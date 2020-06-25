Aerostat Systems Market worth $10.95 Billion by 2021
Aerostat Systems Market by Sub-System, by Product Type (Balloon, Airship, Hybrid), by Propulsion System (Powered, Unpowered), by Class (Compact-Sized, Mid-Sized, Large-Sized), by Payload, by Geography - Global Forecast to 2021
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 25, 2020 ) The Global Aerostat Systems Market has been estimated to be worth $5.42 Billion in 2016 and is expected to be valued at $10.95 Billion by 2021, registering a CAGR of 15.10% during the forecast period. This report covers the forecast of the aerostat system market and its dynamics over the next five years, while also recognizing the market application gaps, evolving technologies, recent developments in the market, and high potential geographic regions and countries.
On the basis of product type, the aerostat systems market has been segmented into balloon, airships and hybrid. The segment comprising airships is projected to be the fast-growing segment in the aerostat systems market, segmented based on product type, registering a significant CAGR during the forecast period of 2016 to 2021. Airships are expected to use as a means of transportation to deploy troops or cargo in areas, which have inadequate infrastructure.
On the basis of propulsion system, the aerostat systems market has been segmented into powered and unpowered systems. The segment comprising powered aerostat is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the aerostat systems market, by propulsion systems, registering a significant CAGR during the forecast period of 2016 to 2021. The demand for unpowered aerostats, such as airships is expected to increase owing to their versatility and lesser fuel consumption.
The market of aerostat systems has been segmented based on the class into compact-sized, mid-sized and large-sized. The large-sized aerostats is projected to be the fastest growing segment in the aerostat systems market with the significant CAGR during the forecast period of 2016-2021, primarily driven by the increased need for tethered aerostat systems, airships as well as Helikites by the defense forces worldwide, and is expected to bolster the demand for such aerostat systems.
The aerostat systems market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The Middle East region is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate in the aerostat systems market, during the forecast period from 2016 to 2021.
Key Market Players
The major players in this market have been identified to be TCOM L.P (U.S.), Lockheed Martin (U.S.), Augur Rosaerosystems (Russia), RT LTA systems ltd (Israel), Raytheon (U.S.), and Raven Industries Inc. (U.S.).The report classifies the aerostat systems equipment market based on product type, class, propulsion system, and payload.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
