceptin), for the treatment of HER2-overexpressing metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma. Around 10% to 30% of gastric cancers are HER2-positive thus, a new biosimilar targeting the HER2-overexpressing metastatic gastric is helping patients with new treatment options. Similarly, in September 2017, the US FDA approved Keytruda (pembrolizumab) to treat people with certain cancers of the stomach or gastroesophageal junction, the area where the stomach connects to the esophagus. The approval is for people with advanced cancers called adenocarcinomas that have come back or continued to grow after having at least two previous treatments.
Market Segmentation Analysis
• By treatment type, the global stomach cancer market is segmented as surgery, endoscopic mucosal resection, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, chemoradiation, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy. Chemotherapy is expected to be the dominant market shareholder over the period of forecast (2020-2027) as chemotherapy helps shrink cancer or slow its growth, which can relieve symptoms for some patients and help them live longer. Gastric cancer is usually diagnosed at later stages when the cancer is spread to other body parts as well; chemotherapy turns out to be the most effective treatment in later stages. Chemotherapy uses anti-cancer drugs that are injected into a vein or given by mouth as pills. These drugs enter the bloodstream and reach all areas of the body, making this treatment useful for cancer that has spread to organs beyond where it started. Chemo is also given before surgery for stomach cancer. This is known as neoadjuvant treatment, and that can shrink the tumor and possibly make surgery easier. It may also help keep cancer from coming back and help patients live longer. Chemo may be given after surgery to remove cancer. This is called adjuvant treatment. The goal of adjuvant chemo is to kill any cancer cells that may have been left behind but are too small to see. Often, for stomach cancer, chemo is given with radiation therapy after surgery. This combination is called chemoradiation. This may be especially helpful for cancers that could not be entirely removed by surgery. Many of the chemo drugs can be used to treat stomach cancer including Capecitabine (Xeloda), Carboplatin, Cisplatin, Docetaxel (Taxotere) and many more.
• By distribution channel, the global market is segmented as hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers and, cancer research institutes.
Market Geographical Analysis
• North America is dominating the stomach cancer treatment market in 2018 and estimated to hold the largest market size over the forecast period (2020-2027), owing to an increased prevalence of stomach cancer, a highly aware population, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and favorable government initiatives. According to Cancer.Net, in 2019, an estimated 27,510 (17,230 men and 10,280 women) in the US will be diagnosed with stomach cancer. It is estimated that 11,140 deaths (6,800 men and 4,340 women) from this disease will occur this year. Many organizations are working towards increasing awareness among the population about stomach cancer. Stomach cancer deaths exceed breast cancer and colon cancer deaths in US; hence proper awareness is essential. For instance, one such organization is No Stomach For Cancer (NSFC), which has initiated multiple awareness programs in the region. The organization also celebrates November as stomach cancer awareness month. In 2010, NSFC successfully championed and celebrated the first official Stomach Cancer Awareness Month in the U.S. Additionally, the Surgeon General has committed to making Thanksgiving Day National Family History Day, emphasizing the importance of knowing one’s hereditary risks for disease, clearly one of the risk factors for stomach cancer.
Market Competitive Analysis
• Some of the major key players in the market are Bristol-Myers Squibb, Celltrion, Eli Lilly and Company, Roche, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Imugene, Novartis AG, Merck, Taiho Oncology and Pfizer.
• In the stomach cancer treatment market, Merck holds the leadership position due to new product approvals, mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions. The key players are adopting various growth strategies such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations and increasing research and development and high investment, which are contributing to the growth of the stomach cancer treatment market globally.
• In April 2019, Sandoz enters agreement EirGenix, Inc. for proposed trastuzumab biosimilar, currently in Phase III development, to treat selected HER2-positive gastric cancer tumors
• In April 2019, Merck announced topline findings from the final analysis of the pivotal Phase 3 KEYNOTE-062 trial evaluating KEYTRUDA, Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, as monotherapy and in combination with chemotherapy (cisplatin and either 5-fluorouracil or capecitabine) for the first-line treatment of advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma.
• In March 2019, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network Oncology Research Program and Eli Lilly and Company today announced six projects that aim to improve the delivery of gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancer care in the US. The quality improvement studies will focus on methods of intervention that can be implemented across a variety of different oncology practice settings.
• In May 2018, Taiho Oncology announced positive topline results from the pivotal Phase 3 trial of Lonsurf® in metastatic gastric cancer.
