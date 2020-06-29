Redispersible Polymer Powder Market, Size, Share, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027
Global Redispersible Polymer Powder Market is segmented By Type (Vinyl Acetate, Styrene-Acrylate, Styrene-Butadiene, Others), By End User (Residential Construction, Commercial Construction, Industrial Construction), and By Region (North America, Latin Ame
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 29, 2020 ) Market Overview
• The Global Redispersible polymer powder Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecasting period (2020-2027).
• Redispersible polymer powder market is a water-based emulsion obtained through spray drying and surface treatment of powdered thermoplastic resin materials. These RDPs are extensively used in 1K cementitious waterproofing mortars to improve the hydrophobicity, alkali resistance, and several other construction characteristics. The effective addition of RDPs lowers the water absorption rate and evaporation rate. Furthermore, the polymer-modified cement mortar possess high elongation and toughness over the ordinary mortar, thus exhibit superior stress dispersion and reduced the cracking phenomenon. Asia Pacific region emerged as the fastest-growing market for the Redispersible polymer powder market owing to increasing construction activities and regulatory requirements for the use of high-performance construction chemicals in countries such as China, India, and ASEAN nations.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/redispersible-polymer-powder-market
Market Dynamics
• Rising demand for efficient waterproofing materials with urbanization and growing construction of high-rise buildings. Urbanization across the globe has resulted in significant growth in construction activities. The construction of high-rise buildings is continuously increasing, thus driving the demand for effective construction chemicals. Waterproofing systems are gaining importance in construction chemicals owing to its role in surface protection of buildings and other constructions. One-component waterproofing systems, in particular, is witnessing significant market traction owing to its potential benefits. The 1K cementitious waterproofing mortar is typically reinforced with admixtures and binders to improve its tensile strength, adhesion, toughness, and chemical resistance. The mortar produced by reinforcement through Redispersible polymer powder market are referred to as polymer-modified mortar are is increasing in demand across the global construction industry
• The growing utilization of 1K cementitious waterproofing mortar in industrial and residential constructions is supporting the demand for Redispersible powders. The 1K cementitious waterproofing mortar has a broad range of applications in the construction industry including bathrooms, terraces, balconies, swimming pools, industrial tanks, and pipes.
Market Geographical Analysis
• Europe emerged as one of the leading regions for Redispersible polymer powder market with a share of YY% in terms of sales volume in 2018. The large scale construction activities and growing demand for high-quality construction materials in Germany, France, and the U.K. are driving the market growth in this region. France is leading the construction industry in the Europe region. The sales revenue of re-dispersible polymer powder reached USD 20 million in 2018. The increasing raw material costs and freight costs is forcing the leading players towards increasing the price of their RDPs. The increasing prices is directly increasing the value of the market. In March 2018, BASF SE increased the price of its Redispersible powders by up to 140 euros per metric ton. The increased price is likely to affect the sales of its products in 1K waterproofing mortars. Europe's market for Redispersible polymer powder market valued USD YY million in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of YY% during the forecast period to reach a market value of USD YY million by 2026.
Market Competitive Trends
• The global Redispersible polymer powder market is consolidated with the top 10 companies occupying a major share of the total market in 2018.
• BASF SE, Organik Kimya, synthomer plc, and Archroma are the major players in the market.
• The market is turning competitive with increasing innovations and new product launches.
• In May 2017, Archroma launched Mowilith POWDER 2702 for use with 1K premium performance waterproofing mortars.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/redispersible-polymer-powder-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/redispersible-polymer-powder-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
• The Global Redispersible polymer powder Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecasting period (2020-2027).
• Redispersible polymer powder market is a water-based emulsion obtained through spray drying and surface treatment of powdered thermoplastic resin materials. These RDPs are extensively used in 1K cementitious waterproofing mortars to improve the hydrophobicity, alkali resistance, and several other construction characteristics. The effective addition of RDPs lowers the water absorption rate and evaporation rate. Furthermore, the polymer-modified cement mortar possess high elongation and toughness over the ordinary mortar, thus exhibit superior stress dispersion and reduced the cracking phenomenon. Asia Pacific region emerged as the fastest-growing market for the Redispersible polymer powder market owing to increasing construction activities and regulatory requirements for the use of high-performance construction chemicals in countries such as China, India, and ASEAN nations.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/redispersible-polymer-powder-market
Market Dynamics
• Rising demand for efficient waterproofing materials with urbanization and growing construction of high-rise buildings. Urbanization across the globe has resulted in significant growth in construction activities. The construction of high-rise buildings is continuously increasing, thus driving the demand for effective construction chemicals. Waterproofing systems are gaining importance in construction chemicals owing to its role in surface protection of buildings and other constructions. One-component waterproofing systems, in particular, is witnessing significant market traction owing to its potential benefits. The 1K cementitious waterproofing mortar is typically reinforced with admixtures and binders to improve its tensile strength, adhesion, toughness, and chemical resistance. The mortar produced by reinforcement through Redispersible polymer powder market are referred to as polymer-modified mortar are is increasing in demand across the global construction industry
• The growing utilization of 1K cementitious waterproofing mortar in industrial and residential constructions is supporting the demand for Redispersible powders. The 1K cementitious waterproofing mortar has a broad range of applications in the construction industry including bathrooms, terraces, balconies, swimming pools, industrial tanks, and pipes.
Market Geographical Analysis
• Europe emerged as one of the leading regions for Redispersible polymer powder market with a share of YY% in terms of sales volume in 2018. The large scale construction activities and growing demand for high-quality construction materials in Germany, France, and the U.K. are driving the market growth in this region. France is leading the construction industry in the Europe region. The sales revenue of re-dispersible polymer powder reached USD 20 million in 2018. The increasing raw material costs and freight costs is forcing the leading players towards increasing the price of their RDPs. The increasing prices is directly increasing the value of the market. In March 2018, BASF SE increased the price of its Redispersible powders by up to 140 euros per metric ton. The increased price is likely to affect the sales of its products in 1K waterproofing mortars. Europe's market for Redispersible polymer powder market valued USD YY million in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of YY% during the forecast period to reach a market value of USD YY million by 2026.
Market Competitive Trends
• The global Redispersible polymer powder market is consolidated with the top 10 companies occupying a major share of the total market in 2018.
• BASF SE, Organik Kimya, synthomer plc, and Archroma are the major players in the market.
• The market is turning competitive with increasing innovations and new product launches.
• In May 2017, Archroma launched Mowilith POWDER 2702 for use with 1K premium performance waterproofing mortars.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/redispersible-polymer-powder-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/redispersible-polymer-powder-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.