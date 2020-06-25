Fermentation Chemicals Market, Size, Share, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027
Global Fermentation Chemicals Market is segmented By Product Type (Alcohols, Enzymes, Organic Acids, Others), By Application (Industrial, Food & Beverages, Nutritional & Pharmaceuticals, Plastics & Fibers, Others), and By Region (North America, Latin Amer
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 25, 2020 ) Market Overview
• The Global Fermentation Chemicals Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecasting period (2020-2027).
• Fermentation chemicals are used as a processor and catalyst in many industrial reactions, thereby saving time and costs. These chemicals such as ethanol and other alcohols find wide applicability as fuel in vehicles, fuel additive in gasoline, alcoholic beverages, personal care products, and paints and coatings.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/fermentation-chemicals-market
Market Dynamics:
• The market growth is influenced by technological development and upgradation of existing machinery in attempts to increase annual productivity and optimize processing operational flow throughout the forecast period. For instance, in November 2016, Evonik Industries will acquire Metabolic Explore’s technology for producing the amino acid methionine via fermentation for USD 50.92 million. Under the terms of the agreement, Evonik gains the entire technology portfolio as well as patents, bacteria strains, and the brand name inoLa.
• In April 2015 – Cargill has acquired Colorado-based OPX Biotechnologies’ proprietary fermentation-based processes and systems. These technologies are used to produce bio-based chemicals from sugars for use in non-food applications such as lubricants, detergents, plastics, agrichemicals, and personal care products.
• However, market growth is severely affected by raw materials availability and high manufacturing costs.
Market Segmentation Analysis
• Global fermentation chemicals market is segmented on the basis of application into alcohols, enzymes, organic acids, and others.
• Among all these product types, Alcohols dominates the fermentation chemical market in terms of production and consumption. According to the data from DrugRehab.com in 2018, Alcohol consumption is more common than use of tobacco or any illicit drug, including marijuana. About a quarter of Americans try alcohol before age 18, and more than three-quarters of adults try alcohol by age 25.
• Currently, 136.7 million Americans ages 12 and older drink alcohol, 2.3 million youths ages 12 to 17 drink alcohol, 65.3 million people ages 12 and older binge drink, 16.3 million people ages 12 and older drink heavily, 85 percent of adults have used alcohol during their lifetime, According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health Survey in 2017.
Market Geographical Analysis
• By region, the global fermentation chemicals market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. Among all of the regions, Europe dominated the global fermentation chemicals market due to the highest consumption of alcohol by all age group. Also, rising production of alcohol and an increase in the number of consumers of alcohol globally have further propelled the demand for the fermentation chemicals market.
• People in the European Union consume more alcohol than in any other part of the world, drinking an average of 8.71 liters, or around 25 beer-sized glasses of pure alcohol, per person a year, according to the latest European health report from the World Health Organization in 2018. In addition, Alcohol is consumed by more than half of the population in only three WHO regions – the European Region (EUR) (59.9% of current drinkers), the Region of the Americas (AMR) (54.1%) and the Western Pacific Region (WPR) (53.8%). The significant increase in alcohol industry can be attributed to the market growth of the global fermentation chemical market. In addition, Alcohol is consumed by more than half of the population in only three WHO regions – the European Region (EUR) (59.9% of current drinkers), the Region of the Americas (AMR) (54.1%) and the Western Pacific Region (WPR) (53.8%).
• Further, Germany was one of the major countries in Europe with a market share of around XX% in 2018. The demand is boosted by technological advancements in chemical manufacturing coupled with an increasing emphasis on developing biodegradable plastics
Market Competitive Analysis
• Global fermentation chemicals market is fragmented with the presence of many local and international players. The versatility in product features and opportunities of market growth through new product launches is poised to intensify competitiveness among companies.
• The companies are focused on merger and acquisitions in order to increase fermentation chemicals demand across specific applications.
• For instance, April 2015 – Cargill has acquired Colorado-based OPX Biotechnologies’ proprietary fermentation-based processes and systems. These technologies are used to produce bio-based chemicals from sugars for use in non-food applications such as lubricants, detergents, plastics, agrichemicals and personal care products.
• The companies are focused on collaborations and strategic partnerships to increase the processing volume of products.
• In June 2017, German specialty chemicals firm Evonik has made the amino acid L-lysine at this facility in Blair. Evonik and a partner will now spend $200 million to locate a new plant adjacent to this one, where they will make omega-3 fatty acids for animal food.
• The companies also focused on investment in order to increase its production facility around the globe. For instance, in December 2016, Cargill Incorporated and Calysta Inc, along with several third-party institutions have planned to invest in the creation of the world’s largest gas fermentation facility in Memphis, US, to produce Calysta’s Feed Kind protein, a family of sustainable, traceable nutritional ingredients for fish, livestock and pets.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/fermentation-chemicals-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/fermentation-chemicals-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
• The Global Fermentation Chemicals Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecasting period (2020-2027).
• Fermentation chemicals are used as a processor and catalyst in many industrial reactions, thereby saving time and costs. These chemicals such as ethanol and other alcohols find wide applicability as fuel in vehicles, fuel additive in gasoline, alcoholic beverages, personal care products, and paints and coatings.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/fermentation-chemicals-market
Market Dynamics:
• The market growth is influenced by technological development and upgradation of existing machinery in attempts to increase annual productivity and optimize processing operational flow throughout the forecast period. For instance, in November 2016, Evonik Industries will acquire Metabolic Explore’s technology for producing the amino acid methionine via fermentation for USD 50.92 million. Under the terms of the agreement, Evonik gains the entire technology portfolio as well as patents, bacteria strains, and the brand name inoLa.
• In April 2015 – Cargill has acquired Colorado-based OPX Biotechnologies’ proprietary fermentation-based processes and systems. These technologies are used to produce bio-based chemicals from sugars for use in non-food applications such as lubricants, detergents, plastics, agrichemicals, and personal care products.
• However, market growth is severely affected by raw materials availability and high manufacturing costs.
Market Segmentation Analysis
• Global fermentation chemicals market is segmented on the basis of application into alcohols, enzymes, organic acids, and others.
• Among all these product types, Alcohols dominates the fermentation chemical market in terms of production and consumption. According to the data from DrugRehab.com in 2018, Alcohol consumption is more common than use of tobacco or any illicit drug, including marijuana. About a quarter of Americans try alcohol before age 18, and more than three-quarters of adults try alcohol by age 25.
• Currently, 136.7 million Americans ages 12 and older drink alcohol, 2.3 million youths ages 12 to 17 drink alcohol, 65.3 million people ages 12 and older binge drink, 16.3 million people ages 12 and older drink heavily, 85 percent of adults have used alcohol during their lifetime, According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health Survey in 2017.
Market Geographical Analysis
• By region, the global fermentation chemicals market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. Among all of the regions, Europe dominated the global fermentation chemicals market due to the highest consumption of alcohol by all age group. Also, rising production of alcohol and an increase in the number of consumers of alcohol globally have further propelled the demand for the fermentation chemicals market.
• People in the European Union consume more alcohol than in any other part of the world, drinking an average of 8.71 liters, or around 25 beer-sized glasses of pure alcohol, per person a year, according to the latest European health report from the World Health Organization in 2018. In addition, Alcohol is consumed by more than half of the population in only three WHO regions – the European Region (EUR) (59.9% of current drinkers), the Region of the Americas (AMR) (54.1%) and the Western Pacific Region (WPR) (53.8%). The significant increase in alcohol industry can be attributed to the market growth of the global fermentation chemical market. In addition, Alcohol is consumed by more than half of the population in only three WHO regions – the European Region (EUR) (59.9% of current drinkers), the Region of the Americas (AMR) (54.1%) and the Western Pacific Region (WPR) (53.8%).
• Further, Germany was one of the major countries in Europe with a market share of around XX% in 2018. The demand is boosted by technological advancements in chemical manufacturing coupled with an increasing emphasis on developing biodegradable plastics
Market Competitive Analysis
• Global fermentation chemicals market is fragmented with the presence of many local and international players. The versatility in product features and opportunities of market growth through new product launches is poised to intensify competitiveness among companies.
• The companies are focused on merger and acquisitions in order to increase fermentation chemicals demand across specific applications.
• For instance, April 2015 – Cargill has acquired Colorado-based OPX Biotechnologies’ proprietary fermentation-based processes and systems. These technologies are used to produce bio-based chemicals from sugars for use in non-food applications such as lubricants, detergents, plastics, agrichemicals and personal care products.
• The companies are focused on collaborations and strategic partnerships to increase the processing volume of products.
• In June 2017, German specialty chemicals firm Evonik has made the amino acid L-lysine at this facility in Blair. Evonik and a partner will now spend $200 million to locate a new plant adjacent to this one, where they will make omega-3 fatty acids for animal food.
• The companies also focused on investment in order to increase its production facility around the globe. For instance, in December 2016, Cargill Incorporated and Calysta Inc, along with several third-party institutions have planned to invest in the creation of the world’s largest gas fermentation facility in Memphis, US, to produce Calysta’s Feed Kind protein, a family of sustainable, traceable nutritional ingredients for fish, livestock and pets.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/fermentation-chemicals-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/fermentation-chemicals-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.