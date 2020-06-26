Middle East Decorative Coatings Market, Size, Share, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027
Middle East Decorative Coatings Market is segmented By Formulation (Water-Based Coatings, Solvent-Based Coatings, Others), By Resin Type (Acrylic, Polyester, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Others), By Distribution Channel (Company Owned Stores, Independent D
1. Middle East decorative coatings Market Methodology and Scope
1.1. Research Methodology
1.2. Research Objective and Scope of the Report
2. Middle East Decorative Coatings Market – Market Definition
2.1. Assumptions and Abbreviations
3. Middle East Decorative Coatings Market – Executive Summary
3.1. Market Snippet by Formulation
3.2. Market Snippet by Resin Type
3.3. Market Snippet by Distribution
3.4. Market Snippet by Application
4. Middle East Decorative Coatings Market Dynamics
4.1. Market Impacting Factors
4.1.1. Drivers
4.1.2. Restraints
4.1.3. Opportunity
4.1.4. Impact Analysis
5. Middle East Decorative Coatings Market – Industry Forces
5.1. Regulatory Analysis
5.2. Pricing Analysis
5.3. PORTERS Five Forces
6. Middle East Decorative Coatings Market – By Formulation
6.1. Introduction
6.1.1. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Formulation
6.1.2. Market Attractiveness Index, By Formulation
6.2. Water-Based Coatings*
6.2.1. Introduction
6.2.2. Market Size Analysis, US$ Mn, 2017-2026 and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2026
6.3. Solvent-Based Coatings
6.4. Others (Powder Coatings, UV Curable Coatings)
7. Middle East Decorative Coatings Market – By Resin Type
7.1. Introduction
7.1.1. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Resin Type
7.1.2. Market Attractiveness Index, By Resin Type
7.2. Acrylic*
7.2.1. Introduction
7.2.2. Market Size Analysis, US$ Mn, 2017-2026 and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2026
7.3. Polyester
7.4. Alkyd
7.5. Epoxy
7.6. Polyurethane
7.7. Others (PTFE, PVDF)
8. Middle East Decorative Coatings Market – By Distribution Channel
8.1. Introduction
8.1.1. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Distribution Channel
8.1.2. Market Attractiveness Index, By Distribution Channel
8.2. Company Owned Stores*
8.2.1. Introduction
8.2.2. Market Size Analysis, US$ Mn, 2017-2026 and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2026
8.3. Independent Distributors
8.4. Large Retailers & Wholesalers
9. Middle East Decorative Coatings Market – By Application
9.1. Introduction
9.1.1. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Application
9.1.2. Market Attractiveness Index, By Application
9.2. Residential Buildings*
9.2.1. Introduction
9.2.2. Market Size Analysis, US$ Mn, 2017-2026 and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2026
9.3. Remodeling/repainting applications
9.4. New construction applications
9.5. Commercial Buildings
9.6. Remodeling/repainting applications
9.7. New construction applications
9.8. Others
10. Middle East Decorative Coatings Market – By Region
10.1. Introduction
10.1.1. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Region
10.1.2. Market Attractiveness Index, By Region
10.2. Middle East
10.2.1. Introduction
10.2.2. Key Region-Specific Dynamics
10.2.3. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Formulation
10.2.4. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Resin Type
10.2.5. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Distribution Channel
10.2.6. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Application
11. Middle East Decorative Coatings Market – Competitive Landscape
11.1. Competitive Scenario
11.2. Competitor Strategy Analysis
11.3. Comparative Product Portfolio Analysis
11.4. Market Positioning/Share Analysis
11.5. Mergers and Acquisitions Analysis
12. Middle East Decorative Coatings Market – Company Profiles
12.1. PPG Industries
12.1.1. Company Overview
12.1.2. Product Portfolio and Description
12.1.3. Key Highlights
12.1.4. Financial Overview
12.2. AkzoNobel NV
12.3. The Sherwin Williams
12.4. RPM International Inc.
12.5. Nippon Paint Holding Co.
12.6. Axalta Coating Systems
12.7. BASF SE
12.8. Kansai Paint Co. Ltd
12.9. Asian Paints Ltd
12.10. Jotun
12.11. Hempel
12.12. Beckers Group
12.13. DAW (Deutsche Amphibolin-Werke)
13. Middle East Decorative Coatings Market – DataM
13.1. Appendix
13.2. About Us and Services
13.3. Contact Us
