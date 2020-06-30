Rat Model Market worth $588.9 Million | Recent Developments, Segmentation & Geographical Analysis
Advancements in gene editing tools set to augment the demand for rat models
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 30, 2020 ) The Rat Model Market is expected to reach USD 588.9 million, at a CAGR of 8.7%
The development of advanced rat genome manipulation techniques (such as creation of transgenic rats and knockout rats), drives the global rat model market.
Preclinical animal models, such as mice and rats that are used to predict drug efficacy and toxicity in humans, are needed. Rats are commonly used due to their genetic similarity to humans as well as their unlimited supply and ease of manipulation. Knockout rats are produced by inactivating/silencing or "knocking out" an existing gene and replacing it with an artificial piece of DNA, thereby resulting in the loss of gene activity. This leads to changes in the rat’s phenotypic characteristics, such as appearance, behavior, and other observable biochemical characteristicsc. Knockout/genetically engineered rats segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The high growth rate of knockout/genetically engineered rats segment can be attributed to the use of this type of rat model to carry out researches on disease such as oncology, obesity, heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, drug abuse, anxiety, aging, and Parkinson’s.
Market Segmentation in Depth:
On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into CRISPR, microinjection, embryonic stem cell injection, nuclear transfer, and other technologies (genetically modified sperm-mediated gene transfer, virus/vector mediated gene transfer, liposome-mediated DNA & electroporation of DNA, biolistics, and TALENs & ZFN).
On the basis of therapeutic area, the market is segmented into toxicology, oncology, immunology & inflammation, diabetes, neurology, and other therapeutic areas (rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, metabolic diseases, hematopoiesis, and renal disorders).
Market Based on Applications:
- IMMUNOLOGY AND INFLAMMATION;
Rat models are used in immunology and inflammation studies as they help to assess the physiological relevance of an experimental finding. They also assist in identifying the functions of newly identified surface receptors in host defense as well as the developmental consequences of a disturbed signaling pathway or removing a transcription factor.
- TOXICOLOGY;
Toxicology is the study of adverse effects of chemical, physical, or biological agents on people, animals, and the environment. Rats are predominantly used in the toxicity and safety assessment studies of a drug substance. Other animals that are used in these studies include mice, rabbits, and guinea pigs. Toxicology testing in animals is required to prove that the new drugs are safe before their administration in humans. A high proportion of new drugs fail in preclinical stage is due to the unacceptable toxicity in animals.
Maior Key Players Mapped in Research Report:
The key players in the global rat model market include Charles River Laboratories International (US), Envigo (UK), and Taconic Biosciences (US). Other players include Horizon Discovery Group (UK), genOway (France), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US), Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals (US), Transviragen (US), Janvier Labs (France), and Biomere (US).
