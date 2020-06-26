Amniotic Products Market Worth $1,095 million | Data Triangulation, Segmentation & Geographical Analysis
North America was the largest regional market for amniotic products in 2019.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 26, 2020 ) [126 Pages Report] The Global Amniotic Products Market is projected to reach USD 1,095 million by 2025 from USD 748 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.9%
The Market growth is largely driven by factors such as growth in the target patient population, the rising incidence of burn injuries, awareness programs for wound care treatment and management, and the rise in venture capital funding and government investments. The emerging economies and the implementation of the 21st Century Cures Act are expected to provide a wide range of growth opportunities for players in the market.
Market Size Estimation;
Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the total size of the amniotic products market. These methods were also used extensively to estimate the size of various subsegments in the market. The research methodology used to estimate the market size includes the following:
- The key players in the industry and market have been identified through extensive secondary research.
- All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources.
Data Triangulation;
After arriving at the overall market size from the market size estimation process, the total market was split into several segments and subsegments. To complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments, data triangulation and market breakdown procedures were employed, wherever applicable. The data was triangulated by studying various factors and trends from both the demand and supply sides.
Browse 101 market data tables and 29 figures spread through 126 pages and in-depth TOC - Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=191575976
Market Segmentation in Depth:
On the basis of type, the amniotic products market is categorized into two segments, amniotic membranes and amniotic suspensions. The amniotic membranes segment accounted for the largest share of the amniotic products market in 2019. It is also projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Amniotic membranes have anti-inflammatory, anti-angiogenic, anti-fibrotic, and anti-microbial properties.
Based on end user, the amniotic products market is segmented into hospitals & ASCs and other end users. In 2019, hospitals & ASCs accounted for the largest share of the amniotic products market. Factors such as the high demand for wound care biologics (including amniotic tissue products) in hospitals and ASCs, the high patient inflow in this care setting, and the availability of reimbursements are driving the growth of this segment.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=191575976
Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:
The global amniotic products market has been divided into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America accounted for the largest share of the global amniotic products market in 2019.
Key Market Players;
The prominent players operating in this market include MiMedx (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), Organogenesis (US), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US), Stryker Corporation (US), Wright Medical (Netherlands), Applied Biologics (US), Celularity (US), Katena Products (US), Lucina BioSciences (US), Next Biosciences (South Africa)
The Market growth is largely driven by factors such as growth in the target patient population, the rising incidence of burn injuries, awareness programs for wound care treatment and management, and the rise in venture capital funding and government investments. The emerging economies and the implementation of the 21st Century Cures Act are expected to provide a wide range of growth opportunities for players in the market.
Market Size Estimation;
Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the total size of the amniotic products market. These methods were also used extensively to estimate the size of various subsegments in the market. The research methodology used to estimate the market size includes the following:
- The key players in the industry and market have been identified through extensive secondary research.
- All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources.
Data Triangulation;
After arriving at the overall market size from the market size estimation process, the total market was split into several segments and subsegments. To complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments, data triangulation and market breakdown procedures were employed, wherever applicable. The data was triangulated by studying various factors and trends from both the demand and supply sides.
Browse 101 market data tables and 29 figures spread through 126 pages and in-depth TOC - Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=191575976
Market Segmentation in Depth:
On the basis of type, the amniotic products market is categorized into two segments, amniotic membranes and amniotic suspensions. The amniotic membranes segment accounted for the largest share of the amniotic products market in 2019. It is also projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Amniotic membranes have anti-inflammatory, anti-angiogenic, anti-fibrotic, and anti-microbial properties.
Based on end user, the amniotic products market is segmented into hospitals & ASCs and other end users. In 2019, hospitals & ASCs accounted for the largest share of the amniotic products market. Factors such as the high demand for wound care biologics (including amniotic tissue products) in hospitals and ASCs, the high patient inflow in this care setting, and the availability of reimbursements are driving the growth of this segment.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=191575976
Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:
The global amniotic products market has been divided into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America accounted for the largest share of the global amniotic products market in 2019.
Key Market Players;
The prominent players operating in this market include MiMedx (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), Organogenesis (US), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US), Stryker Corporation (US), Wright Medical (Netherlands), Applied Biologics (US), Celularity (US), Katena Products (US), Lucina BioSciences (US), Next Biosciences (South Africa)
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.