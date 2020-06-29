North America Baby Diaper Market, Size, Share, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027
North America Baby Diaper Market is segmented By Product Type (Standard Disposable Diapers, Pull-ups/Pants Diaper, Training Pants/Underwear Diaper, Swim Diapers, Preemie Diapers), By Distribution Channel (Offline Distribution Channel, Online Distribution
• The North America baby diaper Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecasting period (2020-2027).
• A diaper is a type of underwear that allows the wearer to defecate or urinate without the use of a toilet, by absorbing or containing waste products to prevent soiling of outer clothing or the external environment. Diapers are made of cloth or synthetic disposable materials. Disposable diapers contain absorbent chemicals and are thrown away after use. Diapers are primarily worn by infants, toddlers who are not yet potty trained, and by children who experience bedwetting. Low Y-o-Y growth rate in North America Baby Diaper market is mainly due to falling birth rate in the region. As parents or population in the region has become more career centric, therefore delaying marriage or having a child.
Market Dynamics:
• The increasing popularity of biodegradable diapers is the primary factor driving the North America baby diaper market during the forecast period. As consumers or parents are getting more aware the negative impact of the chemicals in diapers such as dioxins, sodium polyacrylate, tributyl-tin, volatile organic compounds, dyes, fragrances, and among others, on their babies as well as the environment; has resulted in the rise in demand for bio-degradable diapers. Unlike biodegradable diapers, traditional diapers do not degrade well in a landfill. According to the Clean Air Council, in the US people throw around 49 Mn diapers per day and making it the third-largest source of household garbage. Baby diapers are one of the largest contributors to landfills and can harm animals, humans, as well as the environment.
• The huge amount of untreated waste added to the landfills every year through plastic diapers can also pollute the groundwater. Moreover, the chemicals may cause itching and various health problems such as damaged immunity, hormone interferences, cancer, respiratory problems, and others. Thus, nowadays, consumers are demanding natural environment-friendly bio-degradable baby diapers.
• However, a steep decline in birth rate and fluctuation in raw material prices and reduced profit margins are major factors hindering the growth of the North America baby diaper market during the forecast period.
Market Segmentation Analysis
• North America's baby diaper market is segmented on the basis of product type standard disposable diapers, pants diapers, training diapers, swim diapers, and preemie diapers.
• The Standard disposable diapers hold 51.74% of market share in 2018 and are expected to be 49.74% by 2026, for North America Baby Diaper Market by Product type. Standard disposable diapers are for everyday use which comes in sub-variations such as nighttime disposable diapers with extra absorbent material to ensure overnight dryness. Disposable diapers are composites typically consist of an inner covering layer (coverstock), an absorbent layer, and an outer layer.
• They are the most commonly used diapers in North America, due to technical innovations coupled with improved affordability, function, and comfort of diaper products. And hence hold the major share of product type in the market. With the increase in the popularity of pants diaper, the standard disposable diapers will grow with the lower CAGR for the forecast period. However, they will not lose the market share due to the low cost and the large market penetration in North America
Market Geographical Analysis
• By Country, the North America baby diaper market is segmented into the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
• The rise in the internet penetration among people around the region coupled with the static birth rate of US are the factors that are responsible for the growth of the diaper market in the region. The rise in demand of the organic and natural product in the region has created demand for the biodegradable diapers in the market for the region. The people are becoming more concerned about the environmental pollution. The Environmental Protection Agency reports that about 20 billion disposable diapers are dumped in landfills each year, accounting for more than 3.5 million tons of waste. So, the companies are launching new product which are organic and natural so that babies are not exposed to chemically produced diapers and also the environment is safe these non-disposable diapers. Infants’ skin is often sensitive, which has made parents increasingly concerned about the ingredients.
Competitive Analysis
• Procter & Gamble (P&G) and Kimberly-Clark are the two major companies controlling around `75% of the US Baby Diaper market. Pampers by (P&G) is the brand which introduced the world to the concept of the disposable diaper 55 years ago, and it remains the most popular brand of baby diaper in the US.
• Pampers and Luvs are the two baby diaper brands from P&G. Pampers contribute approximately 10% of the overall group net sales. Some of the most influential retailers compete with name brands by carrying their own private label baby care lines such as ALDI’s Little Journey, Amazon’s Amazon Elements and Mama Bear, Costco’s Kirkland Signature, Sam’s Club’s Member’s Mark, Target’s Up & Up, and Walmart’s Parent’s Choice.
