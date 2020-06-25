Conductive Textile Market, Size, Share, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027
Global Conductive Textile Market is segmented By Textile Type (Knitted Conductive Textiles, Woven Conductive Textiles, Non-Woven Conductive Textiles), By Fabric Type (Polyester, Nylon, Wool, Cotton, Others), By End User (Military & Defense, Healthcare, Co
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 25, 2020 ) Market Overview
• The Global Conductive Textile Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecasting period (2020-2027).
• A conductive textile is a fabric that can conduct electricity. Conductive textiles can be made with metal strands woven into the construction of the textile or by conductive yarns which are conductive thanks to a metal-coating. There is also an interest in semiconducting textiles, made by impregnating normal textiles with carbon- or metal-based powders. Conductive fibers consist of a non-conductive or less conductive substrate, which is then either coated or embedded with electrically conductive elements, often carbon, nickel, copper, gold, silver, titanium or PEDOT. Metals may be deposited chemically with autocatalytic chemistry, printed with conductive nanoparticle inks, or applied with physical vapor deposition methods.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/conductive-textile-market
Market Dynamics
• Huge demand from the military & defense sector and Increasing awareness of conductive textiles are the driving factors for the market growth worldwide. Their benefits over solid or stranded metal wires come from conductive fibers' flexibility and ability to use them in existing textile and wire machinery. All these are the uses and characteristics of conductive textiles that brining awareness among industries. Furthermore, the usage of conductive textiles in military & defense is increasing year on year. Increasing military expenditure for advanced army suits is the key factor for the market growth.
• The military and defense sector is the leading segment of the conductive textiles market, especially as electronic sensors are extensively used in modern military outfits. The growing need for performance-enhancing and supportive garments has led to the rapid induction of smart conductive textiles in the military sector. Governments around the globe are concentrating on providing their soldiers with the latest firearms that include refined military clothing.
• However, the high price of finished products is the key restraint hampering the growth of the market.
Market Segmentation
• By textile type, the conductive textile market is segmented into knitted conductive textiles, woven conductive textiles, non-woven conductive textiles. The global conductive textile market size by woven conductive textiles was worth USD YY million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD YY million by 2026, at a CAGR of YY% during the forecast period.
• On the basis of fabric type, the market is classified into Polyester, Nylon, Wool, Cotton and Others. The global conductive textile market size by wool was worth USD YY million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD YY million by 2026, at a CAGR of YY% during the forecast period.
• Based on the end user, the market is segmented into military & defense, healthcare, consumer electronics, sports & fittness and others. Others is again divided into autmotive, architecture, and, aerospace. The global conductive textile market size by healthcare was worth USD YY million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD YY million by 2026, at a CAGR of YY% during the forecast period. Conductive textile materials can be an asset in improvement of distanced communication between medical personal and patients through wearable technologies integrated into clothing. Electro-conductive materials are also used for active thermoregulation system development.
• Those can be integrated into clothing or into garment items to ensure external temperature regulation in clothing systems or be an asset in infra-red pain management. Companies are focusing to provide conductive fabric textiles produts that related to healthcare. For instance, Herculite has introduced few things like Lectrolite® Comfort, Lectrolite® Duotone, Lectrolite® Fusion® III HP and few other and each comes with its own set of advantages in the healthcare industry.
Market Geographical Analysis
• The Asia Pacific conductive textile market size was worth USD YY million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD YY million by 2026, at a CAGR of YY% during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to grow with CAGR rate in the forecast period due to the rising population in China, Japan, South Korea and India and the growing awareness about the uses and functionality of conductive textiles in these countries. Universities and reseaechers are working with few collabarations to produce conductive textiles. For instance, researchers at the Cambridge Graphene Centre (CGC) at the University of Cambridge, working in collaboration with scientists at Jiangnan University, China, have devised a method for depositing graphene-based inks onto cotton to produce a conductive textile.
Market Competitive Trends
• The Conductive Textile market is competitive with existing players in the market.
• Some of the major players include Swift Textile Metalizing, V Technical Textiles Inc., Wujiang City Yuzhen Textile Co. Ltd., Toray Industries, Tibtech Innovations, Holland Shielding Systems, Bekaert, Eeonyx, Seiren and 3M.
• In March 2019, Karl Mayer has announced that they are stepping up its activities in synergistically linking the textile sector with new technologies. Textile Circuit is the first topic to be covered by Textile Makerspace. It demonstrates the possibilities of incorporating electrically conductive yarns into warp-knitted textiles directly on the machine.
• In July 2018, Myant Inc., and CarlisleIT announce strategic partnership for next-generation conductive yarns and the future of Textile Computing.
• In February 2018, Asics Ventures has made its first investment, taking a stake in AI Silk Corporation, a venture company affiliated with Tohoku University that develops conductive textiles.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/conductive-textile-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/conductive-textile-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
• The Global Conductive Textile Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecasting period (2020-2027).
• A conductive textile is a fabric that can conduct electricity. Conductive textiles can be made with metal strands woven into the construction of the textile or by conductive yarns which are conductive thanks to a metal-coating. There is also an interest in semiconducting textiles, made by impregnating normal textiles with carbon- or metal-based powders. Conductive fibers consist of a non-conductive or less conductive substrate, which is then either coated or embedded with electrically conductive elements, often carbon, nickel, copper, gold, silver, titanium or PEDOT. Metals may be deposited chemically with autocatalytic chemistry, printed with conductive nanoparticle inks, or applied with physical vapor deposition methods.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/conductive-textile-market
Market Dynamics
• Huge demand from the military & defense sector and Increasing awareness of conductive textiles are the driving factors for the market growth worldwide. Their benefits over solid or stranded metal wires come from conductive fibers' flexibility and ability to use them in existing textile and wire machinery. All these are the uses and characteristics of conductive textiles that brining awareness among industries. Furthermore, the usage of conductive textiles in military & defense is increasing year on year. Increasing military expenditure for advanced army suits is the key factor for the market growth.
• The military and defense sector is the leading segment of the conductive textiles market, especially as electronic sensors are extensively used in modern military outfits. The growing need for performance-enhancing and supportive garments has led to the rapid induction of smart conductive textiles in the military sector. Governments around the globe are concentrating on providing their soldiers with the latest firearms that include refined military clothing.
• However, the high price of finished products is the key restraint hampering the growth of the market.
Market Segmentation
• By textile type, the conductive textile market is segmented into knitted conductive textiles, woven conductive textiles, non-woven conductive textiles. The global conductive textile market size by woven conductive textiles was worth USD YY million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD YY million by 2026, at a CAGR of YY% during the forecast period.
• On the basis of fabric type, the market is classified into Polyester, Nylon, Wool, Cotton and Others. The global conductive textile market size by wool was worth USD YY million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD YY million by 2026, at a CAGR of YY% during the forecast period.
• Based on the end user, the market is segmented into military & defense, healthcare, consumer electronics, sports & fittness and others. Others is again divided into autmotive, architecture, and, aerospace. The global conductive textile market size by healthcare was worth USD YY million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD YY million by 2026, at a CAGR of YY% during the forecast period. Conductive textile materials can be an asset in improvement of distanced communication between medical personal and patients through wearable technologies integrated into clothing. Electro-conductive materials are also used for active thermoregulation system development.
• Those can be integrated into clothing or into garment items to ensure external temperature regulation in clothing systems or be an asset in infra-red pain management. Companies are focusing to provide conductive fabric textiles produts that related to healthcare. For instance, Herculite has introduced few things like Lectrolite® Comfort, Lectrolite® Duotone, Lectrolite® Fusion® III HP and few other and each comes with its own set of advantages in the healthcare industry.
Market Geographical Analysis
• The Asia Pacific conductive textile market size was worth USD YY million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD YY million by 2026, at a CAGR of YY% during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to grow with CAGR rate in the forecast period due to the rising population in China, Japan, South Korea and India and the growing awareness about the uses and functionality of conductive textiles in these countries. Universities and reseaechers are working with few collabarations to produce conductive textiles. For instance, researchers at the Cambridge Graphene Centre (CGC) at the University of Cambridge, working in collaboration with scientists at Jiangnan University, China, have devised a method for depositing graphene-based inks onto cotton to produce a conductive textile.
Market Competitive Trends
• The Conductive Textile market is competitive with existing players in the market.
• Some of the major players include Swift Textile Metalizing, V Technical Textiles Inc., Wujiang City Yuzhen Textile Co. Ltd., Toray Industries, Tibtech Innovations, Holland Shielding Systems, Bekaert, Eeonyx, Seiren and 3M.
• In March 2019, Karl Mayer has announced that they are stepping up its activities in synergistically linking the textile sector with new technologies. Textile Circuit is the first topic to be covered by Textile Makerspace. It demonstrates the possibilities of incorporating electrically conductive yarns into warp-knitted textiles directly on the machine.
• In July 2018, Myant Inc., and CarlisleIT announce strategic partnership for next-generation conductive yarns and the future of Textile Computing.
• In February 2018, Asics Ventures has made its first investment, taking a stake in AI Silk Corporation, a venture company affiliated with Tohoku University that develops conductive textiles.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/conductive-textile-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/conductive-textile-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.