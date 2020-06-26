Legionella Testing Market, Size, Share, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027
Global Legionella Testing Market is segmented By Test type (Urinary Antigen Test (UAT), Culture Methods, Direct Fluorescent Antibody Test (DFA), Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Others), By Application (Clinical testing methods, Environmental testing meth
• The Global Legionella Testing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecasting period (2020-2027).
• Legionella is a bacteria that causes a severe form of pneumonia called Legionnaires disease or flu-like illness. Legionella testing aids in detecting the presence of the bacteria to help diagnose the cause of a person's pneumonia.
Market Dynamics
• The major driving forces are the rising incidence of pneumonia and legionella-related illnesses, increasing demand for rapid and advanced diagnostic techniques, and technological advancements in the field of bacterial testing.
• The increasing incidence of pneumonia and legionella-related illnesses is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the US witnessed 6238 cases of Legionnaires' disease in 2017. While the incidence number is relatively less, there is still an increment of 13.6% in the number of instances when compared to the 2016 estimates. Despite the low overall cases of Legionnaires disease incidence, the high prevalence rate is contributing to the growth of the market. There has been a significant rise in the prevalence of Legionnaire's disease globally in the past five years. With the increasing cases of legionella, there is a need for the management of disease, which can be done by diagnosis and treatment.
• The presence of new product launches for legionella testing is expected to drive the market. For instance, according to an article published on August 2, 2018, Nalco Water, an Ecolab company, has introduced a molecular-based test for Legionella that provides results 14-times faster than current culture testing methods to help building and cooling tower operators manage public health risks from the waterborne pathogen. The new Quantitative Polymerase Chain Reaction (qPCR) test is a part of the water safety analytical services platform.
• The surging awareness about legionellosis is also expected to drive the market. For instance, officials from the Mayor's Outreach Program have launched a massive information campaign designed to increase awareness among the residents of Lenox Hill located in Manhattan, following a Legionnaires' disease outbreak, which claimed the life of 1 person and led to the hospitalization of at least six victims.
• However, insufficient disposable income in developing and underdeveloped countries, issues in sensitivity of diagnostic tests, high costs associated with the tests, and strict government laws.
• The high costs associated with the tests are likely to hamper market growth. For instance, according to an article published in October 2019 in Bradley Environmental, the cost of a water or legionella risk assessment is entirely dependent on the amount of water services and the size of the property. Typical costs range from £200.00 for a small dental or GP practice to £500.00 for a medium sized care home.
• The presence of strict government laws is also hindering the market. For instance, The Control of Substances Hazardous to Health Regulations (COSHH) gives a framework of actions to control the risk from a range of hazardous substances, including biological agents (eg, Legionella) - to identify and evaluate the risk and implement any necessary measures to control any risk. Since the L8 Approved Code of Practice (3rd edition) (ACOP) was published, there has been a requirement for landlords of both business premises and domestic premises to evaluate the risks from exposure to Legionella to their tenants.
Market Segmentation
• By test type, the legionella testing market can be segmented into Culture Methods, Direct Fluorescent Antibody Test (DFA), Urinary Antigen Test (UAT), Polymerase Chain reaction, and others.
• The Urinary Antigen Test segment is expected to grow at a high rate over the forecast period. UAT is a diagnostic tool that offers the same-day results. Further, UAT is not resource-specific and technically intensive like the culture tests. Since the urinary antigen test does not require respiratory fluid samples, sensitivity issues are also reduced. Thus, UAT remains the test for choice for the clinicians and diagnostic experts primarily because of ease of handling, rapid testing advantage, increased sensitivity, and specificity. For instance, according to the CDC, it has 70–100% sensitivity and 95-100% specificity. Also, the presence of research and development activities on urinary antigen tests is driving the market. For instance, the Ministry of Health, Malaysia, has completed a clinical trial named impact of the Legionella Urine Antigen Testing (LUAT) on the local epidemiology and the diagnosis of Legionella pneumonia in May 2019, using Immunocatch legionella urine antigen test.
• The polymerase chain reaction segment is also expected to grow at a high rate over the forecast period. According to the article published in April 2018 in the Journal of Environmental Health, a DNA test method named Polymerase Chain Reaction allowed New York City healthcare officials to identify the source of a Legionnaires disease outbreak within hours of the specimen collection. The researchers also reported that it should be considered in all Legionnaires' outbreak investigations.
• By antibiotics, the legionella testing market can be segmented into Rifampin, Azithromycin, Quinolones, and others.
• Azithromycin drug segment is forecasted to grow at a faster rate over the forecast period. Azithromycin drug is mainly used for treating this infection in children and adults. Rapidly rising incidences of legionella based diseases in children and adults will propel the growth of Azithromycin drug. In Australia, Azithromycin is subsidized by the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme for several indications. It is also directed for other infections by the guidelines, but not approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA). Infections treated with Azithromycin include community-acquired pneumonia, specific respiratory infections, like pertussis and legionellosis.
Market Geographical Analysis
• Geographically, the global legionella testing market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
• North America is dominating the global legionella testing market in 2018 and is estimated to hold significant market size over the forecast period (2020-2027) owing to the rising incidence of legionellosis, and the presence of key players in the region.
• The rising incidence of legionellosis is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. The US Occupational Safety and Health Administration indicated that about 25,000 cases of LD occur annually, with >4,000 deaths. Also, about 10% of non-immuno-compromised patients treated will die, and about 80% of untreated immunocompromised patients die due to bacteremia or abscess formations in the lungs or at extrapulmonary sites.
• Furthermore, to manage the prevalence of LD, the government of the USA (CDC) is increasing the awareness among the public with the environmental legionella isolation techniques evaluation (ELITE) program, which will further augment the growth of the legionella testing market. In 2018, the ELITE Program planned to add additional performance evaluation criteria to its reports. This allowed regional, national, and international accrediting bodies to evaluate the laboratories in a variety of detection methods, including PCR and bacterial enzyme detection.
Market Competitive Trends
• The major players operating in the global legionella testing market are Albagaia Ltd, Aquacert Ltd, Becton, Dickinson and Company, BioMerieux SA, Idexx Laboratories Inc., Merck Millipore, Pacific Water Technology, Phigenics LLC, Qiagen NV, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
• The key players are adopting various strategies such as product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations, which are contributing to the growth of the legionella testing market globally. For instance,
• In 2019, B&V Chemicals, has teamed up with Hydrosense to introduce a new generation, instant (self) legionella diagnosis tool to help maintenance and estates staff spot-check water and point of use locations including cold water storage tanks, showers, closed systems and cooling towers, for Legionella risk as a part of their broader Legionella control management strategy.
• In May 2019, Privately-held Canadian company Spartan Bioscience has decided to take its groundbreaking legionella detection technology global in an attempt to carve out a more significant share of the $1 billion-a-year market. Further, the company decided to begin a trial with London-listed property management firm Landsec, which will take Spartan's on-site Legionella DNA test into the UK for the first time.
• On April 17, 2018, building on its patented Phigenics Validation Test (PVT) TimeZero method, the fastest and most accurate Legionella and total heterotrophic aerobic bacteria (THAB) testing service, the Phigenics Research and Innovation Lab has announced its most recent innovation, the Next Day Legionella PCR.
• On July 27, 2016, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. announced the availability of Legiolert, the easiest culture test for the confirmed detection of Legionella pneumonia in drinking water.
