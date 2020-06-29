Prurigo Nodularis Treatment Market, Size, Share, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027
Global Prurigo Nodularis Treatment Market is segmented By Product type (Corticosteroids, Anti-histamines, Emollients, Capsaicin cream, Others), By End-user (Hospital pharmacies, Retail pharmacies, Online pharmacies), and By Region (North America, Latin Am
• The Global Prurigo nodularis treatment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecasting period (2020-2027).
• Prurigo Nodularis (PN) is a skin disease that causes hard, itchy lumps to form on the skin. There exists an intense itching which cause people to scratch till bleeding or pain. Prurigo nodularis may serve as a phenotypic presentation of several underlying disease like atopic dermatitis, chronic kidney disease-related pruritus, and neurological diseases.
Market Dynamics
• The major driving forces are the presence of favorable regulations and initiatives for orphan drug development in various regions, increasing healthcare expenditure, the rarity of the disease, rising demand for prominent orphan drugs used to treat rare diseases.
• The presence of an increased number of research and development activities is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. For instance, according to an article published on August 26, 2019, Johns Hopkins researchers estimated the real-world prevalence of prurigo nodularis. In the study, they identified 7,095 people with PN, 23,882 with atopic dermatitis without PN, and 38,283 with psoriasis without PN. Based on these numbers, they have calculated that more than 72 per 100,000 people are affected with PN, primarily females with an average age of 50 years.
• The presence of a strong product pipeline is also expected to drive the market over the forecast period. For instance,
• However, the availability of alternative treatment options and shortage of skilled healthcare professionals are the factors expected to hinder the growth of the prurigo nodularis treatment market over the period of forecast.
• The availability of alternative treatment options is hindering the market growth. For instance, Pimecrolimus was as effective as hydrocortisone and offered an alternative topical treatment option that may be implemented in a long-term regimen. Phototherapy can be used for the treatment of several inflammatory skin conditions and is a therapeutic alternative for patients with multiple comorbidities or generalized prurigo nodularis.
Market Segmentation Analysis
• By product type, the prurigo nodularis treatment market can be segmented into corticosteroids, emollients, capsacin cream, antihistamines, and others.
• The corticosteroid creams segment is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast years. Considerable segmental growth can be attributed to the advantages possessed by these creams. These topical corticosteroids control the spread of fungal skin infection and decrease inflammation to a greater extent. Also, creams, when applied externally on the body surface, provides faster relief as compared to the oral tablets, which require time to show outcomes. Further, the presence of ongoing research and development activities is expected to drive the market growth. For instance,
Market Geographical Analysis
• Geographically, the global prurigo nodularis treatment market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
• Western Europe is dominating the global prurigo nodularis treatment market in 2018 and is estimated to hold significant market size over the forecast period (2020-2027) owing to the presence of key initiatives, ongoing research and development activities, and the presence of leading vendors operating in the region. For instance,
Market Competitive Trends
• The major players operating in the global prurigo nodularis treatment market are Menlo Therapeutics Inc., Pfizer, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline, Galderma, Trevi Therapeutics, and Celgene Corporation.
• The key players are adopting various strategies such as product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations, which are contributing to the growth of the prurigo nodularis treatment market globally. For instance,
• On October 12, 2019, Pfizer Inc. announced the complete results from a Phase III, 12-week, pivotal study (JADE MONO-1) in patients of age 12 and older with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD). Abrocitinib, an investigational oral Janus kinase 1 (JAK1) inhibitor, met all the co-primary and key secondary endpoints, which were related to skin clearance and itch relief compared to placebo.
• On March 8, 2019, Galderma, Nestlé Skin Health's medical solutions business, presented the results from a Phase IIb dose-ranging study of nemolizumab, an investigational therapy in adult patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, at the breaking session of the 2019 American Academy of Dermatology annual meeting.
• On March 8, 2017, Menlo Therapeutics Inc. announced that the Phase 2 trial (TCP-102) assessing serlopitant for pruritus (itch) associated with prurigo nodularis (PN) successfully met its primary efficacy endpoint and secondary endpoints, demonstrating a significant reduction in pruritus (p
