Polycystic Kidney Disease Market, Size, Share, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027
Global Polycystic Kidney Disease Market is segmented By Product Type (Autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease, Autosomal recessive polycystic kidney disease), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics), and By
• The Global Polycystic kidney disease Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecasting period (2020-2027).
• The Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) epidemiology division provide the insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every 10 emerging countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.
• The prevalence of special regulatory designations is one of the key drivers supporting the growth of the global polycystic kidney disease drugs market. The orphan products grants program (OPGP) funds the clinical research tests to check the efficacy and safety of drugs. Organizations such as the US FDA and EMA provide companies with market exclusivity for drugs that they manufacture for a certain period. These drug manufacturers also enjoy benefits such as tax credits for clinical trials and protocol assistance.
• Certain curative drugs also get awarded the fast track and orphan drug designations. During the market exclusivity period, the entry of generics is barred into the market, protecting the market sales of orphan drugs. These factors help vendors in easily launching drugs, which will help them in generating revenues.
• The rising availability of favorable reimbursement policies is one of the key trends that will contribute to the growth of the global polycystic kidney disease drugs market. Off-label drugs are mainly administered to individuals suffering from polycystic kidney disease. Though a novel drug was approved for the curative treatment of the condition in 2018, the high cost of the drug makes it challenging for patients to afford it.
• As a result, government and non-government organizations have started introducing reimbursement policies to help patients in availing the required treatment for various kidney diseases. These policies are encouraging vendors to make further investments in R&D to release improved curative drugs.
Market Dynamics
• The two primary types of PKD are autosomal dominant PKD and autosomal recessive PKD. These two forms of PKDs are distinguished by the usual age of onset and the pattern in which it is passed through families. According to the PKD Foundation, autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease affects more than 600,000 people in the U.S. and 12.4 million people globally. Autosomal recessive polycystic kidney disease is a rare form of the disease that occurs in 1 in 20,000 children across the world.
• The global polycystic kidney disease treatment market is projected to be propelled by technological advancements, leading to the development of a wide array of drugs, which will enable clinicians to provide better assistance to polycystic kidney disease patients. For instance, in July 2018, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced positive phase II data for bardoxolone methyl for chronic kidney disease caused by alport syndrome and autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
• PKD is prevalent in both developed and developing countries and affects all racial and ethnic groups equally. Government initiatives to spread awareness by implementing different programs about PKD is projected boost the growth of the global polycystic kidney disease treatment market. For instance, PKD Foundation invested over US$ 40 Mn in basic and clinical research grants for PKD diagnosis. However, less awareness in the underdeveloped countries and high cost associated with the treatment are likely to hamper the growth of the global polycystic kidney disease treatment market in the next few years.
Market Segmentation Analysis
Based on product type market is segmented into:
• Autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD)
• Autosomal recessive polycystic kidney disease (ARPKD)
ADPKD held the largest global PKD drugs market share in 2019. It will remain the leading market shareholder in 2024. ADPKD is the most common form of PKD and increasing prevalence across the world. Therefore, the drug development pipeline mostly contains therapeutic candidates for the treatment of ADPKD. This, coupled with the recent approvals, and special drug designations will drive the growth of the market segment during the forecast period.
Segmentation by Distribution Channels
• Hospitals
• Ambulatory Surgical Centers
• Specialty Clinics
Globally, pain and inflammation management treatment type segment is expected to experience highest demand, as it is the first line treatment for autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. Kidney failure management treatment type segment is expected to contribute considerable market share in the global autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease treatment market due to high prescription rates. Among all three distribution channels hospitals segment is expected to contribute highest revenue share in the global autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease treatment market due to high patient pool.
Market Geographical Analysis
• Geographically, the global polycystic kidney disease treatment market is segmented into regions, namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be a leading regional market for polycystic kidney disease treatment owing to increasing inclination of patients towards early diagnosis and treatment, and favorable reimbursement policies. Strong geographical presence of the leading players in the region is also expected to drive the growth of the polycystic kidney disease treatment market in North America.
• Additionally, Europe is expected to account second large share in the global polycystic kidney disease treatment market. However, APEJ polycystic kidney disease treatment market is expected to record a robust CAGR growth attributed to increasing awareness and rising number of patient suffering from kidney disease. Furthermore, geographical expansion of major players is also a significant factor propelling the polycystic kidney disease treatment market.
Market Competitive Trends
• Some of the key participants operating in the global polycystic kidney disease treatment market are Merck & Co., Inc., Par Pharmaceutical Companies, Inc., Silvergate Pharmaceuticals Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Palladio Biosciences Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc., AstraZeneca, etc.
• To remain in the forefront of the competitive market, the leading market players are focusing on expanding their geographical presence and investing in product development The adoption of organic as well as inorganic strategies by the players help the polycystic kidney disease treatment market to grow at a significant growth rate.
• According to this report, the market of Polycystic Kidney Disease in 10EM was found to be USD ~103.2 Million in 2019, and is expected to increase during the course of the study period (2020-2026). Among the 10EM, China accounts for the largest market size of Polycystic Kidney Disease, in comparison to Turkey, Russia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan.
• Nicotinamide Diabetes Intervention Trial (ENDIT) study showed that large doses of niacinamide are safe in humans. Additionally, niacinamide is a dietary supplement, and therefore does not require approval by the FDA, although a pivotal trial would help to establish an optimal dosage regimen.
• Xortyx, the company developing a proprietary formulation of oxypurinol is in phase 2/3 clinical trial in 2019.
