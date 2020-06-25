Consumer Stationery Retailing Market, Size, Share, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027
Global Consumer Stationery Retailing Market is segmented By Product (Paper-based stationery, Writing equipment, Marking and correction equipment), By Distribution Channel (Online Distribution Channel, Offline Distribution Channel), and By Region (North Am
• The Global Consumer stationery retailing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3% during the forecasting period (2020-2027).
• The rise in the education sector coupled with the new adoption of omnichannel retail distribution by the companies is anticipated to drive the Consumer Stationery Retailing market in the forecast period.
• The Retail Market for Stationery Products comprises physical and online retailers that sell writing materials, envelopes and related products. These retailers offer a diverse range of stationery products through brick-and-mortar stores, such as traditional retail outlets, and online retail platforms.
• The report covers all the major trends and drivers playing a vital role in the growth of the global Consumer Stationery Retailing market. The global Consumer Stationery Retailing market has been segmented based on Product, Distribution Channel and Region.
Market Dynamics
• The global Consumer Stationery Retailing Market is primarily driven by the rise in the education sector all around the world. Stationery major usage is done by the children going to school and adults going to college. With the rise in the disposable income and government various initiatives, there is rise in the education enrollments for children to get educated.
• For instance, India has the world’s largest population of about 500 million in the age bracket of 5-24 years, and this provides a great opportunity for the education sector. A number of colleges and universities in India reached 39,050 and 903, respectively in 2017-18. India had 36.64 million students enrolled in higher education in 2017-18. Gross Enrolment Ratio in higher education reached 25.8 per cent in 2017-18.
• However, rising concerns over deforestation, pollution, and environmental degradation have affected the production costs of consumer stationery items such as notebooks and pencils will be hampering the growth of the Consumer Stationery Retailing market for the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
• By Product, the global Consumer Stationery Retailing Market is segmented into Paper-based stationery, writing equipment, and Marking and correction equipment. Paper-based stationery has the dominant position in the Consumer Stationery Retailing market of type segment due to the use of recycled papers to produce stationery papers. It is expected that writing equipment will grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period.
• By distribution channel, the global Consumer Stationery Retailing Product Market is segmented into online and offline distribution channels. Offline distribution channel includes Supermarkets, Specialty stores, exclusive stores, and hypermarkets, while an online distribution channel includes distribution through e-commerce platforms.
Regional Analysis
• By geography, the global Consumer Stationery Retailing Market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).
• APAC holds the largest market share for Consumer Stationery Retailing Market. The Asia-Pacific Market consists of China, India, Japan, Australia, and Rest of APAC. Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a high CAGR rate in the forecast period due to the growing penetration of Internet-enabled mobile devices in countries such as the US, China and India have resulted in a steady shift toward online retail platforms as the preferred purchase channel for consumer stationery supplies in these countries. Internet penetration is increasing in Asian countries and hence is enabling online retail to flourish.
• However, Europe is after APAC in terms of the market share of Consumer Stationery Retail. The presence of good college and education centre in the country enable large number of students coming there to study. Hence, will large student population there will be large market for stationery too.
Competitive Analysis
• Key players are adopting strategies such as investing in R&D, new product launches, expansion in distribution channels to stand out as strong competitors in the market. Global Consumer Stationery Retailing Market is a fragmented market with the presence of various global and regional players in the market. The major players include Alibaba Group, Amazon.com, Office Depot, Walmart, and WHSmith. Other key players in the market include Staples, Classmate, Smiggle, Inchiostro and Paper, and Choosing Keeping.
Market Dynamics
