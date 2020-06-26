Glioblastoma Multiforme Market, Size, Share, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027
Global Glioblastoma Multiforme Market is segmented By Treatment type (Drugs (Temozolomide, Bevacizumab, Carmustine, Others), Immunotherapy, Electric field therapy, Others), By Type of molecule (Small molecules, Biologics), By Route of administration (Oral
• The Global Glioblastoma Multiforme Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecasting period (2020-2027).
• Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is the malignant type of central nervous system tumor. Globally, GBM accounts for 54% of new gliomas and 45% of primary malignant tumors. GBM can be either intra tentorial (area located below tentorium cerebilli) or supra tentorial (area located above the tentorium cerebilli). New treatments are coming forward involving drugs which can be used alone or in combination with radiotherapy and chemotherapy. Still, there are more chances of reappearance when compared with electric field therapy. Increased research and clinical trials in the treatment of GBM through immunotherapy is expected to account for a significant share in the growth of the market.
Market Dynamics
• The major driving forces are the increasing number of brain and other nervous system cancers, an increase in funding for companies by the closed-ended competitive companies, promising pipeline, and increasing US FDA approval of new drugs.
• Rising incidence of GBM is one of the dominating factors, propelling the global GBM market. According to GLOBOCAN 2018, over 241,000 people die every year as a result of brain or nervous system cancer, where GBM is the most common form of the disease. According to the Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries, and Risk Factors (GBD), in 2016, there were 330 000 incident cases of CNS cancer, with an incidence rate of 4·63 per 100 000 person-years, which significantly has been increased by 17·3% between 1990 and 2016. Thus, the rising number of cases of GBM is expected to drive the GBM market during the forecast period.
• An increase in funding for companies by other closed-ended investment companies, for the research on GBM is also contributing to the growth of the market. For instance, in February 2018, Novocure has announced that it has received capital from BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment fund of Pharmakon Advisors, LP. The term loan agreement of 150 million US dollars, will be used by Novocure to accelerate its research and development segment for improving the treatment options of GBM.
• An increased number of US FDA approvals is also expected to drive the market during the forecast period. For instance, in December 2017, Genentech announced that it had received approval from the US FDA for Avastin (bevacizumab) for the treatment of glioblastoma in adults. In September 2017, FDA approved Amgen's MVASI (bevacizumab), the first bevacizumab biosimilar, as well as the first anti-cancer biosimilar, which is approved for the treatment of five types of cancer, including GBM.
• The promising drug pipeline is expected to boost market growth over the forecast period. For instance,
• However, the high expenditure involved in the research, recurrence of GBM, resistance of glioma stem cells against conventional therapies, neurotoxicity caused by commercialized drugs for GBM, along with lack of efficacy of GBM treatment leading to increase in mortality rate may restrain the growth of the market.
• The recurrence of GBM is expected to hamper the market growth. For instance, studies have shown that glioblastoma multiforme recurrence mostly occurs in the form of a continuous growth locally within 2-3 cm from the border of the original lesion. Also, more than 90% of patients with glioma will show recurrence at the original tumor location, and the multiple lesions will develop at a 5% rate after the treatment. Secondly, although less common, GBM may also recur through the development of new parenchymal lesions that fail to exhibit continuous growth patterns, intraventricular spread, or dissemination.
Market Segmentation Analysis
• Based on the treatment type, the global glioblastoma multiforme market is segmented into drugs, electric field therapy, immunotherapy, and others.
• The drug segment is expected to grow at a high rate over the period of forecast. Drugs include temozolomide, bevacizumab, carmustine, and others.
• Temozolomide is expected to account for significant growth in the market owing to the advantages offered by the drug, which include delayed progression without impacting the quality of life with less adverse effects of the molecule. Also, methylated or alkylated DNA in the structural anomalies of the drug will produce a good efficacy, thus leading to the higher preference of this drug over the other drugs. On the contrary, pipeline drugs are expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period as a result of the observation of less adverse effects in adult patient base with the use of the available drug options. For instance,
• Immunotherapy is expected to grow at a significant rate over the period of forecast. Promising immunotherapeutic drugs in the GBM pipeline is expected to grow at a considerable rate. For instance, Active immunotherapy (vaccine) involves Rindopepimut (Rintega, CDX-110), which is under development by Celldex, a vaccine that is composed of peptides. It is designed to treat patients expressing a mutant of EGFR (EGFRvIII), which is present among 20–30% of GBM patients and is absent from healthy cells. SurVaxM, which is under development by MimiVax, is a peptide vaccine that targets survivin, a protein responsible for glioma cell survival, which is present among 95% of GBM patients.
• Electric field therapy is expected to grow at a significant rate over the period of forecast. For instance, researchers of Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago have found that people suffering from glioblastoma treated with tumor-treating fields (TTFields), a form of electric field therapy in combination with chemotherapy had extended survival rate than the patients who are treated with chemotherapy alone. Results of the study had revealed that the patients treated with TTFields plus temozolomide had an overall survival of 20.9 months compared with those who received temozolomide alone.
• Based on the type of molecule, the global glioblastoma multiforme market is segmented into small molecules and biologics.
• The small molecule segment is expected to grow at a high rate over the forecast period, owing to the presence of ongoing clinical trials on small molecules. For instance,
• The biologics segment is expected to grow at a high rate over the forecast period. Biologic products present a unique opportunity for the focal treatment of glioblastoma multiforme. Focal treatment techniques offer a practical and feasible treatment option for those suffering from glioblastoma. With biologics, the focus is on treating the tumor at a cellular or molecular level. These factors together are expected to contribute to the growth of the GBM market over the next few years.
Market Geographical Analysis
Geographically, the global glioblastoma multiforme market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
North America is expected to contribute to the significant market share in the glioblastoma multiforme market over the forecast period (2020-2027). This is owing to the increasing incidences of the central nervous system cancers in the geriatric population. According to the study done by the National Brain Tumor Society, in 2018, 78,980 new cases of non-malignant, primary malignant, and other central-nervous-system tumors are diagnosed in the US.
However, over the forecast period (2020-2027), the Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the Global glioblastoma multiforme market. This is owing to the Grant of regulatory approval for new therapies for glioblastoma. The Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare of Japan, in December 2017, has given permission for the Central Social Insurance Medical Council for issuing reimbursement for Novocure's Optune, a portable device used for the treatment of newly diagnosed GBM. Japan is expected to share a significant growth in the market over the forecast period. This is owing to the presence of a high number of elderly individuals as the tumor continues to grow increasing with age, peaking between 75 to 84 years of age and then declines after 85 years.
Market Competitive Landscape
• The key players operating in the global glioblastoma multiforme market are Genentech, Amgen, Merck & Co., Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd., Arbor Pharmaceuticals LLC., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd., F. Hoffmann-Le Roche AG, Novartis, and Pfizer.
• The key players are adopting various strategies such as product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations, which are contributing to the growth of the glioblastoma multiforme market globally. For instance,
• On June 28, 2019, Pfizer announced that the US FDA has approved ZIRABEV (bevacizumab), a biosimilar to Avastin (bevacizumab), for the treatment of 5 types of cancer: non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) metastatic colorectal cancer, recurrent or metastatic non-squamous, recurrent glioblastoma, metastatic renal cell carcinoma (GBM), and persistent, recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer.
• On April 10, 2018, Novartis AG announced that the FDA has approved Afinitor DISPERZ (Everolimus) tablets for oral suspension in adjunctive treatment of adults and pediatric patients of 2 years old.
• On May 21, 2018, MimiVax LLC, announced the positive results from a multicenter Phase 2 study of SurVaxM in patients with a newly diagnosed glioblastoma (nGBM). These promising results support further development of SurVaxM in combination with the standard therapy as a potential treatment for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM).
• In December 2017, Genentech announced that it had received approval from US FDA for Avastin (bevacizumab) for the treatment of glioblastoma in adults.
• In September 2017, the FDA approved Amgen's MVASI (bevacizumab), which is the first bevacizumab biosimilar and the first anti-cancer biosimilar for treating five types of cancer, including GBM.
• In July 2016, Mylan had launched Temozolomide capsules, which is a generic version of Merck's Temodar in the U.S. These capsules are indicated for adult patients with glioblastoma multiforme.
