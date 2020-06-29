Precipitated Silica Market, Size, Share, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027
Global Precipitated Silica Market is segmented By Application (Adhesives & Sealants, Battery Separator, Adhesives & Sealants, Coating & Inks, Rubber, Personal Care, Others), By End-Use Industry (Electronics, Automobile, Agriculture, Cosmetics, Others), By
• The Global Precipitated Silica Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecasting period (2020-2027).
• Precipitated silica is a silica product, containing silica, a white powder, a large enough porous and Nano particle sized. The precipitated silica products are needed to support the operation of various types of industries such as automotive tire, rubber, cosmetics, electronics, agriculture and others. Precipitated silica is produced by precipitation from a solution containing silicate salts. The particles are porous. Primary particles with a diameter of 5 - 100 nm, and specific surface area 5-100 m2/g. Agglomerate size is 1 - 40 µm with an average pore size is > 30 nm. Density: 1.9 - 2.1 g/cm3. The production of precipitated silica starts with the reaction of an alkaline silicate solution with a mineral acid. Sulfuric acid and sodium silicate solutions are added simultaneously with agitation to water. Precipitation is carried out under acidic conditions.
• The global precipitated silica market size was worth USD YY million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD YY million by 2026, at a CAGR of YY% during the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
• Rapidly developing the industrial sector in emerging economies and increasing demand from the rubber and tire industry are the key drivers impacting the growth of the market. Precipitated silica is colorless, odorless and chemically inert, yet the interaction between silica particles and rubber is so important for the performance of composites that few rubber compounders regard it as a commodity product. Companies are introducing precipitated silica products in the rubber and tire industry. For instance, W. R. Grace & Co., one of the world’s largest companies for specialty chemicals has introduced a few products for precipitated Silica. PERKASIL® precipitated silica products have been used successfully for many years as reinforcement fillers in rubber and tire applications. PERKASIL® portfolio covers a wide range of silica surface areas and porosities suitable for a broad variety of applications and is offered both in powder and granulated form.
• Strict environmental and usage regulations by different government bodies across the globe is a major restraint hindering the market growth.
Market Segmentation Analysis
• By application, the precipitated silica market is segmented into adhesives & sealants, battery separator, adhesives & sealants, coating & inks, rubber, personal care and others. Others include oils and salts. The global precipitated silica market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecasting period (2020-2027).
• Based on the process, the precipitated silica market is further divided into the Dry Process and Wet Process. The global precipitated silica market size by the dry process is estimated to reach at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2020-2027.
• On the basis of the end-use industry, the precipitated silica market is further divided into electronics, automobile, agriculture, cosmetics and others. Others include pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals. The global precipitated silica market size by agriculture was worth USD YY million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD YY million by 2026, at a CAGR of YY% during the forecast period. Agricultural Grade Precipitated Silica powder is used for providing nutrition to plants and animals. The precipitated silica is porous, water-insoluble and has a thicker density of 1.9 – 2.1 gram per centimeter cubic. This precipitated silica is non-toxic and safe for use in agriculture activities.
• Companies are focusing to manufacture products related to the agriculture industry. For instance, Evonik has introduced AEROSIL® fumed silica and SIPERNAT® precipitated silica are used in solid formulations as flow aid, anti-caking aid, milling aid and as a carrier for liquid active ingredients. The fumed and the precipitated silica products improve the free flow and caking properties of wettable powders (WP), granules (GR), water-dispersible granules (WG), granulated fertilizer and seed treatment formulations by reduction of van der Waal’s forces and moisture films between the particles.
Market Geographical Analysis
• The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global precipitated silica market in 2018 and estimated to hold the largest market share over the forecast period (2020-2027). Extensive usage of silica in the automotive paints & coating application is the major factor for the rising demand for precipitated silica in the Asia Pacific region. Adding to this, continuous growth in the Asia Pacific due to the rising demand from foreign vehicle manufacturers, economic reforms and political stability are the major driving factors for the growth of the market.
• The automotive industry of the Asia Pacific region has seen a high growth over the last few years which acts as a key factor for the growth of the market. For instance, Asian companies have improved manufacturing processes, and this made the Asia Pacific as a major hub for market growth. China, Japan, and the Korea Republic already have developed the automobile industry and increasingly invading into electric vehicles technologies, which will further drive the demand for the precipitated silica market. China is likely to be one of the world's prominent manufacturers of electronic gadgets.
Market Competitive Trends
• The Precipitated Silica market is competitive with existing players in the market.
• Some of the major players include W.R. Grace & Co, Huber Engineered Materials, Solvay S.A., Anten Chemical Co., Ltd, PQ Corporation, Oriental Silicas Corporation, Madhu Silica Pvt Ltd, PPG Industries, Inc, Tosoh Silica Corporation and Evonik Industries AG.
• The key players are adopting various key strategies such as product launches, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions which are contributing to the growth of the Precipitated Silica Market.
• In August 2019, Evonik Business Line Silica launches new specialty product, SPHERILEX® 145, for the oral care industry.
• In June 2018, Tata Chemicals Ltd. announced that it completed the previously announced acquisition of Allied Silica Ltd.'s precipitated silica business for 1.23 billion Indian rupees.
