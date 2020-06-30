Spinocerebellar Ataxia Market, Size, Share, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027
Global Spinocerebellar Ataxia Market is segmented By Treatment Type (Treatment, Diagnostic Test, End-User), By Diagnostic Test (Hospitals, Others), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Share, Size,
• The Global Spinocerebellar Ataxia Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecasting period (2020-2027).
• Spinocerebellar ataxia is a genetic disorder that is progressive, degenerative, and often fatal. The clinical marker of all SCAs is a progressive loss of balance and coordination accompanied by slurred speech. The mobility and communicative skills of individuals with an SCA are restricted, which strongly impairs quality of life, and many SCAs lead to premature death.
• Spinocerebellar ataxia type 1 (SCA1) is a subtype of type I autosomal dominant cerebellar ataxia (ADCA type I; see this term) characterized by dysarthria, writing difficulties, limb ataxia, and commonly nystagmus and saccadic abnormalities.
• Spinocerebellar ataxia type 3, also called the Machado-Joseph disease (MJD), is an inherited form of ataxia that is characterized by the progressive clumsiness in the arms and legs. MJD is usually classified in three types including Type I, Type II, and Type III. Type I usually starts at the age of 10-30 years with faster progression and more dystonia and rigidity than ataxia. Type II is the most common type of MJD.
Market Dynamics
The global spinocerebellar ataxia diagnosis and treatment market can be segmented based on:
• Treatment
• Diagnostic Test
• End-user
In terms of treatment, the global spinocerebellar ataxia diagnosis and treatment market can be bifurcated into:
• Adaptive devices
• Therapies
• Physical Therapy
• Occupational Therapy
• Speech Therapy
Physical therapy can help individuals suffering from spinocerebellar ataxia in improving coordination and enhanced mobility. Occupational therapy can help individuals suffering from spinocerebellar ataxia in conducting daily tasks such as feeding themselves. Speech therapy for people suffering from spinocerebellar ataxia helps in improving speech and aids in swallowing.
Based on the diagnostic test, the global spinocerebellar ataxia diagnosis and treatment market can be divided into:
• Imaging Tests
• Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI),
• Computed Tomography (CT) Scan
• X-ray
• Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scan
• Lumbar Puncture Tests
• Genetic Tests
In terms of end-user, the global spinocerebellar ataxia diagnosis and treatment market can be segmented into:
• Hospitals
• Ambulatory Surgical Centers
• Others
Market Segmentation Analysis
• Spinocerebellar Ataxia starts between the age of about 20 and 50 years and has an intermediate rate of progression. Type III starts at the age of 40-70 years and progresses relatively slowly. Consequently, the rising incidences of the condition are further likely to boost the drug development for spinocerebellar ataxia in the next few years.
• It has been observed that spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA) is a hereditary disease caused due to mutations in the ATXN1 gene. Mutation in ATXN1 gene can lead to degenerative changes in the cerebellum and spinal cord. A person affected by the disease usually inherits the altered gene from an affected parent. The gene is passed from one generation to the next. According to the NIH, one to two per 100,000 people worldwide are affected by spinocerebellar ataxia.
Market Geographical Analysis
• North America holds the dominant market share for Spinocerebellar Ataxia (SCA) in 2019, and is expected to maintain the growth over the forecast period, increasing prevalence of Spinocerebellar Ataxia.
• Spinocerebellar Ataxia in the report solely focuses on the market revenue generated by the pharmacological treatment (including off-label symptomatic therapies, such as Neuro-protective agents, Nicotine Receptor Agonists, Serotonergic Therapy, and GABAergic Therapy) used for SCA management in the diagnosed cases. Upcoming therapies like Troriluzole (BHV-4157; Biohaven Pharmaceuticals) and KPS-0373 (Rovatirelin; Kissei Pharmaceuticals).
Market Competitive Trends
• Some of the major manufacturers in Bioblast Pharma, Shionogi, WAVE Life Sciences, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Cadent Therapeutics, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Spark Therapeutics and Lacerta Therapeutics.
• The key players are adopting various growth strategies such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations which are contributing to the growth of the Spinocerebellar Ataxia market globally.
• SCAR16 is a monogenetic disorder - a condition resulting from modifications in a single gene known as STUB1. This gene produces the protein CHIP and is found in nearly all cells of the body. CHIP is a multi-functional enzyme, monitoring and regulating the quality of proteins important for human health, particularly in age-related diseases. It was unclear if changes in the different activities of CHIP contribute to the clinical spectrum of SCAR16 and what activities may be potential therapeutic targets.
• Spinocerebellar ataxia type 3 (SCA3), also known as Machado-Joseph disease, affects about one in 20,000 people. There's no disease-modifying therapy available, and patients slowly progress to an early death. A single gene mutation causes this neurodegenerative disease, making it an ideal target for a group of University of Michigan researchers.
