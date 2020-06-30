Narrowband IoT Market worth 8,221.3 Million USD by 2022
APAC is expected to account for the largest share of the overall Narrowband IoT market at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. As this region is expected to witness a huge number of smart cities
(EMAILWIRE.COM, June 30, 2020 ) According to new market research report "Narrowband IoT Market by Application Software, Technology Service, Vertical, Smart Application (Smart Governance, Smart Metering, Smart Homes, Smart Asset Tracking), and Region- Global Forecast to 2022", The Narrowband IoT market size is expected to grow from USD 320.5 Million in 2017 to USD 8,221.3 Million by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 91.3% during the forecast period.
Browse 88 market data tables and 59 figures spread through 136 pages and in-depth TOC on “Narrowband IoT Market - Global Forecast to 2022”
Download PDF@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=195605629
The major drivers of this market include growing demand for Low-Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) use cases across verticals, high deployment flexibility with GSM, WCDMA, or LTE, extended coverage, long battery life, and low deployment.
Smart parking management is expected to be the most promising application software during the forecast period
Smart parking management solution is expected to dominate the application software segment in the Narrowband IoT Market as the number of vehicles are increasing day by day, smart parking would help the management of vehicles, utilizing the parking space in an optimized way with the help of NB-IoT application software. Logistics tracking solutions is the second most dominating market in the NB-IoT enterprise application market.
Managed services in the services segment is expected to grow at a fast rate in the Narrowband IoT market
Managed services is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the services segment as these services assist companies in developing strong strategies and provide resources that allow them to manage the technology at a lower cost. Until recently, a majority of managed services have been adopted for very specific needs, but more competitors are ramping up to offer enterprise service models.
Speak To Analyst@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=195605629
Asia-Pacific (APAC) contributes the maximum market share in the Narrowband IoT Market
APAC is expected to account for the largest share of the overall Narrowband IoT market at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. As this region is expected to witness a huge number of smart cities, it is likely to witness increase in the number implementation of smart applications and other advanced software. This would mark a rise in demand for NB-IoT platform for speed operation with optimized cost.
The major vendors covered in the Narrowband IoT market for the study are Vodafone Group Plc (London, U.K.), China Mobile (China), China Telecom (Beijing, China), AT&T (Texas, U.S.), Etisalat (Abu Dhabi, UAE), Telstra (Melbourne, Australia), Orange S.A. (Paris, France), Telefonica (Madrid, Spain), SK Telecom (Seoul, South Korea), and Deutsche Telekom (Bonn, Germany).
About MarketsandMarkets
MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.
M&M’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.
We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Markets and Markets
UNIT no 802, Tower no. 7, SEZ
Magarpatta city, Hadapsar
Pune, Maharashtra 411013, India
1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/narrowband-iot-enterprise-application.asp
Browse 88 market data tables and 59 figures spread through 136 pages and in-depth TOC on “Narrowband IoT Market - Global Forecast to 2022”
Download PDF@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=195605629
The major drivers of this market include growing demand for Low-Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) use cases across verticals, high deployment flexibility with GSM, WCDMA, or LTE, extended coverage, long battery life, and low deployment.
Smart parking management is expected to be the most promising application software during the forecast period
Smart parking management solution is expected to dominate the application software segment in the Narrowband IoT Market as the number of vehicles are increasing day by day, smart parking would help the management of vehicles, utilizing the parking space in an optimized way with the help of NB-IoT application software. Logistics tracking solutions is the second most dominating market in the NB-IoT enterprise application market.
Managed services in the services segment is expected to grow at a fast rate in the Narrowband IoT market
Managed services is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the services segment as these services assist companies in developing strong strategies and provide resources that allow them to manage the technology at a lower cost. Until recently, a majority of managed services have been adopted for very specific needs, but more competitors are ramping up to offer enterprise service models.
Speak To Analyst@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=195605629
Asia-Pacific (APAC) contributes the maximum market share in the Narrowband IoT Market
APAC is expected to account for the largest share of the overall Narrowband IoT market at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. As this region is expected to witness a huge number of smart cities, it is likely to witness increase in the number implementation of smart applications and other advanced software. This would mark a rise in demand for NB-IoT platform for speed operation with optimized cost.
The major vendors covered in the Narrowband IoT market for the study are Vodafone Group Plc (London, U.K.), China Mobile (China), China Telecom (Beijing, China), AT&T (Texas, U.S.), Etisalat (Abu Dhabi, UAE), Telstra (Melbourne, Australia), Orange S.A. (Paris, France), Telefonica (Madrid, Spain), SK Telecom (Seoul, South Korea), and Deutsche Telekom (Bonn, Germany).
About MarketsandMarkets
MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.
M&M’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.
We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Markets and Markets
UNIT no 802, Tower no. 7, SEZ
Magarpatta city, Hadapsar
Pune, Maharashtra 411013, India
1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/narrowband-iot-enterprise-application.asp
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.