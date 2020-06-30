Seamless Steel Pipes Market, Size, Share, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027
Global Seamless Steel Pipes Market is segmented By Material Type (Alloy Steel Pipes, Stainless Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Pipes, Others), By Manufacturing Process (Hot Finished Seamless Pipes, Cold Finished Seamless Pipes), By Pressure (High Pressure, Mediu
• The Global Seamless steel pipes Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecasting period (2020-2027).
• Seamless Steel Pipe is made from a solid round steel ‘billet’ which is heated and pushed or pulled over a form until the steel is shaped into a hollow tube. In Seamless pipe, there are no welding or joints and is manufactured from solid round billets. The market is growing majorly due to rising demand from the oil and gas industry. Seamless steel pipes have higher strength and increasingly used in industrial boiler applications and in the oil and gas sector. Also, enhancement in technology in directional drilling demand high strength and flexible pipes and seamless steel pipes are able to meet the criteria. Seamless pipes are chosen over others, owing to their strength, durability, and corrosion resistance. Seamless steel pipes are also used in infrastructure as well as construction for the supply of water, sewage transport, and others.
• The seamless steel pipes are finished to dimensional and wall thickness specifications in various sizes between 1/8 inch to 26 inch OD. These are applicable for all high-pressure applications such as hydrocarbon industries & refineries, oil & gas exploration & drilling, oil & gas transportation, and air and hydraulic cylinders, bearings, boilers, automobiles. Seamless steel pipes are also used for applications that require internal pressure within the pipe such as process equipment, water treatment, and marine applications. The carbon steel pipes (A53, A333, A106 and API 5L) occupies the largest market share of seamless steel pipes market in 2018, as they can be used for most high and low-temperature applications; the main application of stainless steel pipes is for corrosive services (and higher grades are used as the temperature and the pressure increase, or when the conveyed fluid is more and more aggressive).
• In May 2019, Ukraine launched an anti-dumping investigation on hot-rolled seamless steel pipes. The applicant was a pipe manufacturer, claiming the import prices of products from China during the 2015-2018 were lower than the production cost. In 2018, China import volume soared by 365% compared with 2015. Hence, Ukraine's Interdepartmental Commission on International Trade (MKMT) believed that there was enough evidence to prove that China's hot-rolled seamless steel pipe was sold at dumping prices and then to initiate an investigation.
Market Dynamics
• The increasing demand for seamless steel pipes from the oil and gas sector is boosting the growth of the seamless steel pipes market over the forecast period. The rising oil prices lead to an increasing demand for energy spur new development, which increased oil and gas production requires additional investment in pipeline infrastructure. The global demand for oil & gas pipe is expected to increase 5.5% per year, which is estimated to be 52.45 million metric tons in 2018 as high oil prices and increasing demand for energy spur new development. Demand for gas pipe has strongly outpaced that for oil pipe, owing to a large part to infrastructure development. Demand for seamless steel pipes has benefited from the construction of new transmission lines needed to transport oil and gas from drilling sites to customers, and the need for gathering systems at new drilling sites. The seamless pipe has outpaced welded pipe in recent years, reflecting strong growth for the market majority of the application requires the high strength of the seamless pipe.
• Seamless pipes have a higher price per ton than other pipes, generally 20 to 30% higher, due to their fairly complex production process (more articulated than the manufacturing process of ERW (ELECTRIC RESISTANCE WELDING) pipes) and to due to the fact that the number of seamless pipe manufacturers is rather limited (the market has an oligopolistic nature). Prices fluctuate daily (especially for alloyed pipes, which contain chemical elements like Molybdenum, Nickel, Copper, Chromium traded daily on the London Metal Exchange or the Ferro-Alloy markets). Due to the high price of seamless steel pipes compared to welded pipes, the is more preference for welded pipes in applications where operating conditions allow its use.
Market Segmentation Analysis
• The hot finished seamless pipes market was valued at USD YY million in 2018 and the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% in the forecast period to reach a market value of USD YY million by 2026. Hot rolling manufactured seamless pipes are estimated to hold the market share of more than 55% by 2026 with a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period, owing to its low cost and high tolerance & crack resistance. The hot-extrusion method involves working in the compressive-stress field. Therefore, it is characteristic of this method that a high-alloy steel pipe of low deformability can be produced, as well as heavy-wall and large-diameter pipes. Owing to the cost-effectiveness and the advantages of seamless pipes for small to medium-sized outside diameters with higher wall thicknesses re boosting the growth of the market. Generally, the economically strong dimensions for hot-rolled seamless pipes have outside diameters of up to NB 100 and a diameter/wall thickness ratio of 5:1 or smaller (e. g. 50:10, 50:20, etc.), for sizes larger than NB 100 normally 8:1 or smaller (e. g. 200:25, 200:30, etc).
Market Geographical Analysis
• The Asia Pacific market for seamless steel pipes was valued at USD YY million in 2018 and the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period to reach a market value of USD YY million by 2026. Asia Pacific seamless steel pipes market is estimated to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to also increasing demand for oil and gas, rising industrialization and infrastructural growth, growing demand for transport. China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea are key countries contributing to the high demand for seamless pipes in the Asia Pacific. Seamless pipes are widely used in various applications in the infrastructure & construction industry, owing to their properties, such as high strength, thermal resistance, corrosion resistance, and chemical resistance. In 2018, approximately 367.99 thousand tons of seamless steel pipes and tubes were produced in Japan, a decrease from about 463 thousand tons in 2015. In 2017, the total production of seamless steel tubes in China amounted to around 24 million metric tons.
Market Competitive Trends
• Some of the major players in the seamless steel pipes market are Vallourec SA, Chelpipe, OAO TMK, Tenaris SA, Baosteel Group Corporation, JFE Steel Corporation, US Steel, TPCO, ArcelorMittal S.A., Syngenta, Voestalpine Tubulars GmbH & Co KG, Weifang East Steel Pipe, Torich International, among others.

