Cultivator and Tiller Machinery Market, Size, Share, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027
Global Cultivator and Tiller Machinery Market is segmented By Product Type (Cultivators, Tillers), By Application (Agriculture, Garden, Others), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
• The Global Cultivator and tiller machinery Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 7.25% during the forecasting period (2020-2027).
• A cultivator is the farm machinery used to stir the soil around the crop for promoting the crop growth and destroying the weeds. It is a frame with teeth that pierce the soil as they are dragged through it linearly. Tiller is the farm machine that uses the rotary motion of the disk which breaks up the compact and hard soil into the loose and broken up soil for tillage. It is widely used for preparing the land for farming.
Market Dynamics:
• The market growth is driven by the rising growth in the agriculture sector in developing countries. For instance, according to the World Bank Organization, the agriculture sector has witnessed the two to four times more effective growth in raising incomes among the poorest compared to other sectors. Agriculture contributes one-third of the global gross-domestic-product (GDP). Modernization of agriculture including the technological advancement and introduction of high-performance cultivator and tiller have increased the demand of cultivators and tillers.
• Cultivators and tiller machinery are used for mechanization and automation of farming activities. It plays a major role in increasing agricultural output and efficient utility. Cultivator and tiller machinery are used for preparing the soil, sowing seeds, planting seeds, adding & spraying the fertilizers, herbicides, and water, crop growth, loosening the soil and destroying the weeds.
• Government initiatives for providing the subsidies and investment on the agricultural products shall have a positive impact on the market size. For instance, in March 2018, Jharkhand Land Conservation Department had provided agricultural equipment including the power tillers, tractors, sprinklers and others at 90% subsidy to women associated with ‘Sakhi Mandal’ in the state. In February 2019, Horticulture and Soil Conservation Minister of Manipur had distributed tractors and power tillers to farmers. These rising government initiatives are playing a major role in increasing the usage of cultivators and tillers.
• However, the tariff imposition by government and fluctuating prices of cultivators & tillers are hindering the market growth. For instance, in July 2018, the government had imposed the tariffs on $34 billion worth of Chinese imports of tillers and cultivators into the United States. This would result in increasing the prices of tillers & cultivators and consumers had to pay the high price of these products. It could have a negative impact on the sales of tillers & cultivators.
Market Segmentation Analysis
• Global cultivator and tiller machinery market is segmented based on machinery type as cultivators and tillers. Among these segments, the tillers segment is witnessing the highest growth due to the high demand of tillers in comparison to the cultivators because tillers are available at much lower prices, targeting small-scale farmers. Thus, tillers are mostly preferred by farmers for low agriculture expenses with high productivity. It is easy to attach the tillers to the farming tractors and reduce the time span needed for cultivation. It provides effective and efficient utility. Power tillers, rotary tillers, rigid tillers, spring-loaded tillers, garden tillers and aero tillers are available in the market which provides high agricultural productivity to the farmers.
• The cultivator segment contributes to the significant market share due to the increased use of cultivators for increasing the agricultural crop yield by three to eight times. It enhances productivity, and profitability for the farmers. Cultivators are either self-propelled or drawn as an attachment behind either a two-wheel tractor or four-wheel tractor. Cultivators are rigidly fixed and powered via couplings to the tractors' transmission behind two-wheel tractors. On the other hand, the cultivators are attached via means of a three-point hitch and driven by a power take-off (PTO).
• Further, the market is also classified on the basis of application into industrial, agriculture, and others. The agricultural segment accounts for the highest market share due to the increased demand for cultivators and tillers for increasing the crop yield and agricultural output. The rising population, food demand and necessity to increase yields influenced the market growth. Cultivators and tillers help in pumping water, harvesting, threshing & transporting crops.
• Garden segment is witnessing the positive market growth due to increased usage of cultivators and tillers in the small household gardens and small commercial gardens for primary and secondary tillage. There is an increase in demand for rotary tillers among the home gardeners for large vegetable gardens. Compact and powerful mini-tillers are providing alternatives to four-wheel tractors for homeowners.
Market Geographical Analysis
• The global cultivator and tiller machinery market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa based on the regions. Asia-Pacific dominated the global cultivator and tiller machinery market due to the growing population, food demand and necessity to increase yield. Moreover, the government is providing subsidies in developing countries such as China, India, and Brazil for the agriculture equipment including the tillers and cultivators. These factors have increased the demand for cultivators and tillers.
• In December 2019, the Philippines and South Korea had signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for bolstering the two countries’ partnership in agricultural mechanization. It includes the technical collaboration on research and development, capacity enhancement and the establishment of the agri-machinery manufacturing complex in the country. The Korea Agricultural Machinery (Kamico) has proposed to bring about 30 agri-machinery companies to invest in farm equipment including tractors, rice transplanters, rice mills, tillers and plows, cultivators, greenhouses, agricultural product dryers and balers and manufacturing in the Philippines.
• North America and Europe account for the significant market share owing to the increased demand for high-powered cultivators and tillers. The United States and European countries such as Italy, Germany, and France have a high adoption of automation and smart farming solutions. Labor shortages in such countries are influencing the adoption of mechanized products for farming as these mechanized products are performing several farm activities with maximum accuracy and productivity.
Market Competitive Analysis
• The global cultivator and tiller machinery market is competitive with the presence of market players developing new shapes and designs of cultivators and tillers with low cost and targeting low-cost customers. Yanmar Co. Ltd, Husqvarna, Honda Motor Co., Inc., Husqvarna AB, and Kubota Corporation are the leading players with a significant market share.
• Companies are developing and investing in the new advanced equipment which provides effective solutions to the farmers in cultivation and plowing of their fields. For instance, Kverneland’s Turbo T i-Tiller provides the best working quality with the highest output and lowest costs of operation. It comprises the On-The-Go Dynamic Traction Control and Auto-Depth for depth & leveling adjustment of the Turbo T i-Tiller which saves time and increases the working speed. It saves fuel, increases the comfort for the operator, extends the durability of the machine and protects the environment by avoiding soil compactions. In July 2019, Rallis India Ltd., a TATA Enterprise had launched two new products i.e. Zygant and Ayaan for rice crops in Kolkata. Zygant 0.7% Gr (Flubendiamide 0.7% GR) would help in effectively managing the pest and Rice Stem Borer. Ayaan 48% WG (Kresoxim-methyl 40% + Hexaconazole 8% WG) is an excellent preventive, protectant & eradicant fungicide useful for the effective management of many crop diseases and improves farm yield.
• The companies are entering into the collaborations, mergers, strategic partnerships, acquisitions and other activities to increase the demand for cultivator and tiller machinery and their expansion across the globe. Few players are also undergoing the spin-off or separation activities for the development of the single entity. For instance, in June 2019, Corteva, Inc., had separated from the DowDuPont, turning into a leading, global pure-play agriculture firm that provides the complete solutions cultivators need to maximize yield as well as profitability.
• The companies are also investing to increase its production capabilities and demand around the globe. For instance, in October 2013, Italy-based Maschio Gaspardo Group had invested Rs 300 crore in its manufacturing facility Maschio Gaspardo India Pvt. Ltd., (MGIPL) at Ranjangaon near Pune. It would help the company to expand production capabilities for rotary tillers, power harrows, precision planters, cereal seed drills, combination cultivator-drills, mulchers, sprayers and minimum tillage equipment in India.
