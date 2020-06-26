Gynecology Surgical Devices Market, Size, Share, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027
Global Gynecology Surgical Devices Market is segmented By Product (Hysteroscope, Colposcope, Resectoscope, Laparoscope, Endoscopic Imaging System), By Application (Laparoscopy, Hysteroscopy, Dilation & Curettage, Colposcopy), By End User (Hospital, Clinic
• The Global Gynecology surgical devices Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.41% during the forecasting period (2020-2027). Introduction of advanced devices that aid in increasing efficiency of minimally invasive procedures and development of definition imaging devices such as 3D endoscope has provided a boost to the growth of the market.
• Gynecology surgical devices are used to treat diseases and disorders associated with the female reproductive system. Many lifestyle-related factors such as unsafe intercourse, smoking, and obesity have increased the risk of being affected by gynecological disorders. The growing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures due to its many advantages increases the demand for gynecology surgical devices.
• Some of the benefits of using these procedures include fewer hospital stay days, faster recovery time, and reduced post-operative pain that aids in improving the overall surgical results. As a result of the increased importance on family planning, there is a rise in the demand for female sterilization and contraceptive devices that is anticipated to be dominant during the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
• According to data published by the United Nations, the global female population accounted for more than 3.64 billion in 2015. Common reasons for visits to gynecologist include menstrual problems and pregnancy. Rising awareness and preventive check-ups to avoid late phase diagnosis of STDs are estimated to increase the number of these visits. This, in turn, will stir up the demand for gynecological devices.
• Furthermore, soaring volume of surgical procedures such as ablation, laparoscopy, endoscopy, and female sterilization, coupled with growing usage of single-use products, is expected to bolster the demand for these products. Frequent introduction of technically advanced products is likely to spur the growth of the market over the forecast period.
• However, stringent regulatory approval procedures to ensure safety of the products are restraining the growth of the market. Furthermore, rapidly developing alternative therapies such as personalized medicines and improved drug therapies are also poised to inhibit the growth of the market.
Market Segmentation Analysis
• The global gynecology surgical instruments market is segmented into its type, application, and end-user. On the basis of type, the global market is segregated into forceps, trocars, vaginal speculums, uterine sounds, uterine curettes, scissors, needle holders, dilators, and uterine depressors. Based on the application, the market is categorized into hysteroscopy, colposcopy, laparoscopy, dilation and curettage, endometrial biopsy, cervical cryosurgery and endometrial ablation. Depending on the end user, the market is classified into ambulatory surgery centers and hospitals and clinics.
• Surgical devices dominated the market with the largest share in 2019. High usage of endoscopy devices and female contraceptives is projected to support the dominance of the segment through 2026.
• Need for highly durable and easily autoclavable surgical instruments has been increasing owing to growing number of surgical procedures across the globe. Advancements in technology and introduction of highly efficient devices that can provide quick and accurate diagnosis and minimize operating time are stimulating the growth of the global gynecological devices market.
• Availability of various techniques pertaining to surgical instruments, such as hydrothermal, radiofrequency, and balloon ablation techniques, and development of devices used for multi purposes, such as modular forceps and scissor systems, are anticipated to contribute to the growth of the segment. Rising awareness regarding birth control devices and surgeries is also estimated to escalate the growth of the segment. Besides this, growing number of female sterilization procedures is also playing a vital role in the development of the market.
• Growth in procedural volume of hysterectomy and laparoscopy is fostering the growth of the endoscope market. Furthermore, user-friendly designs of endoscopes are fueling their adoption since these products support minimally invasive procedures. Thus, endoscopy accounted for the largest share in the surgical devices segment in 2018.
Market Geographical Analysis
• Increasing cases of gynecologic diseases and the rise in the investments made by the government to improve the health of the women are the key factors that are driving the gynecology surgical instruments market. In the recent years, there has been an increase in the cases of various types of cancer occurring in the women which includes uterine, ovarian, and cervical cancer.
• Cervical cancer is the second most occurring cancer which is adversely affecting the women in the underdeveloped regions. Women those who are suffering from cervical cancer go for different types of surgeries such as radical trachelectomy, simple or total hysterectomy, and radical hysterectomy. All these factors are contributing to the increase in the demand for the gynecology surgical instruments.
• Geographically, the gynecology surgical instruments market is diversified into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. The prominent market players in the global gynecology surgical instruments market are Europe and the North America. The increase in the demand for the gynecology surgical instruments in the European region is owing to the wide adoption of treating gynecologic diseases and symptoms, numerous awareness programs, and governmental initiatives for espousing innovation in medical devices.
• The increasing investments by the private organizations and government to trigger the healthcare infrastructure increased government initiatives to improve women’s health, and increasing incidences of gynecological diseases are some factors that are contributing to the market growth in the Asia-Pacific region.
Market Competitive Trends
• Some of the key market players that are involved in the gynecology surgical instruments market include Karl Storz, Olympus Corporation, MedGyn Products, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Richard Wolf GmbH., CooperSurgical Inc., and Sklar Surgical Instruments.
• At the RSNA 2019 conference in Chicago, Canon Medical presented its brand new Aquilion ONE / PRISM Edition spectral CT scanner, a system that takes advantage of artificial intelligence technologies.
• The device relies on Canon’s advanced intelligent Clear IQ Engine (AiCE) along with its Deep Learning Spectral Reconstruction imaging algorithms to improve capabilities when scanning patients using both conventional and spectral computed tomography. AiCE is yet to be FDA cleared, but it’s a system that uses deep learning to identify true signals from the noise, resulting in clearer, sharper images. The technology was trained using previously acquired data and is applicable when scanning all parts of the body, including the lungs, brain, and heart.
• Deep Learning Spectral Imaging is also pending FDA clearance, and it takes advantage of rapid kV switching with patient-specific mA modulation, full field of view acquisition, and a large coverage area, and uses these within a deep learning reconstruction algorithm to guarantee high energy separation and low noise.
