Japan Apheresis Market, Size, Share, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027
Japan Apheresis Market is segmented By Product (Apheresis Devices, Apheresis Disposables), By Technology (Centrifugation, Membrane Separation), By Procedure (Plasmapheresis, Plateletpheresis, Erythrocytapheresis, Leukapheresis, Others), By Application (Ne
1. Japan Apheresis Market - Methodology and Scope
1.1. Research methodology
1.2. Scope of the Report
2. Japan apheresis Market– Market Definition and Overview
2.1. Definition
2.2. Key Assumptions
3. Japan Apheresis Market – Executive Summary
3.1. Market Snippet by Product
3.2. Market Snippet by Technology
3.3. Market Snippet by Apheresis Procedure
3.4. Market Snippet by Application
4. Japan Apheresis Market Dynamics
4.1. Market Impacting Factors
4.2. Drivers
4.3. Restraints
4.4. Trends & Opportunities
4.5. Impact Analysis
5. Japan Apheresis Market – Industry Analysis
5.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2. Pricing Analysis
5.3. Regulatory & Patent Analysis
5.4. Epidemiology
5.5. Technology Advancement
6. Japan Apheresis Market –By Product
6.1. Introduction
6.1.1. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Product
6.1.2. Market Attractiveness Index, By Product
6.2. Apheresis Devices
6.2.1. Introduction
6.2.2. Market Size Analysis, US$ Mn, 2017-2026 and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2026
6.3. Plasma Separators
6.3.1. Plasma Component Separators
6.3.2. Immunoadsorption Columns
6.3.3. Plasma Perfusion Columns
6.3.4. Hemoperfusion Columns
6.4. Apheresis Disposables
7. Japan Apheresis Market – By Technology
7.1. Introduction
7.1.1. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Technology
7.1.2. Market Attractiveness Index, By Technology
7.2. Centrifugation
7.2.1. Introduction
7.2.2. Market Size Analysis, US$ Mn, 2017-2026 and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2026
7.2.2.1. Intermittent Flow
7.2.2.2. Continuous Flow
7.3. Membrane Separation
8. Japan Apheresis Market –By Procedure
8.1. Introduction
8.1.1. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Procedure
8.1.2. Market Attractiveness Index, By Procedure
8.2. Plasmapheresis
8.2.1. Introduction
8.2.2. Market Size Analysis, US$ Mn, 2017-2026 and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2026
8.3. Plateletpheresis
8.4. Erythrocytapheresis
8.5. Leukapheresis
8.6. Others
9. Japan Apheresis Market – By Application
9.1. Introduction
9.1.1. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Application
9.1.2. Market Attractiveness Index, By Application
9.2. Neurological Disorders
9.2.1. Introduction
9.2.2. Market Size Analysis, US$ Mn, 2017-2026 and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2026
9.3. Blood Disorders
9.4. Cardiovascular Disorders
9.5. Renal Disorders
9.6. Autoimmune Disorders
10. Japan Apheresis Market –Competitive Landscape
10.1. Competitive Scenario
10.2. Competitor Strategy Analysis
10.3. Comparative Product Portfolio Analysis
10.4. Market Positioning/Share Analysis
11. Japan Apheresis Market – Company Profiles
11.1. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA *
11.1.1. Company Overview
11.1.2. Product Portfolio and Description
11.1.3. Key Highlights
11.1.4. SWOT Analysis
11.1.5. Expenditure on EMS
11.2. Cerus Corporation
11.3. Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.
11.4. Haemonetics Corporation
11.5. HemaCare Corporation
11.6. Kaneka Corporation
11.7. Terumo BCT, Inc.
11.8. Kawasumi Laboratories Inc.
11.9. Therakos Inc.
11.10. Nikkiso Co., Ltd.
12. Japan Apheresis Market Market–Premium Insight
13. Japan Apheresis Market Market–DataM
13.1. Appendix
13.2. About Us and Services
13.3. Contact Us
