Jimmy's BEST Williams Video Arcade Games of All Time in One Arcade machine!
Defender – Stargate - Joust – Sinistar – Robotron - Bubbles
Juts when you had the urge to go online and try to find your favorite 80’s Williams video game like Defender, Robotron or Joust, you discover they are only available on website like E-bay, or Craigslist, and of course, the games are will over 30-years old, no warranty, and you have no clue who you are buying the arcade game from, am I right? Until know!
Included in almost all of our multigame arcade machines, listed in the category “Classic Arcade Systems,” we offer arcade machines that include 400+, 1100+, 3,500+, and now 4,500 classic, and even newer video arcade games all inside one convenient arcade game cabinet!
Take a trip down memory lane. After you start to remember the fun days you spend in the local arcades inserting quarters in these 80’s classic arcade games, visit our website and find the right arcade game to add to your man cave family cave, staycation, game room, call it what you will!
1. Defender video arcade game (Williams)
About:
Defender is an arcade video game developed and released by Williams Electronics in 1981. A horizontally scrolling shoot 'em up, the game is set on an unnamed planet where the player must defeat waves of invading aliens while protecting astronauts. Development was led by Eugene Jarvis, a pinball programmer at Williams; Defender was Jarvis' first video game project and drew inspiration from Space Invaders and Asteroids.
Defender was one of the most important titles of the golden age of video arcade games, selling over 55,000 units to become the company's best-selling game and one of the highest-grossing arcade games ever. Praise among critics focused on the game's audio-visuals and gameplay. It is frequently listed as one of Jarvis' best contributions to the video game industry and one of the most difficult video games. Though not the first game to scroll horizontally, it created the genre of purely horizontal scrolling shooters. It inspired the development of other games and was followed by sequels and many imitations.
Gameplay:
set on the surface of an unnamed planet. The player controls a spaceship as it navigates the terrain, flying either to the left or right. A joystick controls the ship's elevation, and five buttons control its horizontal direction and weapons. The object is to destroy alien invaders, while protecting astronauts on the landscape from abduction. Humans that are abducted return as mutants that attack the ship. Defeating the aliens allows the player to progress to the next level. Failing to protect the astronauts, however, causes the planet to explode and the level to become populated with mutants. Surviving the waves of mutant’s results in the restoration of the planet. Players are allotted three ships to progress through the game and can earn more by reaching certain scoring benchmarks. A ship is lost if it is hit by an enemy or its projectiles, or if a hyperspace jump goes wrong (as they randomly do). After exhausting all ships, the game ends.
2. Stargate video arcade game (Williams)
About:
Stargate (also known as Defender II) is a horizontally scrolling shooter released in arcades in 1981 by Williams Electronics. Created by Eugene Jarvis and Larry DeMar, it is a sequel to Defender which was released earlier in the year. It was the first of only three productions from Vid Kidz, an independent development house formed by Jarvis and DeMar.
This sequel adds new ships to the alien fleet, including Firebombers, Yllabian Space Guppies, Dynamos, Phreds, Big Reds, Munchies and Space Hums. The Defender ship is now equipped with an Incisor cloaking device, which renders the ship invulnerable when activated, but has a limited charge. A Stargate transports the ship to any humanoid in trouble. There are two special stages: the Yllabian Dogfight, first appearing at wave 5 and recurring every 10 waves; and the Firebomber Showdown, first appearing at wave 10 and recurring every 10 waves.
The player flies a small spaceship above a scrolling, mountainous landscape which wraps around, so flying constantly in one direction will eventually return to the starting point. The player's ship flies in front of the landscape and does not contact it.
The terrain is inhabited by a small number of humanoids. Enemy ships fly overhead. The goal is to destroy the enemies to prevent the humans from being captured.
The player is armed with a beam-like weapon which can be fired rapidly in a long horizontal line ahead of the spaceship, and also has a limited supply of smart bombs, which can destroy every enemy on the screen. The player also has a limited supply of "Inviso" cloaking energy, which makes the ship invisible, and able to destroy any ships it meets.
At the top of the screen is a mini map, which displays the positions of all aliens and humans on the landscape.
Aliens:
There are fifteen types of aliens:
Lander - The primary enemy on every level. Landers teleport into the level in staggered waves, and attempt to capture humanoids by descending upon them and dragging them into the air; if they make it to the top of the screen with a human, the two fuse together into a more dangerous Mutant. Landers can fire projectiles at the player.
Mutant - A mutated Lander. Mutants home in on the player at constant speed, firing projectiles. They move erratically, making them difficult to shoot.
Baiter - A flat, iridescent spacecraft that teleports in if the player is taking too long to complete a level. Homes in on the player and attempts to match their speed, whilst firing accurate projectiles. A difficult opponent due to its unbeatable speed and tiny horizontal cross-section, which makes it extremely hard to shoot.
Bomber - A box-shaped alien that lays stationary mines in the air.
Pod - A star-like alien that bursts into several Swarmers when shot.
Swarmer - A tiny teardrop-shaped alien that moves very quickly in an undulating fashion. Difficult to shoot.
Firebomber - A rotating variation on the Bomber, which shoots high speed Fireballs at the player.
Yllabian Space Guppie - An undulating attacker, which attacks in swarms and homes in on the ship.
Phreds and Big Reds - Square aliens which look like they are constantly opening and closing their mouths. Like the Firebombers, they launch tiny versions of themselves called Munchies.
Dynamos - Diamond shaped ships composed of clusters of Space Hums, which periodically break off to attack the ship independently.
Once all aliens (except Fireballs, Space Hums, Baiters, Phreds, Big Reds and Munchies) are destroyed, the player progresses to the next level.
3. Robotron video arcade game (Williams)
About:
Robotron: 2084 (also referred to as Robotron) is an arcade video game developed by Eugene Jarvis and Larry DeMar of Vid Kidz and released by Williams Electronics (part of WMS Industries) in 1982. It is a shoot 'em up with two-dimensional graphics. The game is set in the year 2084 in a fictional world where robots have turned against humans in a cybernetic revolt. The aim is to defeat endless waves of robots, rescue surviving humans, and earn as many points as possible.
The designers, Eugene Jarvis, and Larry DeMar drew inspiration from other popular media: Nineteen Eighty-Four and Berzerk. A two-joystick control scheme was implemented to provide the player with more precise controls, and enemies with different behaviors were added to make the game challenging. Jarvis and DeMar designed the game to instill panic in players by presenting them with conflicting goals and having on-screen projectiles coming from multiple directions.
Robotron: 2084 was critically and commercially successful. Praise among critics focused on the game's intense action and control scheme. The game is frequently listed as one of Jarvis's best contributions to the video game industry. Though not the first game with a twin joystick control scheme, Robotron: 2084 is cited as the game that popularized it. Arcade cabinets of the title have since become a sought-after collector's item. Robotron: 2084 has been ported to numerous platforms, inspired the development of other games, and was followed by sequels.
Gameplay:
Robotron is a 2D multi-directional shooter game in which the player controls the on-screen protagonist from a top-down perspective. The game is set in the year 2084 in a fictional world where robots ("Robotrons") have taken control of the world and eradicated most of humans. The main protagonist is called "Robotron Hero" who is a super-powered genetic engineering error (or mutant), Robotron Hero attempts to save the last human family.
The game uses a two-joystick control scheme; the left joystick controls the on-screen character's movement, while the right controls the direction the character's weapon fires. Both joysticks allow for an input direction in one of eight ways. Each level, referred to as a "wave", is a single screen populated with a large number of various enemy robots and obstacles; types range from invincible giants to robots that continually manufacture other robots that shoot the protagonist. Meeting an enemy, projectile, or obstacle costs the player one life, but extra lives can be earned at certain point totals. Waves also include human family members who can be rescued to score additional points, but certain robots can either kill them or turn them into enemies. Destroying all vulnerable robots allows the player to progress to the next wave; the cycle continues until all lives are lost.
4. Joust video arcade game (Williams)
About:
Joust is an arcade game developed by Williams Electronics and released in 1982. It popularized the concept of two-player cooperative gameplay by being more successful at it than its predecessors. The player uses a button and joystick to control a knight riding a flying ostrich. The objective is to progress through levels by defeating waves of enemy knights riding buzzards.
John Newcomer led the development team, which included Bill Pfutzenreuter, Janice Woldenberg-Miller (former surname: Hendricks), Python Anghelo, Tim Murphy, and John Kotlarik. Newcomer aimed to create a flying game with cooperative two-player gameplay, while avoiding the popular space theme.
The game was well received in arcades and by critics, who praised the gameplay, the mechanics of which influenced other developers. Joust was followed by a sequel four years later and was ported to numerous home and portable platforms.
Gameplay:
Joust is a platforming game where the player controls a yellow knight riding a flying ostrich from a third-person perspective. The player navigates the protagonist around the game world, which consists of rock platforms floating above a flat island surrounded by lava, via two-way joystick and a button. Home console versions, however, use game controllers with directional pads and analog sticks. The joystick controls the horizontal direction that the knight travels, while pressing the button makes the ostrich flap its wings. The rate at which the player repeatedly presses the button causes the ostrich to fly upward, hover, or slowly descend. When traveling off the screen to either side, the player will continue its path reappearing from the opposite side.
The objective is to defeat groups of enemy knights riding buzzards that populate each level, referred to as a "wave". Upon completing a wave, a subsequent, more challenging one will begin. Players pilot the knight to collide with enemies. The higher of two jousting lances is the winner, whereas a collision of equal height repels the characters apart. A defeated enemy will turn into an egg that falls toward the bottom of the screen, which a player can collect for points. If the player does not collect the egg, it will hatch into a new knight that gains a new mount and must be defeated again. The game features three type of enemy knights—Bounder, Hunter, and Shadow Lord—that are separate colors and are worth different amounts of points. A pterodactyl will appear after a predetermined time frame to hunt the hero. An indestructible Lava Troll will grab any character flying too low over the lava and drags them into the lava. A second player can join the game, controlling a blue knight on a stork. The two players cooperatively complete the waves, optionally attacking each other.
5. Sinistar video arcade game (Williams)
About:
Sinistar is a multi-directional shooter arcade game developed and manufactured by Williams Electronics. The game was released in 1983, though the in-game copyright notice reads 1982. Sinistar was created by Sam Dicker, Jack Haeger, Noah Falstein, RJ Mical, Python Anghelo, and Richard Witt. In addition to the game's roaring antagonist, Sinistar is known for its high difficulty level.
Gameplay: The player pilots a lone spacecraft and must create "Sinibombs" by shooting at drifting planetoids and catching the Sinisite crystals that are thereby released. Sinibombs are needed to defeat the game boss, Sinistar, an animated spacecraft with a demonic skull face. Sinistar does not exist at the start of the game and is continuously under construction by enemy worker ships. Though time is crucial, attempting to mine too quickly will destroy a planetoid without releasing any crystals. Enemy worker ships are also gathering crystals (often stealing them from the player) which they use to construct the Sinistar. Enemy warrior ships can directly attack the player's ship, shoot planetoids to mine crystals, and guard the Sinistar while it is being built. It takes 20 crystals to create the 20 pieces necessary for a completely built Sinistar. The player is given a head start before the enemy ships have enough crystals to begin construction. Game ends when the player's ships are all destroyed.
Once the Sinistar is completely built, a digitized voice (recorded by radio personality John Doremus and played through an HC-55516 CVSD decoder) makes various threatening pronouncements: "Beware, I live!", "I hunger, coward!", "I am Sinistar!", "Run! Run! Run!", "Beware, coward!", "I hunger!", "Run, coward!", and a loud roaring sound. The Sinistar has no weapon attacks, but if it contacts the player's ship while it darts about the playfield, the player's ship will be "eaten" and destroyed. A total of 13 Sinibombs are required to destroy a fully built Sinistar, although an incomplete Sinistar can be damaged to slow construction. Each short-range Sinibomb automatically targets the Sinistar when fired but can be intercepted by a collision with enemy Workers, enemy Warriors, or a planetoid.
The player moves from one zone to the next each time they defeat the Sinistar. A sequence of four zones repeats continuously after the first zone. Each is named for the most numerous features of that zone: Worker Zone, Warrior Zone, Planetoid Zone, and Void Zone (the Void Zone is especially difficult because it has very few planetoids). Beginning with the first Worker Zone, a completed but damaged Sinistar can be repaired/rebuilt by the enemy Workers by gathering more crystals, extending its "lifespan" if the player is unable to kill it quickly.
6. Bubbles video arcade game (Williams)
About
Bubbles is an arcade video game developed by Williams Electronics and released in 1982. It is an action game that features two-dimensional (2D) graphics. The player uses a joystick to control a bubble in a kitchen sink. The object is to progress through levels by cleaning the sink while avoiding enemies.
Development was handled by John Kotlarik and Python Anghelo. Kotlarik wanted to create a non-violent game inspired by Pac-Man. Anghelo designed the game's artwork and scenario as well as a special plastic cabinet that saw limited use. The game was later released as a web-based version and on home consoles as part of arcade compilations.
Gameplay:
Bubbles is an action game where the player controls the protagonist, a soap bubble, from a top-down perspective. The object is to clean a kitchen sink by maneuvering over ants, crumbs, and grease spots to absorb them before they slide into the drain. As the bubble absorbs more objects, it grows, eventually acquiring first eyes and then a smiling mouth. At the same time, sponges and scrub brushes slowly move around the sink, cleaning it on their own in competition with the player. Touching either of these enemies costs a player one life unless the bubble is large enough to have a complete face. In this case, the enemy will be knocked away and the bubble will shrink. Sponges and brushes can be knocked into the drain for bonus points, eliminating them from play. Two other enemies in the sink are stationary razor blades and roaches that crawl out of the drain. Contact with a blade is always fatal, while the bubble can safely touch the roach only while carrying a broom, which will kill the roach with one hit. The broom can be acquired by running over a cleaning lady who appears in the sink from time to time.
A level ends when all the point-scoring objects are gone - either lost down the drain, cleaned by sponges/brushes, eaten by roaches, or absorbed by the bubble. At this point, if the bubble is large enough to have a complete face, the player moves on to the next level; otherwise, one life is lost and the level must be replayed. In addition, whenever the bubble has a face, the drain flashes green, giving the player a chance to enter it and skip the next level. Entering the drain while the bubble is too small costs one life.
• Arcade machines:
Arcade games that include up to 4,500+ popular video arcade games such as but not limited to; Pac-Man, Ms. Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, Centipede, Galaga, Street Fighter games, Double Dragon, Metal Slug games, Space Invaders, Asteroids, Defender, Stargate, NBA Jam, Karate Champ, and many more!
• Pinball machines:
Standard pinball machines, single game pinball machines, and virtual pinball machines that include 2,000+ famous pinball games such as but not limited to; Black Hole, Street Fighter, Comet, Space Shuttle, Eight Ball Deluxe, Evil Knievel, Dirty Harry, Doctor Who, Elvira, Jurassic Park and more!
• Slot machines:
Real Las Vegas casino slot machines such as but not limited to; IGT slot machines including IGT Game King, Bally slots, WMS slot machines.
• Jukeboxes:
Rock-Ola jukeboxes; Rock-Ola CD jukeboxes, Rock-Ola vinyl-45 jukeboxes, and the Rock-Ola Music Center digital downloadable jukebox!
Other game room products
Air Hockey, Foosball, Bubble hockey, Dart machines, popcorn machines, skill crane toy machines.
• Save money:
When placing an order online or by telephone, use coupon code "save5" and get 5% off on most game room products including but not limited to; Arcade games, arcade machines, pinball machines, slot machines, jukeboxes, and game tables!
