Pruritus Therapeutics Market, Size, Share, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027
Global Pruritus Therapeutics Market is segmented By Product Type (Antihistamines, Corticosteroids, Counterirritants, Local Anesthetics, Calcineurin Inhibitors, Immunosuppressant, Others), By Disease type (Atopic Dermatitis, Allergic Contact Dermatitis, Ur
• The Global Pruritus Therapeutics Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecasting period (2020-2027).
• Pruritus, or itch, is commonly associated with a primary skin disorder such as atopic dermatitis, urticaria, psoriasis, mastocytosis, dermatitis herpetiformis, among others. A typical itching generally forms the diagnosis of a major dermatologic disorder. There are several skin diseases related to pruritus such as renal pruritus, hematologic pruritus, cholestatic pruritus, idiopathic generalized pruritus, pruritus related to malignancy and endocrine pruritus. Increased levels of ions such as calcium, phosphate, and magnesium are found in the skin of pruritic patients. Severe pruritus leads to scratching that causes secondary skin problems such as schematization, dryness, infection, excoriation, Contact allergy, and lichenification.
Market Dynamics
• The global pruritus therapeutics market is growing due to several factors such as, increasing incidence of dermatological disorder influencing the occurrence of pruritus and growing demand for proper diagnostics as well as therapeutics to treat such medical condition.
• Pruritus occurs in approximately 20% of adults. It is present in approximately 25% of patients with jaundice and in 50% of patients receiving renal dialysis. The incidence of renal pruritus appears to be decreasing among patients receiving hemodialysis (HD), most likely because of improvements in hemodialysis technique. Pruritus appears to affect up to 30% of patients with severe chronic renal insufficiency that are not undergoing dialysis. The incidence of cholestatic pruritus depends on the underlying etiology. Approximately 60% of patients with primary biliary cirrhosis present with pruritus, and almost all develop pruritus at some point during the course of their disease. Among patients with polycythemia vera, 48-70% of patients have aquagenic pruritus. Pruritus associated with iron deficiency is uncommon. Hyperthyroidism is the most common cause of endocrine pruritus. The rate is 4-11%, and the condition is especially prevalent in patients with untreated Graves disease.
• In addition, the rising inorganic development strategies, and continuously development of new drugs for the treatment and robust pipeline products are also boosting the growth of the pruritus therapeutic market. For instance, in December 2016, Pfizer received U.S. FDA approval for marketing of its Eucrisa, a non-steroidal topical ointment indicated for atopic dermatitis. There are promising drugs for chronic pruritus in the clinical pipeline. For instance, In January 2019, Cara Therapeutics, Inc. announced its pivotal KALM-1 Phase 3 trial of KORSUVA™ (CR845/dikelocephalid) Injection will continue to the original enrollment target of 350 hemodialysis patients with moderate-to-severe Chronic Kidney Disease-Associated Pruritus (CKD-aP).
• Identification of novel T-cell subsets such as Th17 & Th22 and patent expiry of numerous pruritus therapeutic medications such as Protopic (tacrolimus) are also driving the growth of the market. The emerging players have a lucrative opportunity to enter the pruritus therapeutics market, owing to availability of research fundings, and favorable regulatory scenario for external medicines. For instance, in May 2018, Escient Pharmaceuticals, a startup company received USD 40 million in series A funding for development of small-molecule inhibitors of G protein-coupled receptors implicated in chronic itching conditions.
• However, lack of awareness towards therapeutics for pruritus, and the associated side effects associated with pruritus therapeutics are hindering the growth of the market.
Market Segmentation Analysis
• By product type, the pruritus therapeutics market is segmented into antihistamines, corticosteroids, local anesthetics, immunosuppressant, counterirritants, calcineurin inhibitors, and others. Among these, the corticosteroids segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018 as corticosteroids are widely used as the first line of treatment for acute pruritus associated with moderate to severe inflammatory skin diseases, such as AD, allergic contact dermatitis, psoriasis and lichen planus. Corticosteroids are activated glucocorticoid receptors that inhibit cytokine activation, thereby decreasing local inflammation and indirectly controlling pruritus. There are more than 30 different topical steroid formulations available in the United States and these are prepared in different bases (e.g. solution, lotion, cream or ointment). Topical corticosteroids range in potency from low (Class VII) to high or ultra-potent (Class I). It is generally accepted that the clinical efficacy to treat inflammation, and indirectly pruritus, correlates with steroid potency.
• By disease type, the market is segmented into atopic dermatitis, allergic contact dermatitis, urticaria, and others. The allergic contact dermatitis (ACD) is expected to hold the highest market share over the forecast period. Allergic contact dermatitis (ACD) is a form of contact dermatitis that is the manifestation of an allergic response caused by contact with a substance; the other type being irritant contact dermatitis (ICD). ACD is the 3rd most general cause for patients seeking consultation with a dermatology specialist. Allergic contact dermatitis is commonly observed in women. Oral antihistamines such as diphenhydramine or hydroxyzine are used in more severe cases to relieve the intense itching.
Market Geographical Analysis
• North America is dominating the global pruritus therapeutics market accounting for the largest market share in 2018, owing to the high presence of favorable government initiatives and the launch of new products. In addition, increasing incidence of atopic dermatitis (AD) and other target disorders and the existence of pruritus inducing climatic disorders in this region are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. In the U.S., AD affects more African-American/black children and European-American children compared to Hispanic children. Children born outside the U.S. have a 50% lower risk of developing AD that increases after living in the U.S. for 10 years. An estimated 16.5 million U.S. adults (7.3%) have AD that initially began at >2 years of age, with nearly 40% affected by moderate or severe disease. Hence, with rising incidence of atopic dermatitis, the demand for the treatment is increasing, resulting in growth of the pruritus therapeutics market in this region.
Market Competitive Analysis
• The Pruritus Therapeutics market is competitive with few major players competition to gain market share. Some of the major players in the global Pruritus Therapeutics market include Allergan Inc., Amgen Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., CARA Therapeutics, Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Pfizer, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, among others.
• The key players are adopting various growth strategies such as product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations which are contributing to the growth of the Pruritus Therapeutics market globally. For instance,
• In May 2019, Pfizer announced the positive top-line results from a Phase 3 pivotal study (B7451012) evaluating the efficacy and safety of its investigational oral Janus kinase 1 (JAK1) inhibitor, abrocitinib (PF-04965842), in patients aged 12 and older with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD).
• In April 2019, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. announced that Maruho Co., Ltd. reported results from a phase 3 study investigating the efficacy and safety of nemolizumab (CIM331) with atopic dermatitis patients 13 years of age or older who had moderate-to-severe pruritus. Nemolizuab was created by Chugai, and is currently under development in Japan by Maruho for atopic dermatitis.
• In March 2019, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for Dupixent® (dupilumab) for adolescent patients 12 to 17 years of age with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. Dupixent can be used with or without topical corticosteroids.
