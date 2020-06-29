Photomask Market, Size, Share, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027
Global Photomask Market is segmented By Type (Reticles, 1x Masks, Copy Masks, Others ), By Application (LCD Displays, Printed Circuit Boards, Electronic Circuits, MEMS, Other Microstructures), By End-Use Verticals (Flat Panel Display Industry, Semiconduct
• Global Photomask Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period (2020-2027)
• A photomask is an opaque plate with holes or transparencies that allow light to shine through in a defined pattern. They are commonly used in photolithography. It is a tool used for productions of components including electronic devices (semiconductors), displays, PCB, MEMS. It is a master copy for the patterning. Photolithography is used to form PCB circuits and display patterns. Photomasks are used to transfer the patterns on the baseplates. A photomask acts just like a "negative film" in photography, and that makes the baseplates printing paper. Electronic devices, transistors, memories, display devices like LCD, OLED, MEMS, Magnetic heads for hard disks, and, heads for inkjet printers are the various applications for the Photomask market.
Market Dynamics
• Increasing the use of electronic devices is the major driving factor for the growth of the market worldwide. Increasing no of internet users and rise in the usage of electronic devices are the vital factors that act as key points for market growth. Along with mobile phones, people own a range of other information devices globally. For instance, nearly three-quarters of U.S. adults now own desktop or laptop computers, while roughly half now own tablet computers and roughly half own e-reader devices. More than 200 million people got their first mobile device in 2017, and two-thirds of the world’s 7.6 billion inhabitants now have a mobile phone.
• The number of internet users in 2018 is 4.021 billion, up 7 % year-on-year, the number of social media users in 2018 is 3.196 billion, up 13 % year-on-year and the number of mobile phone users in 2018 is 5.135 billion, up 4 % year-on-year. Adding to this, Asian companies have improved manufacturing processes for the electronic devices, and this made the Asia Pacific as a major hub for the photomask market growth. China, Japan, and the Korea Republic already have developed the electronic industry. Semiconductors found in all electronic devices. For instance, from 2001 to 2016, the value of electronics exports from Asia jumped from USD 537.3 billion to USD 1,758 billion, the growth rate is 8.2% each year on average.
Market Segment Analysis
• By end-user verticals, the photomask market is segmented into flat panel display industry and semiconductor & IC. The global photomask market size by semiconductor & IC was worth USD YY million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD YY million by 2026, at a CAGR of YY% during the forecast period. The semiconductor and IC are expected to be the fastest-growing segment due to the huge demand for semiconductor components worldwide. Producing a photomask is the first point in the semiconductor manufacturing process that a chip design actually becomes a physical object.
• According to SEMI, the worldwide semiconductor photomask market logged a record high in 2018, reaching USD 4.0 billion. Companies are focusing on launching and developing next-generation photomask for semiconductors. For instance, Toppan has developed and introduced an advanced next-generation EUV photomask for leading-edge semiconductors. Countries like China are encouraging the growth of the semiconductor industry by improving their policies. These developments will be encouraging China to advance its domestic semiconductor industry to reduce its dependence on other country's technology.
• On the basis of application, the photomask market is classified into LCD displays, MEME, printed circuit boards, electronic circuits, and other microstructures. The global photomask market size by LCD displays was worth USD YY million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD YY million by 2026, at a CAGR of YY% during the forecast period.
• Based on the type, the photomask market is classified into reticles, 1x masks, copy masks, and, others. The global photomask market size by reticles was worth USD YY million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD YY million by 2026, at a CAGR of YY% during the forecast period.
Market Geographical Analysis
• The Asia Pacific market for Photomask was valued at USD XX million in 2018 and the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period to reach a market value of USD XX million by 2026. The Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share globally owing to higher demand and consumption of photomasks in the semiconductor industry. China and South Korea are the leading countries in the photomask market due to the presence of most of the key electronics manufacturing companies. For instance, In May 2017, Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (DNP) and Photronics Inc., has announced that they are establishing a semiconductor photomask manufacturing and sales joint venture (JV) in China.
• Taiwan is one of the largest photomask regional markets and is expected to continue the same in the forecast period. Companies in Asia Pacific are also focusing to acquire the companies in order to extend their market presence. For instance, In August 2019, U.S.-based GlobalFoundries Inc., the world's third-largest semiconductor foundry has announced that it is selling off its photomask business to Japan’s Toppan Photomasks Inc.
Market Competitive Analysis
• The Photomask market is competitive with existing players in the market. Some of the major players include Dai Nippon Printing, Hoya Corporation, Taiwan Mask Corporation, Toppan Photomasks, Photronics Inc., Compugraphics, Advance Reproductions Corporation, and Nippon Filcon.
• Companies in the Asia Pacific are focusing to acquire the companies in order to extend their market presence.
• For instance, In August 2019, U.S.-based GlobalFoundries Inc., the world's third-largest semiconductor foundry has announced that it is selling off its photomask business to Japan’s Toppan Photomasks Inc.
• In May 2017, Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (DNP) and Photronics Inc., has announced that they are establishing a semiconductor photomask manufacturing and sales joint venture (JV) in China.
