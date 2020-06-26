Mononucleosis Diagnostic Market, Size, Share, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027
Global Mononucleosis Diagnostic Market is segmented By Test Type (Epstein Barr Virus (EBV) Antibody Test, Monospot Test, Complete Blood Count Test), By End-User (Hospitals, Laboratories, others), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia P
• The Global Mononucleosis Diagnostic Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecasting period (2020-2027).
• Mono, or mononucleosis, is an acute infectious disease caused by the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV). People with mononucleosis often have a high fever, Laryngitis, hepatosplenomegaly, abnormal lymphocyte, and others. Most cases of mono are mild and can be treated easily. Adolescents and young adults (12 to 40 years old) are more likely to be affected. There are various detection tests used for the diagnosis of mononucleosis such as the complete blood count test, monospot test, and Epstein Barr virus (EBV) antibody test.
Market Dynamics
• The global mononucleosis diagnostic market is growing owing to several factors including rising incidence of infectious mononucleosis (IM), growing rising awareness and knowledge about mononucleosis, and increasing research & development activities for IM treatment.
• According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, between 2002–2018, there were around 23,780 incident cases of infectious mononucleosis (IM), which results into an overall incidence rate of 104.2 cases per 100,000 person-years (p-yrs). The incidence of IM diagnoses was highest among the youngest age groups and decreased with increasing age. The incidence rate of IM diagnoses was reported higher among non-Hispanic white service members (123.4 per 100,000 p-yrs) compared to other race/ethnicity groups. The incidence of IM diagnoses among recruits (364.9 per 100,000 p-yrs) was 3.4 times that among other enlisted personnel (106.0 per 100,000 p-yrs) and 5.6 times that among officers (64.7 per 100,000 p-yrs). Hence, with rising incidences of infectious mononucleosis (IM), the demand for its diagnosis increases, leading to growth of the market.
• Increasing adolescent population globally is also one of the major factor leading to growth of the market as mononucleosis is most common among teens and adults. More than half of all adolescents globally live in Asia. South Asia has nearly 350 million adolescents than any other region. It is followed by East Asia and the Pacific with over 300 million. The adolescent population of either of these regions dwarfs that of any other region in the world. According to World Health Organization (WHO) report, there are nearly 1.2 billion adolescents (10-19 years old) worldwide. In some countries, adolescents account for a quarter of the population and the number of adolescents is expected to rise through 2050, mainly in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) where close to 90% of 10- to 19-year-olds live.
Market Segmentation Analysis
• On the basis of test type, the mononucleosis diagnostic market is segmented into Epstein Barr Virus (EBV) antibody test, monospot test, and complete blood count test. Among these, the monospot test segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018, owing to the several benefits associated with this test, such as accurate results, non-interference with other tests, cost-effectiveness, rapid detection of antibodies, among others. A monospot test is a quick screening test to detect a type of antibody (heterophil antibody) that forms during certain infections. This test is also used in the detection of other diseases with similar symptoms, such as cytomegalovirus infection, HIV, and strep throat. In this test, a blood sample is placed on a microscope slide and mixed with other substances. If heterophil antibodies are present, then the blood clumps (agglutinates), and indicates a mono infection. Monospot testing can usually detect antibodies 2 to 9 weeks after a person is infected. It typically is not used to diagnose mono that started more than 6 months earlier. Also, increase in awareness and knowledge regarding the disease are expected to drive the growth of this segment over the forecast period.
Market Geographical Analysis
• North America is dominating the global mononucleosis diagnostic market in 2018, and is expected to hold the highest market share over the forecast period (2019-2026), owing to rising incidence rate of infectious mononucleosis (IM), advancement in healthcare infrastructure supporting novel testing, and increasing research and development activities by major players in this region. Majority of the younger people in United States are infected with mononucleosis. According to the United States Census Bureau, there were 41,910,114 people aged between 10-19 in the United States in 2017, which is approx. 13% of the total population. Hence, with rising adolescents population this region, the market of mononucleosis diagnostic is growing rapidly.
• On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific mononucleosis diagnostic market is growing at the fastest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to the rising adolescent population in this region. According to the UNICEF data, over half of all adolescents across the world live in Asia, and South Asia is home to the largest number of adolescents in any region in the world (around 340 million). South Asia is followed by East Asia and the Pacific, with around 277 million. Hence, due to increasing number of adolescents, huge opportunities are estimated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Market Competitive Trends
• The global mononucleosis diagnostic market is highly competitive with presence of smaller and major players. Some of the major players in the market include Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Cardinal Health Inc., Arlington Scientific Inc., Quidel Corporation, Beckman Coulter Inc., Immunostics Inc., Meridian Bioscience, Sekisui Diagnostics, among others.
• The key players are adopting various growth strategies such as product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations which are contributing to the growth of the mononucleosis diagnostic market globally. For instance,
• In September 2019, Roche launched two tests, for use on the automated cobas® 6800/8800 Systems in countries accepting the CE mark. The cobas® EBV (Epstein-Barr virus) and cobas® BKV (BK virus) Tests provide reliable, standardized, high-quality results for clinical decision-making to help manage the risk of infection and improve the management of severely immunocompromised transplant patients.
• In July 2019, NeuMoDx Molecular, a sample-to-result molecular diagnostic company focused on central laboratory customers, launched CE-IVD assays for Cytomegalovirus (CMV) and Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV), which can cause infectious mononucleosis and other illnesses.
• In June 2018, Novacyt, an international specialist in clinical diagnostics, announced that its protein diagnostics division, Lab21 Products (Lab21), has launched a new product for the diagnosis of infectious mononucleosis (IM), also known as glandular fever. PathFlow™ Mononucleosis is a qualitative lateral flow immunoassay for the detection of IM antibodies in the blood.
