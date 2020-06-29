Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market, Size, Share, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027
Global Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market is segmented By Type (Spray, Liquid, Rigid Foam/Board), By Application (Hybrid, Acoustic, Thermal), By End-User (Wall, Roof, Transport), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle Ea
1. Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market- Methodology and Scope
1.1.Research methodology
1.2.Scope of the Report
2. Polyisocyanurate insulation Market Definition and Overview
3. Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market – Executive Summary
3.1.Market Snippet by Type
3.2.Market Snippet by Application
3.3.Market Snippet by End-User
3.4.Market Snippet by Region
4. Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market Dynamics
4.1.Market Impacting Factors
4.1.1. Drivers
4.1.2. Restraints
4.1.3. Opportunities
4.1.4. Challenges
4.1.5. Impact Analysis
5. Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market – Industry Factors
5.1.Porter’s Five Forces
5.2.Trends and Opportunities
6. Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market – By Type
6.1.Introduction
6.1.1. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Type
6.1.2. Market Attractiveness Index, By Type
6.2.Spray*
6.2.1. Introduction
6.2.2. Market Size Analysis, US$ Million, 2018-2026 and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020-2027
6.3.Liquid
6.4.Rigid Foam/Board
7. Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market – By Application
7.1.Introduction
7.1.1. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Application
7.1.2. Market Attractiveness Index, By Application
7.2.Hybrid*
7.2.1. Introduction
7.2.2. Market Size Analysis, US$ Million, 2018-2026 and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020-2027
7.3.Acoustic
7.4.Thermal
8. Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market – By End-User
8.1.Introduction
8.1.1. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By End-User
8.1.2. Market Attractiveness Index, By End-User
8.2.Wall*
8.2.1. Introduction
8.2.2. Market Size Analysis, US$ Million, 2018-2026 and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020-2027
8.3.Roof
8.4.Transport
9. Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market – By Region
9.1.Introduction
9.1.1. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Region
9.1.2. Market Attractiveness Index, By Region
9.2.North America
9.2.1. Introduction
9.2.2. Key Region-Specific Dynamics
9.2.3. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Type
9.2.4. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Application
9.2.5. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By End-User
9.2.6. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country
9.2.6.1.U.S.
9.2.6.2.Canada
9.2.6.3.Mexico
9.3.South America
9.3.1. Introduction
9.3.2. Key Region-Specific Dynamics
9.3.3. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Type
9.3.4. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Application
9.3.5. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By End-User
9.3.6. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country
9.3.6.1.Brazil
9.3.6.2.Argentina
9.3.6.3.Rest of South America
9.4.Europe
9.4.1. Introduction
9.4.2. Key Region-Specific Dynamics
9.4.3. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Type
9.4.4. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Application
9.4.5. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By End-User
9.4.6. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country
9.4.6.1.Germany
9.4.6.2.France
9.4.6.3.United Kingdom
9.4.6.4.Italy
9.4.6.5.Spain
9.4.6.6.Rest of Europe
9.5.Asia-Pacific
9.5.1. Introduction
9.5.2. Key Region-Specific Dynamics
9.5.3. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Type
9.5.4. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Application
9.5.5. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By End-User
9.5.6. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country
9.5.6.1.China
9.5.6.2.India
9.5.6.3.Japan
9.5.6.4.Australia
9.5.6.5.Rest of Asia-Pacific
9.6.Middle East & Africa
9.6.1. Introduction
9.6.2. Key Region-Specific Dynamics
9.6.3. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Type
9.6.4. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Application
9.6.5. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By End-User
10. Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market– Competitive Landscape
10.1.Competitive Scenario
10.2.Competitor Strategy Analysis
10.3.Market Positioning/Share Analysis
10.4.Mergers and Acquisitions Analysis
11. Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market – Company Profiles
11.1.BASF*
11.1.1.Company Overview
11.1.2.Product Portfolio and Description
11.1.3.Key Highlights
11.1.4.Financial Overview
11.2.DowDuPont Inc.
11.3.GAF Materials Corporation
11.4.Soprema Group
11.5.Owens Corning Insulating Systems, LLC
11.6.Carlisle Construction Materials
11.7.SAINT-GOBAIN
11.8.Kingspan Group plc
11.9.Honeywell International Inc.
11.10.Johns Manville Corporation
11.11.Stepan Company
11.12.IKO Industries Ltd.
11.13.Knauf Insulation
11.14.Atlas Roofing Corporation
11.15.Rmax Operating LLC
12. Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market – DataM
12.1.Appendix
12.2.About Us and Services
12.3.Contact Us
