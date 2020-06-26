SofemaOnline provided to our clients a good opportunity to upskill and expand their capabilities during lockdown
Congratulations to all of SofemaOnline clients
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 26, 2020 ) SofemaOnline finally was able to send out the Diplomas to our clients who have been busy building knowledge and competence during the last months.
Despite the fact of the reduced working hours between March and June 2020, the SOL team was pleased to issue around 40 Diploma Certificates. The delegates were able to receive their Certificates as a hard copy as well.
If you consider that every Diploma Certificate is a testament to the satisfactory completion of up to 12 or more courses, it is a good possibility to boost your skills in different Aviation fields.
About SofemaOnline Learning Diploma
The SofemaOnline Learning Diploma is the perfect way to demonstrate to your current or future employer that you have achieved a basic understanding of the subject matter across a range of related topics:
Build competence in your chosen area
Ideal Preparation for Career advancement
Print multiple course completion certificates online
Receive Your Hard Copy Diploma worldwide on completion
Enjoy a substantial discount
Demonstrate your Regulatory Knowledge across a wide range of related subjects
As an additional feature when you can evidence that you have passed all separate examinations, we will issue you with a Diploma of Completion
Have you already took any of SOL Learning Path Diplomas? If not, you can choose from any of the following:
EASA Continuing Airworthiness Maintenance Organisation
EASA Aircraft Maintenance Organisation
EASA Quality & Safety
EASA Flight & Ground Operations
EASA Part 145 / Part 147 Instructor Learning Diploma
EASA Stores Logistics & Inspection Learning Diploma
You can find more information about the Learning Diplomas here
What If you need a regulatory answer?
You are welcome to join our – SofemaOnline User Forum – The ideal place for professionals to meet for regulatory discussions, shared understanding & mutual support.
This group is to enable SofemaOnline users to interact and to ask technical questions which can be considered and answered by colleagues and forum members.
For requests & additional details, please contact online@sassofia.com
So a big well done to all our SofemaOnline Clients!
Despite the fact of the reduced working hours between March and June 2020, the SOL team was pleased to issue around 40 Diploma Certificates. The delegates were able to receive their Certificates as a hard copy as well.
If you consider that every Diploma Certificate is a testament to the satisfactory completion of up to 12 or more courses, it is a good possibility to boost your skills in different Aviation fields.
About SofemaOnline Learning Diploma
The SofemaOnline Learning Diploma is the perfect way to demonstrate to your current or future employer that you have achieved a basic understanding of the subject matter across a range of related topics:
Build competence in your chosen area
Ideal Preparation for Career advancement
Print multiple course completion certificates online
Receive Your Hard Copy Diploma worldwide on completion
Enjoy a substantial discount
Demonstrate your Regulatory Knowledge across a wide range of related subjects
As an additional feature when you can evidence that you have passed all separate examinations, we will issue you with a Diploma of Completion
Have you already took any of SOL Learning Path Diplomas? If not, you can choose from any of the following:
EASA Continuing Airworthiness Maintenance Organisation
EASA Aircraft Maintenance Organisation
EASA Quality & Safety
EASA Flight & Ground Operations
EASA Part 145 / Part 147 Instructor Learning Diploma
EASA Stores Logistics & Inspection Learning Diploma
You can find more information about the Learning Diplomas here
What If you need a regulatory answer?
You are welcome to join our – SofemaOnline User Forum – The ideal place for professionals to meet for regulatory discussions, shared understanding & mutual support.
This group is to enable SofemaOnline users to interact and to ask technical questions which can be considered and answered by colleagues and forum members.
For requests & additional details, please contact online@sassofia.com
So a big well done to all our SofemaOnline Clients!
Contact Information:
Sofema Aviation Services EOOD
SofemaOnline
Tel: 0035928210806
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
Sofema Aviation Services EOOD
SofemaOnline
Tel: 0035928210806
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.