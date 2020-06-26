Japan Cell Therapy Market, Size, Share, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027
Japan Cell Therapy Market is segmented By Product (Equipment, Systems & Software, Consumables), By Process (Cell Processing, Cell Preservation, Distribution, and Handling, Process Monitoring and Quality Control), By Cell Type (Human Cells, Stem Cells, Differentiated Cells, Animal Cells)
1. Japan cell therapy Market - Methodology and Scope
1.1. Research methodology
1.2. Scope of the Report
2. Japan Cell Therapy Market– Key Trends and Developments
2.1. Key Trends and Developments
3. Japan Cell Therapy Market – Executive Summary
3.1. Market Snippet by Product
3.2. Market Snippet by Process
3.3. Market Snippet by Cell Type
4. Japan Cell Therapy Market Dynamics
4.1. Market Impacting Factors
4.1.1. Drivers
4.1.1.1. Rising Prevalence of Blood Cancers
4.1.1.2. Drivers 2
4.1.2. Restraints
4.1.2.1. Stringent Regulations
4.1.2.2. High Cost of Therapy
4.1.2.3. Restraints 3
4.1.3. Opportunity
4.1.4. Impact Analysis
5. Japan Cell Therapy Market – Industry Analysis
5.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2. Supply Chain Analysis
5.3. Pricing Analysis
5.4. Regulatory Analysis
5.5. Patent Analysis
6. Japan Cell Therapy Market –By Product
6.1. Introduction
6.1.1. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Product
6.1.2. Market Attractiveness Index, By Product
6.2. Equipment
6.2.1. Introduction
6.2.2. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%)
6.2.2.1. Cell Processing Equipment
6.2.2.2. Single-Use Equipment
6.2.2.3. Other Equipment
6.3. Systems & Software
6.4. Consumables
7. Japan Cell Therapy Market –By Process
7.1. Introduction
7.1.1. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Process
7.1.2. Market Attractiveness Index, By Process
7.2. Cell Processing
7.2.1. Introduction
7.2.2. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%)
7.3. Cell Preservation, Distribution, and Handling
7.4. Process Monitoring and Quality Control
8. Japan Cell Therapy Market –By Cell Type
8.1. Introduction
8.1.1. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Cell Type
8.1.2. Market Attractiveness Index, By Cell Type
8.2. Human Cells
8.2.1. Introduction
8.2.2. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%)
8.2.2.1. Stem Cells
8.2.2.2. Differentiated Cells
8.3. Animal Cells
9. Japan Cell Therapy Market –Competitive Landscape
9.1. Competitive Scenario
9.2. Competitor Strategy Analysis
9.3. Comparative Product Portfolio Analysis
9.4. Market Positioning/Share Analysis
9.5. Mergers and Acquisitions Analysis
10. Japan Cell Therapy Market – Company Profiles
10.1. Fresenius Kabi*
10.1.1. Company Overview
10.1.2. Product Portfolio and Description
10.1.3. Key Highlights
10.1.4. Financials Overview
10.2. Lonza Group
10.3. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
10.4. Merck KGaA
10.5. Terumo Corporation
10.6. Danaher Corporation
10.7. Stemcell Technologies
10.8. Kolon TissueGene, Inc
10.9. Vericel
10.10. Fibrocell Science, Inc.
10.11. GE Life Science
10.12. Sartorius
11. Japan Cell Therapy Market Market–Premium Insight
12. Japan Cell Therapy Market Market–DataM
12.1. Appendix
12.2. About Us and Services
12.3. Contact Us
