Nano Silica Market, Size, Share, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027
Global Nano Silica Market is segmented By Type (P-Type, S – Type), By Application (Rubber, Food, Paints & Coating, Magnetic materials, Cement, Others), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Share, Si
• The Global Nano Silica Market is expected to grow at a CAGR during the forecasting period (2020-2027).
• Nano silica is an allotrope of silicon, a poor conductor of electrons and heat. It appears in the amorphous form of a white powder. It is used as an additive for the manufacture of rubber and plastics, as a strengthening filler for concrete and other construction composites, a non-toxic platform for biomedical applications such as drug delivery, biomedical imaging, detecting, therapeutic delivery, monitoring, ablative therapies and theranostics.
Market Dynamics:
• The market growth is driven by the rising global nano silica production due to an increase in the increased usage of nano-silica in various application segments such as concrete, agriculture, gypsum, battery, rubber and others. Easily availability of raw materials such as silica and silicate for the production of nano silica is boosting the market growth.
• Growing concerns over renewable sources and the environment have increased the demand for nano silica. For instance, Organic coating i.e. silica from rice husk, a smart coating material with self-cleaning properties is applied on surfaces for preventing corrosion and dust. It is a non-toxic durable coating which can be applied on all household appliances, buildings, automobiles and industrial components.
• However, the price fluctuation leading to volatile raw material prices and complexity of manufacturing processes of nano silica is hindering the market growth. Release of toxic gases by using the nano silica for the concrete mixtures shall have the negative impact on the market growth. For instance, according to the United States Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) estimated that around 34,591 foundry workers are currently exposed to respirable silica in the United States.
Market Segment Analysis
• Global Nano Silica market is segmented based on type as Porous (P Type) and Spherical(S Type). P type nano silica accounts for the highest market share in comparison to the S type nano silica due to rising demand from concrete industry for building residential and commercial buildings. It is characterized by numerous nanopores with a pore rate of 0.61 ml/g and exhibit a higher ultraviolet reflectivity.
• S type nano silica has smaller surface area and lower ultraviolet reflectivity in comparison to the P type nano silica. It is used for developing electronics, coatings, and varnishes due to its properties of reducing viscosity, flash and increasing fluidity. It is used for external additive materials, sintering materials, filler for liquid type sealants and others. Companies are using P type nano silica for developing high content filler material for different resin applications due to its dispersity property.
• Further, the market is also classified on the basis of application into concrete mixtures, rubber additives, semiconductors, healthcare, coating additives, agriculture, plastics, and others. Among these segments, rubber additives segment accounts for the highest market share due to increased usage of nano silica as an additive in the different kinds of rubbers which includes natural rubber, ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM), styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR), ethylene acrylic rubber (AEM), nitrile rubber (NBR) and silicone rubber. It is used as a reinforcing agent for enhancing the mechanical strength and properties such as anti-friction, toughness, anti-aging and durability of rubber. Tires manufacturing companies are using nano silica for manufacturing the tires with improved wear resistance, stiffness, and grip.
• The coating segment is expected to have positive market growth due to increased demand for the nano silica in super hydrophobic coating to create the high-water contract and low sliding angle. Nano silica is effective in increasing the scratch resistance in all kinds of coating formulations. Paint industries are using nano silica for improving the paint properties, such as scratch resistance, water repellence, and corrosion protection that the paint against corrosion. Rising government regulations regarding CO2 emissions due to the use of large quantities of cement leads to increased CO2 emissions and results in greenhouse effect. These regulations are increasing demand for nano silica as a cement replacement and concrete additive for reducing the cement content in concrete mixtures.
Market Geographical Analysis
• By region, the global nano silica market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. Among all of the regions, Asia-Pacific region dominated the global Nano Silica market due to rising industrial activities in various application sectors such as coatings, rubber, agriculture, food, concrete, healthcare & medicine and others especially in China, India, and Japan. China is one of the leading nano silica consumers due to the increased use of nano silica in the concrete mixture with rising infrastructural activities.
• North America region is witnessing positive market growth owing to the presence of several end-user players such as electrical and electronics, automotive, and construction in this regions. Moreover, the rising concerns regarding the environment and renewable resources are leading the usage of nano silica. There is increased use of nano silica in the concrete industry due to growing infrastructures. According to the United States Census Bureau, approximately 1,289,800 housing units were started in 2019. These numbers have witnessed a growth rate of 5.6% from the 1,184,900 housing units in 2018. Around 1,250,600 housing units were completed in 2019. There are rising investments in research & development related to nano silica for use in healthcare & medicine and agriculture areas.
• Stringent regulations, especially in the European Countries, are putting restrictions on the usage of nano silica in different industries. European Commission provides a high level of protection of human health where nanomaterials are used in cosmetic products. As per European Commission Regulation (EC) No 1223/2009, cosmetic products containing nanomaterials other than colorants, preservatives and UV-filters require a specific notification on the CPNP 6 months before placement on the market (Art. 16 (3). Moreover, the Commission has to publish a catalog of all nanomaterials used in cosmetic products placed on the market as per the Regulation (EC) No 1223/2009 Article 16 (10a).
Market Competitive Trends
• The global nano silica market is highly competitive with product diversification, revenue generation and opportunities. Several local and international players are present in the market. Akzo Nobel N.V., NanoPore Incorporated, Dow Corning Corporation, Nanoshell Co., Cabot Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, Evonik Industries AG, and Fuso Chemical Co., Ltd. are the leading companies with the significant market share.
• Companies are focusing on developing environment-friendly and sustainable nano silica that can be used in several industries including concrete, healthcare, rubber, plastics, agriculture, and others. They are conducting research and development activities for developing nano silica with innovation and diversification. Several new products and plants have been launched by the players.
• The companies are entering into the collaborations, mergers, strategic partnerships and acquisitions to increase the demand for Nano Silica and their expansion across the globe. For instance, in November 2016, Cabot Corporation had formed a joint venture with Inner Mongolia Hengyecheng Silicone Co. Ltd. for building a manufacturing plant in Wuhai. Under the terms of the agreement, Cabot Corporation holds 80 percent of the venture, and Hengyecheng would own the remaining 20 percent share. This would help Cabot Corporation to strengthen market leadership position for silica and promote growth in a variety of industries in China.
• Players are also investing to increase its production capabilities around the globe. For instance, the Joint venture of Cabot Corporation and Inner Mongolia Hengyecheng Silicone Co., Ltd (HYC) had raised the investment of USD 60 million for build a world-class fumed silica manufacturing facility to be located in Wuhai, China. This new facility would have a manufacturing capacity of 8,000 metric tons of fumed silica per year.
