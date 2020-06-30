Rubella Diagnostic Testing Market, Size, Share, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027
Global Rubella Diagnostic Testing Market is segmented By Diagnostic Technique (Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA), Latex Agglutination, Radioimmunoassay (RIA), Fluorescent Immunoassay (FIA), Others), By Application (Hospitals, Laboratories, Others), and By Region (
• The Global Rubella diagnostic testing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.89% during the forecasting period (2020-2027).
• Rubella is a virus that causes an infection which is highly contagious but is preventable with a vaccine. A rubella diagnostic test detects the rubella antibodies in the blood that are produced by the body's immune system in response to immunization or an infection by the rubella virus. These tests are prescribed for pregnant women and may also be performed on babies born with congenital defects.
Market Dynamics
• The global rubella diagnostic testing market is growing by several factors such as rising incidences of rubella, increasing government initiatives to control the rubella virus, and the advancement in point-of-care diagnostic technologies.
• The number of incidences of rubella virus is increasing globally. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there were nearly 90,000 cases of the highly contagious disease in 48 European countries in the first six months of 2019, almost double the number of cases reported for all of 2018. Also, According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), rubella is a global health concern, and every year, more than 100,000 cases of congenital rubella syndrome (CRS) are reported, globally. A woman infected with rubella during the first three months of pregnancy has up to a 90% of chance of giving birth to a baby with congenital rubella syndrome.
• Hence, with rising incidences of rubella cases, governments in various countries globally are conducting vaccination programs to control the incidences of rubella. For instance, in June 2019, a MAJOR nationwide vaccination campaign against measles, rubella and polio diseases was launched in Port Moresby by the National Department of Health supported by UNICEF and the World Health Organization. The campaign aims to vaccinate more than 1.3 million children in the age group of 6 months to 5 years with measles and rubella (MR) vaccines, and then children from birth to 5 years with oral polio vaccine (OPV). Also, in October 2019, the government of Uganda launched an immunization campaign against Measles-Rubella and Polio diseases targeting all children below 15 years of age. Under this campaign, over 18 million children will be immunized against Measles and Rubella and Polio which is 43% of the entire country’s population. Of these, 8.2 million children are aged below nine months, that is, 20.5% of the population who will receive the Oral Polio Vaccine.
Market Segmentation Analysis
• On the basis of diagnostic technique, the rubella diagnostic testing market is segmented into enzyme immunoassay (EIA), latex agglutination, radioimmunoassay (RIA), fluorescent immunoassay (FIA), among others. Among all the tests, enzyme immunoassay (EIA) is expected to hold the largest market share, owing to the rising incidences of rubella. Enzyme immunoassay is the mostly used as it is relatively inexpensive, technically easy to perform, rapid, and very sensitive. EIA is used for detection of rubella-specific immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibody. IgM testing is the most commonly performed testing technique using commercial enzyme immunoassay (EIA) kits. The blood test detects antibodies that are made by the immune system to kill the rubella virus, and these antibodies remain in the bloodstream for years. The EIA is also suitable for diagnosis of acute infections, as a significant increase in antibody levels was detected in all paired specimens tested from patients with acute rubella infection.
Market Geographical Analysis
• North America is dominating the global rubella diagnostic testing market accounting for largest market share in 2018, owing to rising government initiatives to control the increasing incidences of rubella cases. In 2015, the WHO Region of the Americas became the first in the world to be declared free of endemic transmission of rubella.
• The Asia-Pacific market for rubella diagnostic testing is growing at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period (2020-2027), due to lack of awareness in some countries, high presence of untapped opportunities, and increasing government initiatives to control the disease incidence. India, along with ten other WHO South-East Asia Region member countries, has resolved to eliminate measles and control rubella/congenital rubella syndrome (CRS) by 2020.
• Based on the 2018 Global Vaccine Action Plan (GVAP) Assessment Report by the WHO Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on Immunization, rubella control is lagging, with 26 countries still do introduce the vaccine, while two regions (African and Eastern Mediterranean) have not yet set rubella elimination or control targets. According to the WHO, as of December 2016, 152 out of 194 countries has introduced rubella vaccines and reported rubella cases declined by 97%, from 670,894 cases in 102 countries, in 2000, to 22,361 cases in 165 countries in 2016.
• The number of countries using rubella vaccines in their national programmer continues to steadily increase. As of December 2018, 168 out of 194 countries had introduced rubella vaccines and global coverage was estimated at 69%. Reported rubella cases declined 97%, from 670 894 cases in 102 countries in 2000 to 14 621 cases in 151 countries in 2018. CRS rates are highest in the WHO African and South-East Asian regions where vaccination coverage is lowest. By the end of 2020, it is expected that measles and rubella will be eliminated in at least 5 WHO regions.
Market Competitive Trends
• The rubella diagnostic testing market is dominated by a few major players and most of the players present in the market are focusing on the development of new technologies gain the significant market share. Some of the major players includes, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Abbott Laboratories, BioMerieux SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Siemens AG, Biokit SA, Beckman Coulter Inc., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, ZEUS Scientific Inc., 10.9. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, among others.
• The key players are adopting various growth strategies such as product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations which are contributing to the growth of the rubella diagnostic testing market globally. For instance,
• In August 2019, Merck & Co. partnered with Themis Bioscience to develop vaccine candidates based on Themis' measles virus vector-based platform, through the Austrian biotech's first-ever collaboration with a major biopharma.
