Neurovascular Thrombectomy Market, Size, Share, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027
Global Neurovascular Thrombectomy Market is segmented By Product Type (Aspiration Thrombectomy Devices, Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices, Ultrasonic Thrombectomy Devices, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Neuro-Catheterization Labs, Specialized Neurosurgery
• The Global Neurovascular Thrombectomy Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecasting period (2020-2027).
• Thrombectomy is a surgical procedure to remove the blood clots formed in the blood vessel. Neurovascular thrombectomy is also known as cerebral thrombectomy is used to retrieve or destroy the blood clots in the cerebral region. The blockage in blood vessels of the brain is due to various reasons, such as atheroma, an embolus, or a thrombus of one or more arteries. The blood clot formed may lead to draining or leakage of blood into the brain, if left untreated. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 15 million people suffer from stroke worldwide each year. Of these, five million dies and another five million are permanently disabled. Neurovascular thrombectomy devices are used to remove blood clots in the large blood vessels and to re-establish normal blood flow to the brain and prevent stroke.
Market Dynamics
• The neurovascular thrombectomy market growth is driven by several factors, such as the rising prevalence of ischemic stroke and technological advancement.
• Stroke is ranked as the second leading cause of death worldwide with an annual mortality rate of about 5.5 million. Not only does the burden of stroke lies in the high mortality but the high morbidity also results in up to 50% of survivors being chronically disabled. Thus, stroke is a disease of immense public health importance with serious economic and social consequences. According to a report from the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) 2016 Lifetime Risk of Stroke Collaborators, the estimated global lifetime risk of stroke in 2016 for those aged 25 years or older was 24·9%, an increase from 22·8% in 1990. The estimate includes an almost equal risk of stroke among women and men and an 18·3% risk of ischemic stroke and 8·2% risk of hemorrhagic stroke. Mechanical neurovascular thrombectomy is indicated for patients with acute ischemic stroke due to a large artery occlusion in the anterior circulation who can be treated within 24 hours of the time last known to be well.
• Catheter-based blood clot removal a decade ago was a standard of care for acute coronary revascularization, but declined rapidly after several large trials showed no benefit. However, today, thrombectomy is seeing increasing usage in new therapeutic areas to treat acute stroke, pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis and venous thromboembolism. New technologically advanced products such as acoustic pulse generating ultrasonic devices that quickly resolve pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis and peripheral arterial occlusions are coming into the market. Devices nowadays come with touch screen that allows physicians to easily monitor and independently manage two devices simultaneously and simplifying bilateral treatment. Moreover, Stryker's Trevo Retriever is the first thrombectomy device to receive FDA clearance to significantly reduce disability in patients up to 24 hours from symptom onset. Until now, mechanical thrombectomy devices like the Trevo Retriever were only cleared for use up to six hours from symptom onset. However, recent randomized clinical data from the Stryker-sponsored DAWN Trial shows that patients presenting in the six- to 24-hour window who meet specific imaging criteria and are treated with the Trevo Retriever are almost four times as likely to be functionally independent at 90 days post-stroke, compared to those treated with medical management alone.
Market Segmentation Analysis
• By product type, the global neurovascular thrombectomy market is segmented into aspiration thrombectomy devices, mechanical thrombectomy devices, ultrasonic thrombectomy devices and others. Mechanical thrombectomy devices are expected to be the dominant market shareholder over the period of forecast (2020-2027). Mechanical thrombectomy devices comprise a wide array of endovascular tools cleared for removing thrombi from the neurovasculature in acute ischemic stroke patients. In the US, three classes of mechanical thrombectomy devices have been cleared by the FDA: coil retrievers in 2004, aspiration devices in 2008, and stent retrievers in 2012. Mechanical thrombectomy devices work well in large, proximal arteries, rapidly debulking substantial clot burdens that are resistant to chemical fibrinolysis. While intravenous (IV) tissue-type plasminogen activator has been the only medical therapy approved by the FDA for treatment of acute stroke in the US, subgroup analyses of the National Institute of Neurologic Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) intravenous (IV) tissue-type plasminogen activator trial have shown that patients with severe strokes only have an 8% likelihood of achieving clinically significant improvement with tissue-type plasminogen activator alone. Updated acute stroke guidelines now also recommend mechanical thrombectomy in patients with acute ischemic stroke within 6–16 hours of last known normal who have large vessel occlusion in the anterior circulation. As the cases of strokes rising globally the market for mechanical thrombectomy devices is positively affected by it.
Geographical Analysis
• North America is dominating the neurovascular thrombectomy market in 2018 and estimated to hold the largest market size over the forecast period (2020-2027), owing to an increase in the prevalence of stroke, a highly aware population, advanced healthcare infrastructure, favorable government initiatives and rise in technological advancements. According to Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), stroke kills about 140,000 Americans each year, that is one out of every 20 deaths. About 87% of all strokes are ischemic strokes, in which blood flow to the brain is blocked. Stroke costs US an estimated $34 billion each year. This total includes the cost of health care services, medicines to treat stroke, and missed days of work. US government provides appropriate reimbursement in case of stroke with thrombolysis. With creation of the diagnosis-related group 559, the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services pays hospitals approximately US $6000 more per case when thrombolysis is administered. Most of the key market players are situated in the region, and they launch new products and invest highly in research and development in the regions such as Stryker and Johnson & Johnson.
Market Competitive Analysis
• Some of the major key players in the market are Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Penumbra Inc., Stryker Corporation, Argon Medical Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Boston Scientific Corporation, Acandis GmbH, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Terumo Medical Corporation and Spectranetics Corporation.
• In the neurovascular thrombectomy market, Stryker Corporation is going to dominate the market, owning to portfolio expansion, mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions. The key players are adopting various growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations and increasing research and development and high investment, which are contributing to the growth of the neurovascular thrombectomy market globally.
• In April 2019, Stryker announced the showcase of its new Sonopet iQ Ultrasonic Aspirator System during the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) annual meeting, taking place in San Diego, CA.
• In September 2018, Penumbra, Inc. announced U.S. commercial availability of Penumbra JET 7 and Penumbra JET D Reperfusion Catheters powered by the Penumbra ENGINE aspiration source. All are part of the fully integrated Penumbra System® that utilizes aspiration-based mechanical thrombectomy for stroke revascularization.
• In May 2018, Johnson and Johnson announced that its next-generation stent retriever to capture and remove blood clots from the brain in patients with ischemic stroke had received 510(k) clearance from the FDA.
• In February 2018, Stryker’s Trevo® Retriever became first and the only device indicated for treatment up to 24 hours, aligning with new AHA/ASA guidelines.
