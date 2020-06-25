EUV Lithography Market, Size, Share, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027
Global EUV Lithography Market is segmented By Light Source (Laser Produced Plasma, Vacuum Sparks, Gas Discharges), By Application (Integrated Device Manufacturer, Foundry), By Equipment (Light Source, Mirrors, Masks, Others), and By Region (North America,
• The Global EUV Lithography Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% during the forecasting period (2020-2027).
• Extreme ultraviolet is a next-generation lithography technology using a range of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) wavelengths, roughly spanning a 2% FWHM bandwidth about 13.5 nm. Majorly rising global demand for smartphones is will drive the market for EUV lithography over the forecast period.
• Extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUVL) is an advanced technology for making icroprocessors a hundred times more powerful than traditional ones. EUVL is like optical lithography in which light is refracted through camera lenses onto the wafer.
• However, extreme ultraviolet light, operating at a different wavelength, has different properties and must be reflected from mirrors rather than refracted through lenses. The challenge is to build mirrors perfect enough to reflect the light with enough precision.
• Samsung is leading the EUV Race. As Samsung Foundry has completed all the steps necessary to manufacture wafers using extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography. Samsung Foundry is in mass production with 7nm EUV and has started risk production at 5nm EUV.
• The report covers all the major trends and drivers playing a vital role in the growth of the global EUV Lithography market. The market has been segmented by application, by light source, equipment, application, and region.
Market Dynamics
• Global EUV Lithography market is primarily driver by trend of miniaturization. Lithography is used to print complex patterns that define integrated circuits onto semiconductor wafers. EUV lithography (EUVL) is one of the leading next generation lithography (NGL) technologies. Using EUVL, it is easy to get compact electronic chips with less power requirements. The technology features enhanced resolving power and is cost-effective.
• Together these structures form an integrated circuit known as a chip. The unrelenting drive of the semiconductor industry for ever more powerful microchips means that chipmakers must pack even more structures onto a chip, thereby making the chip faster and more powerful while simultaneously lowering the production costs.
• With this finer resolution, chipmakers are now capable of producing smaller, faster and more powerful chips, while the complexity of the manufacturing process and the costs stay within the framework.
Market Segmentation Analysis
• By Light source, the global EUV Lithography market is segmented into Laser produced plasma (LPP), vacuum sparks, and gas discharges. In 2018, LPP segment accounted for the majority share in the market. Laser-produced plasmas are plasmas produced by firing high-intensity beams of light. Laser-produced plasmas have been used to create short bursts of x-rays and to accelerate particles — so-called plasma-based accelerators. Laser produced plasmas are also useful for recreating astrophysical plasmas in the laboratory.
Market Geographical Analysis
• By geography, the global EUV Lithography Market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).
• In 2018, APAC accounted for the majority share in the global EUV Lithography Market owing to the presence of a major players and growing demand for consumer electronics such as smartphones, tablets and rising demand for automobiles from countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India.
• According to SEMI, the worldwide semiconductor manufacturing and inspection equipment billings reached USD 16.7 billion in the second quarter of 2018 out of which USD 13.2 billion market share of semiconductor inspection and manufacturing equipment was occupied by the Asian countries like Korea, China, Taiwan, and Japan accounting for a whopping 80% global share.
• EUV refers to the process that is soon to enter mainstream adoption (once all developmental impediments are cleared) as the means whereby the next generation of semiconductor chips will be fabricated - at nodes lower than 7nm. EUV has been in the development pipeline for decades and recently Samsung announced it would use the technique to manufacture the SOC powering its latest and greatest Galaxy Note 10 - the Exynos 9825.
• Therefore, growing consumer electronics and automotive industries coupled with availability of skilled labor at low cost will further fuel growth in the global EUV Lithography market during the forecast period.
Market Competitive Trends
• Global EUV Lithography Market is a concentrated market with the major share held by key players in the market. The market is quite competitive and to gain competitive advantage, the major EUV Lithography manufacturers adopt several strategies such as M&A, joint ventures, contracts, and agreements to help them sustain the market’s competitive environment.
• The major players include ASML, Canon Inc., Intel Corporation, Nikon Corporation, NuFlare Technology Inc., Samsung Corporation, SUSS Microtec AG, Taiwan emiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC), Ultratech Inc., Vistec Semiconductor Systems, and among others.
• In August 2019, Samsung announced the use of EUV for its own 7nm Exynos 9825 chip.
