Dental Glass Market, Size, Share, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027
Global Dental Glass Market is segmented By Product type (Inert glass, Reactive glass), By End-user (Hospitals, Dental clinics, Others), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Share, Size, Outlook, and
• The Global Dental Glass Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecasting period (2020-2027).
• Dental glass is an ultra-fine particle size glass powder, used in specially formulated compomers and restorative dental materials. They are available with or without fluoride.
Market Dynamics
• The major driving forces are the rising demand for dental procedures, rising prevalence of dental disorders, rising medical tourism activities about these procedures, increasing geriatric population and demand for preventive, restorative, and surgical services for dental care.
• The increasing prevalence of oral diseases such as dental caries, periodontal diseases, and edentulism is one of the factors fueling the global dental glass market. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimate of around 2.4 billion people suffer from caries of permanent teeth, and 486 million children suffer from caries of primary teeth globally.
• The increasing geriatric population will further positively impact the growth of the global dental glass market. For instance, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, by 2060, the number of US adults of age 65 years or older is expected to reach 98 million, 24% of the overall population. According to which almost all adults aged 65 years or older have had a cavity, and 1 in 5 have untreated tooth decay. Also, about 2 in 3 adults aged 65 years or older have gum disease. Thus, the increasing geriatric population base prone to dental diseases is fuelling the market.
• Favorable government initiatives related to dental hygiene is another factor propelling the growth of the market. In recent years, the governments of many countries are initiating reforms for the development of dental health. The 2016-2017 budget of Australia was framed to provide a reform through a Single National Child and Adult Public Dental Scheme and allocated 1.29 USD billion towards public services for dental care. Further, according to Germany's healthcare policies, 87.5% of its total population is a member of sick funds, a not-for-profit organization. It delivers free essential dental services accompanied with various advanced options such as orthodontics, bridges, and crowns.
• However, the presence of limitations associated with dental glass is likely to hamper the market growth. For instance, the main limitation of the glass ionomer cements is the low resistance to abrasion and wear and their relative lack of strength. Conventional glass ionomer cements have low flexural strength with high modulus of elasticity, and are therefore very brittle and prone to the bulk fracture.
Market Segmentation Analysis
• The global dental glass market can be segmented by product type into the inert glass and reactive glass.
• The inert glass segment is expected to boost market growth over the forecast period, owing to the added benefits of inert glass. Inert dental glass, also known as glass ionomer filling material, is a significant component of composite fillings in modern dentistry. Their utilization in tooth restoration provides strength and durability, combined with an excellent aesthetic appearance. The presence of product launches by the key players is also expected to boost market growth. For instance, in 2016, 3M Oral Care launched 3M Ketac Universal Aplicap Glass Ionomer Restorative, a fluoride-releasing solution that offers fewer steps, secure handling and reduced chair time.
• The reactive glass segment is expected to grow at a high rate over the forecast period, owing to the presence of research and development activities on the bioactive glass. Bioactive glasses represent a group of reactive materials that can bond to mineralized bone tissue in a physiological environment. The biocompatibility of these glasses has led them to be investigated extensively for use in dentistry. For instance, according to an article published in October 2016, the researchers from the Queen Mary University of London in the UK stated that the bioactive glass composites are unique in their ability to release fluoride and the significant quantities of calcium and phosphate that are needed to form tooth mineral. Also, according to an article published on July 3, 2017, Salvatore Sauro, Professor of dental biomaterials and minimally invasive dentistry at CEU Cardenal Herrera University, in Spain, has collaborated with several researchers from Finland, Brazil, Belgium, Germany and the UK on the development of innovative dental biomaterials like bioactive glass doped with fluoride for the regeneration of dental hard tissues.
• The global dental glass market can be segmented by product type into hospitals, dental clinics, and others.
• The dental clinic's segment is expected to grow at a high rate over the forecast period. There is an increase in the number of dental clinics. This factor is anticipated to spur industry growth during the forecast period. For instance, as of 2019, according to The Statistics Portal, there are 70,305 clinics in Germany, 43,026 in France, 13,308 in Poland and are estimated to grow further due to increasing prevalence of dental diseases. Thus there is a growing demand for dental glass.
Market Geographical Analysis
• Geographically, the global dental glass market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
• North America is dominating the global dental glass market in 2018 and is estimated to hold significant market size over the forecast period (2020-2027) owing to the rising prevalence of dental disorders, technological advancements, growing geriatric population and an increasing number of dentists and dental clinics.
• The rising prevalence of dental disorders is likely to propel the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to the American Dental Hygienists' Association (ADHA), around 78% of Americans have at least 1 cavity by the time they reach age 17, and about 80% of the US population has some form of gum disease.
• Further, an expanding number of collaborations between healthcare providers and research organizations backed by research grants can be the other factors contributing to the growth. For instance, on August 22, 2017, The American Dental Association, in partnership with 3M Oral Care, has created the 3M Innovative Research Fellowship, a program designed to encourage and engage the researchers who are innovating and leading the way to advance dental materials science. The focus is mainly to support future pathways and methods in dental research.
• The Asia Pacific is also expected to show substantial growth over the forecast period due to increasing treatment for dental diseases, and its increasing prevalence. For instance, as per the Indian Dental Association (IDA), more than 95% Indians suffer from gum diseases, over 50% of Indian do not use a toothbrush, and 70% of children under the age of 15 have dental caries. Thus, the increasing number of dental diseases is fuelling the market.
Market Competitive Trends
• The major players operating in the global dental glass market are Schott AG, Ferro, 3M, James Kent Group, and Specialty Glass, Inc.
• The key players are adopting various strategies such as product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations, which are contributing to the growth of the dental glass market globally. For instance,
• In April 2019, 3M introduced 3M Filtek Universal Restorative, a new universal composite which offers a modernized approach to anterior and posterior restoration, with a simplified shading process and an advanced composite technology to provide reliable and esthetic outcomes.
• In January 2019, 3M Oral Care and Bioclear announced a new partnership which will support the dentists while they perform the implementation of the state-of-the-art procedure.
• In December 2017, 3M filed a patent infringement lawsuit to protect dental restorative technology.
