Photochromic Window Films Market, Size, Share, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027
Global Photochromic Window Films Market is segmented By Material (Polyester, Polyurethane, Others), By Coating Type (Dyed, Pigmented, Metalized, Ceramic), By Application (Architectural, Industrial Buildings, Automotive, Others), and By Region (North Ameri
• The Global Photochromic window films Market was valued at USD 30.82 Mn in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast period of 2020-2027.
• Photochromic window films are advanced retro-fit window film technologies designed to adapt to the environment. Photochromic window films share all the same benefits of conventional window films but have a special adaptive feature craved by homeowners, building design professionals and automotive manufacturers - the ability to darken when exposed to sunlight, further reducing heat and sun glare streaming through the glass when needed most. The global photochromatic window film market is growing at a healthy rate owing to the increasing adoption of photochromatic films in the automotive industry and the building and construction industry.
Market Dynamics
• Growing preference towards window tinting and increasing the number of cars on roads are the driving factors for the growth of the market growth. Globally consumers are showing more interest in window tinting owing to its several advantages such as heat reducing ability, resistance to ultraviolet light, limited glare, and many more. Moreover, commercial buildings are the major end-users of window tinting. Window tinting can reduce up to 85% of the heat from the sun, and give 99% rejection of ultraviolet light and reduce 95% of the glare. Window tinting films also offer complete privacy during the day.
• Safety and security are also one of the major advantages of window tinting. Commercial window films are available in a thick, security window film version, which helps hold window glass in place if shattered. This feature can reduce the chances of burglary, property damage and even personal injury. Photochromic technology allows the glass to darken when exposed to sunlight. Photochromic window films are able to adopt intense sunlight and optimize the indoor environment which will reduce the energy consumption of the building.
• Uncertainty regarding the usage of photochromic window films in automobiles is the key restraint hampering market growth.
Market Segmentation Analysis
• By material, the Photochromic Window Films market is segmented into polyester, polyurethane, and others. The Polyester segment of the Global Photochromic Window Films Market was valued at USD 17.49 Mn in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.6 % over the forecast period 2026. Polyester photochromic window films are used successfully in a wide range of applications due to an excellent combination of optical and physical characteristics.
• Although the final product is quite thin, polyester base films have unequaled strength and toughness while providing excellent stability when exposed to various temperatures, Polyester photochromic window films are majorly employed in the automotive sector owing to their rising importance to protect doors, windows, and applied surfaces in times of vandalisms, natural calamities and break-ins.
• By coating type, the photochromic window films market is segmented into Dyed, Pigmented, Metalized and Ceramic. The dyed segment in photochromic window films market is valued at USD 11.88 Mn in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.6 % over the forecast period (2020-2027). The dye window films are cost-effective, have non-reflective properties, and reduce interior fading from the sun. The dyed films look flat and opaque from the outside, providing privacy while allowing clear visibility from the outside, providing opportunities of application in automotive and residential buildings as tinted window films. The dyed window film end-products offer enhancement of appearance as well as functional benefits to consumers against solar reflection and glass breakage.
• The end-products have a layer of dye between the adhesive layer and a protective top coating made of polyester. The adhesive coating layer is bound to the glass layer while the top coat protects against scratches and glare from sunlight. The dyed window films, however, fade with the time owing to exposure to UV radiation, resulting in a change of color from black to purple, which will further hinder the segment growth during the forecast period.
Market Geographical Analysis
• Asia Pacific photochromic window film market was valued at USD 9.69 Mn in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.6 % over the forecast period (2020-2027). The photochromic window film market in Asia-Pacific is the leading regional segment by overall market share owing to the rise in product sales and installation in automotive and residential end-user sectors and rise in construction activities on a regional basis. China and India are significant regions for photochromic window film market owing to the massive range of urbanization taking place in these countries, leading to construction activities and aftermarket opportunities in the automotive sector for the window film market.
• The window film market in India is expected to witness robust market growth owing to the trend of automotive window tinting and installation of decorative films in commercial spaces to increase aesthetic and appeal. According to IBEF, the real estate sector in India is expected to contribute around 13% of the country’s GDP by 2025. Gross office absorption in top Indian cities has increased 26 percent year-on-year to 36.4 million square feet between January-September 2018.
Market Competitive Trends
• The global photochromic window films market is highly competitive with the regional and international players. The companies are competing based on the price, product specifications, and market presence.
• In the emerging countries such India, South East Asia, Brazil, Argentina, and so on, regional vendors are dominating the market. This will increase the level of competition among the companies.
• Additionally, most of the companies are showing interest towards R&D investments to reduce cost.
• Some of the major players include INWITT Co., Ltd, NDFOS, CoolVu Transitional Window Film, WeeTect. Inc., Force-One Applied Materials Inc., Smart Films International (SFI), Shantou Wanshun Package Material Stock Co., Ltd, Camo Marketing Sdn Bhd, Zeo Window Films and 3M Company.
• In February 2017, 3M Personal Safety Division has expanded its SecureFit Protective Eyewear line by offering more features and deeper personalization with the debut of the new 3M SecureFit Protective Eyewear 600 Series.
