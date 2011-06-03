EMI Shielding Market, Size, Share, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027
Global EMI Shielding Market is segmented By Method (Radiation, Conduction), By Material (EMI Shielding Tapes & Laminates, EMI Filters, Conductive Coatings & Paints, Metal Shielding, Conductive Polymers), By End-User (Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Tele
1. EMI Shielding Market Methodology and Scope
1.1. Research Methodology
1.2. Research Objective and Scope of the Report
2. EMI shielding Market – Market Definition and Overview
3. EMI Shielding Market – Executive Summary
3.1. Market Snippet by Method
3.2. Markey Snippet by Material
3.3. Market Snippet by End-User
3.4. Market Snippet by Region
4. EMI Shielding Market-Market Dynamics
4.1. Market Impacting Factors
4.1.1. Drivers
4.1.2. Restraints
4.1.3. Opportunities
4.1.4. Challenges
4.1.5. Impact Analysis
5. EMI Shielding Market – Industry Analysis
5.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2. Trends and Opportunities
5.3. Comparative Scenario (2018, 2019, 2026)
6. EMI Shielding Market – By Method
6.1. Introduction
6.1.1. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Method
6.1.2. Market Attractiveness Index, By Method
6.2. Radiation *
6.2.1. Introduction
6.2.2. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%)
6.3. Conduction
7. EMI Shielding Market – By Material
7.1. Introduction
7.1.1. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Material
7.1.2. Market Attractiveness Index, By Material
7.2. EMI Shielding Tapes & Laminates *
7.2.1. Introduction
7.2.2. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%)
7.3. EMI Filters
7.4. Conductive Coatings & Paints
7.5. Metal Shielding
7.6. Conductive Polymers
8. EMI Shielding Market – By End-User
8.1. Introduction
8.1.1. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By End-User
8.1.2. Market Attractiveness Index, By End-User
8.2. Healthcare *
8.2.1. Introduction
8.2.2. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%)
8.3. Consumer Electronics
8.4. Telecom & IT
8.5. Automotive
8.6. Defense & Aerospace
8.7. Others
9. EMI Shielding Market – By Region
9.1. Introduction
9.1.1. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Region
9.1.2. Market Attractiveness Index, By Region
9.2. North America
9.2.1. Introduction
9.2.2. Key Region-Specific Dynamics
9.2.3. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Method
9.2.4. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Material
9.2.5. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By End-User
9.2.6. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country
9.2.6.1. The U.S.
9.2.6.2. Canada
9.2.6.3. Mexico
9.3. Europe
9.3.1. Introduction
9.3.2. Key Region-Specific Dynamics
9.3.3. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Method
9.3.4. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Material
9.3.5. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By End-User
9.3.6. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country
9.3.6.1. Germany
9.3.6.2. The U.K.
9.3.6.3. France
9.3.6.4. Rest of Europe
9.4. South America
9.4.1. Introduction
9.4.2. Key Region-Specific Dynamics
9.4.3. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Method
9.4.4. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Material
9.4.5. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By End-User
9.4.6. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country
9.4.6.1. Brazil
9.4.6.2. Argentina
9.4.6.3. Rest of South America
9.5. Asia Pacific
9.5.1. Introduction
9.5.2. Key Region-Specific Dynamics
9.5.3. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Method
9.5.4. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Material
9.5.5. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By End-User
9.5.6. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country
9.5.6.1. China
9.5.6.2. Japan
9.5.6.3. South Korea
9.5.6.4. Rest of Asia Pacific
9.6. The Middle East and Africa
9.6.1. Introduction
9.6.2. Key Region-Specific Dynamics
9.6.3. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Method
9.6.4. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Material
9.6.5. Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By End-User
10. EMI Shielding Market – Competitive Landscape
10.1. Competitive Scenario
10.2. Competitor Strategy Analysis
10.3. Market Positioning/Share Analysis
10.4. Mergers and Acquisitions Analysis
11. Company Profiles
11.1. PPG Industries *
11.1.1. Company Overview
11.1.2. Product Portfolio and Description
11.1.3. Key Highlights
11.1.4. Financial Overview
11.2. Chomerics
11.3. Henkel
11.4. RPT Company
11.5. Laird
11.6. 3M
11.7. Schaffner
11.8. Kitagawa Industries
11.9. Tech-Etch (List Not Exhaustive)
12. EMI Shielding Market – Premium Insights
13. EMI Shielding Market – DataM
13.1. Appendix
13.2. About Us and Services
13.3. Contact Us
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
