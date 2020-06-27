Growth and Demand of Plastic Surgery Instruments in North America and Europe | Impact of COVID-19
Plastic Surgery Instruments Market by Type (Handheld (Forceps, Needle Holder, Scissors, Retractor), Electrosurgery (Bipolar, Monopolar)), Procedure (Cosmetic (Breast Augmentation, Face, Head, Extremities), Reconstructive)
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 27, 2020 ) Increasing awareness and demand for cosmetic surgeries, growing number of age-related surgeries across the globe, and increasing incidence of cancer are the key drivers of the global plastic surgery instruments market. The global plastic surgery instruments market is expected to reach USD 1,479.0 Million by 2023 from USD 1,002.0 Million in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.1%.
This market is segmented on the basis of type, procedure, end user, and region. By type, the market is segmented into handheld instruments, electrosurgical instruments, and other plastic surgery instruments. In 2018, the handheld instruments segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment is attributed to factors such as increasing number of plastic surgeries and the wide range of uses of handheld instruments in almost all types of plastic surgical procedures.
Based on procedure, the plastic surgery instruments market is segmented into cosmetic surgery and reconstructive surgery. The cosmetic surgery segment is expected to dominate the market in 2018. The large share of this market segment can primarily be attributed to the high demand and growing public acceptance of cosmetic procedures, changing lifestyles, and growing willingness to spend on cosmetic surgeries across the globe.
Browse and in-depth TOC on "Plastic Surgery Instruments Market"
110 – Tables
25 - Figures
134 - Pages
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=27952683
In 2018, North America is expected to command the largest share of the market, followed by Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the world. The large share of North America is attributed to factors such as the growing procedural volume for plastic surgical procedures, growing incidence of skin cancer, the presence of a highly developed healthcare system, and the high adoption rate of novel technologies in this region.
The plastic surgery instruments market is highly fragmented with the presence of several large as well as emerging players. Prominent players in the plastic surgery instruments market include Sklar Surgical Instruments (US), KLS Martin Group (Germany), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US), Tekno-Medical Optik-Chirurgie GmbH (Germany), KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Zimmer Biomet (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), BMT Medizintechnik GmbH (Germany), Anthony Products, Inc. (US), Bolton Surgical Ltd. (UK), Surgicon Pvt. Ltd. (Pakistan), and Blink Medical (UK).
This market is segmented on the basis of type, procedure, end user, and region. By type, the market is segmented into handheld instruments, electrosurgical instruments, and other plastic surgery instruments. In 2018, the handheld instruments segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment is attributed to factors such as increasing number of plastic surgeries and the wide range of uses of handheld instruments in almost all types of plastic surgical procedures.
Based on procedure, the plastic surgery instruments market is segmented into cosmetic surgery and reconstructive surgery. The cosmetic surgery segment is expected to dominate the market in 2018. The large share of this market segment can primarily be attributed to the high demand and growing public acceptance of cosmetic procedures, changing lifestyles, and growing willingness to spend on cosmetic surgeries across the globe.
Browse and in-depth TOC on "Plastic Surgery Instruments Market"
110 – Tables
25 - Figures
134 - Pages
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=27952683
In 2018, North America is expected to command the largest share of the market, followed by Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the world. The large share of North America is attributed to factors such as the growing procedural volume for plastic surgical procedures, growing incidence of skin cancer, the presence of a highly developed healthcare system, and the high adoption rate of novel technologies in this region.
The plastic surgery instruments market is highly fragmented with the presence of several large as well as emerging players. Prominent players in the plastic surgery instruments market include Sklar Surgical Instruments (US), KLS Martin Group (Germany), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US), Tekno-Medical Optik-Chirurgie GmbH (Germany), KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Zimmer Biomet (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), BMT Medizintechnik GmbH (Germany), Anthony Products, Inc. (US), Bolton Surgical Ltd. (UK), Surgicon Pvt. Ltd. (Pakistan), and Blink Medical (UK).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.