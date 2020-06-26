Modified Starch Market, Size, Share, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027
• The Global Modified Starch Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecasting period (2020-2027).
• Starch is considered as one of the most abundant organic compounds available in nature and is used extensively in a broad spectrum of applications ranging from food, pharmaceutical, personal care, and industrial. However, starch is structurally weak and is unsuitable or ineffective for use in most of these applications in its inherent forms, thus resulted in modification of its properties. Modified starches are carbohydrates that are derived from native starches through physical, chemical, or enzymatic modification processes. Native starches are modified to enhance their viscosity, stability, and texture.
Market Growth
• The growth of the modified starch market is mainly attributable to the food and beverage industry. The rising demand for functional foods across the globe is the key factor for the growth of the modified starch market. Modified starches are considered as a major functional ingredient in the preparation of functional food and beverages, fortified foods, and medical foods. The global functional food market is estimated to witness a lucrative growth of over 8% to reach $480 billion by the end of 2024. Furthermore, modified starches are also used as an excipient in several pharmaceutical formulations. The high stability and thickening properties of starch made it a key ingredient in cosmetics, textile, paper, and several other industrial applications. The growth of these industries is also supporting the demand for modified starches.
The effect of the clean label: Hindering the use of modified starch
• The growing consumer demand for clean label products is limiting the growth of the modified starch market. The clean label evolved as a critical purchase factor for food and beverages across the globe. According to BENEO-Remy NV, a Belgium based functional ingredients manufacturer, nearly 65% of American consumers are preferring food products derived from natural ingredients over their chemically modified counterparts. This is motivating the food manufacturers to reconsider and eliminate the utilization of modified starch in their food formulations. Furthermore, several modified starch manufacturers are focusing on innovation of native functional starches that mimic the properties of modified starches. These starches enable food processors to gain a clean label claims on their products.
• In June 2019, Ingredion Incorporated expanded its NOVATION Lumina functional native starches portfolio with new clean label texturizers. Back in May 2016, the company launched NOVATION PRIMA 340 and 350, two new functional native starches with increased cold shelf-life stability that is suitable for use in frozen and instant foods.
• In July 2018, BENEO introduced Remypure S52, a new clean label rice starch with improved functional performance as a modified starch
• In September 2014, Tate & Lyle PLC unveiled CLARIA Functional Clean-Label Starches to meet the growing demand for label-friendly ingredients in
• food processing. The company further expanded its product line with the introduction of CLARIA Instant 340 and 360 in August 2017.
• Other key native starches that have improved functionality characteristics to meet the stability and texture of modified starches include Emfix K1 (Emsland
• Group), PREGEFLO P (Roquette Frères), and SimPure (Cargill, Incorporated).
