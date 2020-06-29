Personal Care Ingredients Market, Size, Share, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027
Global Personal Care Ingredients Market is segmented By Product Type (Emulsifiers, Emollients, Conditioning Polymers, Rheology Control Agents, Active Ingredients, Others), By Application (Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Cosmetics, Toiletries, Others), an
• The Global Personal care ingredients Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.44% during the forecasting period (2020-2027).
• Personal care ingredients are chemicals used for the production of personal care products such as skin creams, toothpaste, hair oils, hair conditioners, hair shampoos, cosmetic products, and others. There are kinds of personal care ingredients such as synthetic ingredients, natural ingredients, bio-based ingredients, plant-derived ingredients and others.
Market Dynamics:
• The market growth is driven by the increasing demand for personal care products such as skin care creams, hair shampoos, hair conditioners, skin creams, toothpaste, and sunscreens.
• Changing the consumer preferences for a single product with improved functionality and multiple benefits such as anti-aging, cleansing, moisturizing, anti-oxidant and UV protection from a single product due to their busy lifestyle. These products comprised of both active and specialty chemicals. This is increasing the usage of multifunctional ingredients for manufacturing the product with multiple benefits. For instance, consumers want their skin care products to have sun care protection features as well for protection against Ultraviolet rays. This is increasing the demand for Ultraviolet filters for manufacturing such products.
• The personal care ingredients market is witnessing the launch of several new novel products and technological innovations which is further fueling the market growth. For instance, In January 2020, Clariant AG had launched a new personal care ingredient i.e. Prenylium, a sustainably-sourced root-powered active ingredient for premium well-aging skincare. It is a unique Morus alba tree root extract efficient in protecting the skin matrisome from degradation that occurs with time and UV exposure. It prevents signs of aging by visibly reducing the appearance of existing wrinkles and smoothing skin.
• However, the side effects of personal care ingredients, and uncertainties regarding the product efficiency, high manufacturing cost are hindering the market growth. Stringent government regulations by the regulatory bodies such as Food and Drug Administration, European Commission Cosmetics Directive (ECCD) is hampering the usage of Personal care ingredients over the forecasted period.
Market Segmentation
• The global personal care ingredients market is segmented based on product type as emulsifiers, emollients, conditioning polymers, rheology control agents, active ingredients and others. Among these segments, the emollients segment dominated the market due to increased usage for producing the skin care products, soaps, deodorants, face creams, skin cleansers, shampoos and conditioners. Emollients are used for softening the skin and sealing in moisture, creating an occlusive, protective barrier on the surface. The rising standard of living in developing countries and attractiveness towards beauty would boost the market growth over the forecasted period.
• Emulsifiers are widely used in the creams, lotions, sprays, and foams for maintaining the homogenous mixtures of water and oil. These are useful for stabilizing the emulsion and maintaining the consistency of the formulation. Skin hypersensitivity and allergic reactions due to the use of emulsifiers are hindering the market growth.
• Further, the market is also classified on the basis of application into skin care, hair care, oral care, cosmetics, toiletries, and others. The skin care segment dominates the global personal care ingredients market due to the changing lifestyle and rising consumer spending on personal care products in especially in developing countries such as India, China, Brazil, and South Africa, among others. It includes face cleansers, toner & mist, moisturizers, skin whitening cream, face masks, and others.
• The oral care segment is expected to have positive market growth due to increasing consumers’ concern regarding the importance and benefits of oral hygiene over the last decade. Oral care products include toothpaste, mouth fresheners, tooth powders, mouthwashes and others for keeping the mouth and teeth clean. Surfactants such as Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) and Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) are used for the production of oral care products.
Market Geographical Analysis
• By region, the global personal care ingredients market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. Among all of the regions, Asia-Pacific dominated the global personal care ingredients market due to the availability of affordable personal care products which are increasing the usage of personal care ingredients. Growing urbanization, rising disposable income, and growing purchasing power of the people are the factors increasing the demand for the personal care ingredients in India and China. Over the forecasted period, the Asia Pacific region is expected to maintain its dominant position due to the rising aging population and consumer adoption of beauty products.
• North America region contributes a significant market share due to the rising trend of people for looking young and charming which is increasing the usage of personal care ingredients. The United States is witnessing the increase in the sales of skin care products due to growing interests in the natural and organic ingredients. There is an increase in the usage of anti-aging products especially by the women for maintaining their beauty. Lucrative growth opportunities in Mexico and the United States are attracting several market players to enter the market and invest in the research and development activities related to the personal care ingredients.
Market Competitive Trends
• The global personal care ingredients market is witnessing high competition due to the presence of small and medium-size market players. Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Croda International Plc., Evonik Industries AG, Akzo Nobel N.V., Clariant AG and The Dow Chemical Company are the leading players with significant market share.
• Companies are adopting different strategies for strengthening their position in the personal care ingredients such as new product launch, product diversification, technological advancement, product innovation, expansion strategies, and others. For instance, in August 2019, Cargill Beauty had expanded its distribution agreement with Univar for covering the Latin America Market (LATAM). This would provide companies in Latin America with full access to Cargill’s nature-derived, label-friendly and highly functional ingredients to the personal care market in South America. In January 2018, these two companies have entered into the agreement for distributing Cargil’s personal care ingredients portfolio in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).
• The companies are entering into the collaborations, mergers, strategic partnerships and acquisitions to increase the demand for personal care ingredients and their expansion across the globe. For instance, in November 2019, Clariant AG had entered into the partnership with Plant Advanced Technologies (PAT). It includes a subscription of approximately 10% equity shares of PAT by Clariant, joint development agreement and exclusive distribution ship. This partnership had brought the PAT’s research strengths in discovering and producing precious compounds from plant roots together with the claim substantiation and the marketing and sales expertise of Clariant’s Active Ingredients business. In June 2019, Genomatica had acquired certain assets of the REG Life Sciences division of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. This acquisition would enhance the Genomatica’s ability to make long-chain chemicals from renewable feedstocks.
• The companies are also investing to increase its production capabilities, research and development activities around the globe. For instance, in January 2019, BASF SE has raised the investment for the production of pearlizers and opacifiers used in cosmetic products. In October 2018, Genomatica, Inc., had raised the funding of USD 90 million. This funding would be used for the development of new commercial chemical production technologies, reinforce the company’s position, and advance existing partnerships.
