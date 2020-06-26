Microbial Bioreactor Market, Size, Share, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027
Global Microbial Bioreactor Market is segmented By Bioreactor Type (Continuous Stirred Tank Bioreactors, Bubble Column Bioreactors, Airlift Bioreactors, Fluidized Bio Reactors, others), By End-User (Biopharmaceuticals, Food and Food Additives, Chemicals,
• The Global Microbial Bioreactor Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.1% during the forecasting period (2020-2027).
• Microbioreactor’s serve as a multitude of scale down needs for bioprocess based on mammalian cells. Microbioreactor technology has allowed for rapid advancements in biotechnology process development, and investigation of various biological systems from industrial biotechnology and pharmaceutical biotechnology. Micro bioreactors range in complexity from simple micro tier-based systems to complex automated parallel bioreactors designed to effective scaling up/down of conventional pilot and large-scale bioprocess. Currently, the majority of micro bioreactors are designed for batch and fed-batch processing, many companies are focusing on developing micro bioreactors with continuous chemostat mode operation.
Market Dynamics:
• Increasing demand for miniature bioreactors for research and development of novel technologies for personalized medicine is driving the micro bioreactor market globally during the forecast period. Increasing demand for personalized medicines coupled with a significant rise in the utilization of microbioreactor for the production of necessary therapies is driving the global micro bioreactor market during forecast period. The majority of drugs under the pipeline-stage by globally dominating companies are related to personalized medicine and biomarkers. It is estimated that 30-40% of the novel drugs in the pipeline are being developed in conjunction with a biomarker making this relevant to the treatment of diseases. Additionally, the increased demand for patient-specific therapies, cell culture, are additionally contributing to the growth of the micro bioreactor market during the forecast period.
• However, the availability of alternatives at lower prices and minimal availability in low-economy nations are major factors hindering the growth of the Micro Bioreactor market globally during the forecast period.
Market Segmentation Analysis
• Global micro bioreactor market is segmented on the basis of application into Biopharmaceutical Industry, Food & Food Additives, Educational Institutions, and others.
• Micro-Bioreactors are currently being extensively used by the educational and training institutions for the imparting technical knowledge to the students or professional through live exposure. Majority of the educational institutions pertaining to the medical, pharmaceutical, food technology and chemical domains are increasing focusing on developing novel technologies to meet industry requirements for sustainable technologies. The significant rise in investments by the educational institutions towards research activities in targeted medicines, or regenerative medicines and cell culture medium are boosting huge market demand for micro bioreactors from educational institutions globally during forecast period.
Market Geographical Share
• By region, the global Micro Bioreactor market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa.
• Europe is second most dominant region followed by North America in global micro bioreactor market owing to wide presence of pharmaceutical companies and significant rise in utilization of micro bioreactors for the production of novel ingredients and drugs for specific/uncured diseases. UK, Germany and many other countries in Europe are occupying significant market share in Europe micro bioreactor market owing to high presence of research & development laboratories across the globe coupled with significant rise in investments by the respective companies to boost the development of novel drugs trough micro bioreactors. According to the study published in European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations, the R&D expenditure by the pharmaceutical companies located across the European Union increased from USD 38.362 billion in 2017 to USD 41.536 billion in 2018.
Market Competitive Trends
• The global micro bioreactor market is highly consolidated with very companies operating in the market. The market is currently experiencing huge investments and developments in novel equipment’s with high performance and output.
• In May 2019, Sartorius Stedim Biotech launched new ambr 15 cell culture microbioreactor system for improved clone selection as well as media and media optimization in fed-batch & perfusion mimic conditions.
• Some of the key players in the global micro bioreactor market includes m2p-labs GmbH, Sartorius AG, Applikon Biotechnology, Eppendorf AG, Infors AG, and many other regional and global companies.
