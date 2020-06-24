Bug Tracking Software Market, Size, Share, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027
Global Bug Tracking Software Market By Type (Task Management Systems, Bug Capturing tools), By Deployment (On-premise, Cloud), By Organization Type (Small, Medium, Large), By End User (BFSI, Telecommunications, Manufacturing, Information Technology, Retai
• The Global Bug tracking software Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecasting period (2020-2027).
Market Dynamics
• A bug is that a consequence or an error has occurred due to a program coding error. , Error tracking software, also called error tracking software, is a tool that collects, reports, and manages data about errors in the software. This software market enables error tracking, delay management, problem tracking, task management, ticket management and workflow management. A number of SMEs use cloud-based project management software. For this reason, these companies integrate bug tracking software into project management software, which in turn should drive growth in the bug tracking software market.
• Increasing investments in test processes, the rapidly increasing need to provide error-free software in a short time, and the increasing adoption of automation in software development are the main reasons for the global market growth. In addition, the increased use of artificial intelligence and the integration of the machine learning solution into error tracking software should offer significant opportunities that will increase the overall market for error tracking software. ,
• North America dominated the overall bug tracking software market share in 2018, due to early adoption of digitalization in software development, major presence of bug tracking market vendors and increasing adoption of automation in testing environment in this region. In addition, upsurge in adoption of cloud-based project management software in various organizations is further fueling the growth of this segment.
• According to the provisioning segment, the cloud segment had the highest market share in bug tracking software with sales of $ 127.42 million in 2018. This is due to increased acceptance of cloud technology, due to its cheaper economic cost, hassle-free software updates & amp; Maintenance and to avoid the high investments required to install the software on site. Cloud-based bug tracking software providers enable users to use the software by offering various plans tailored to their business needs. Due to the expansion of the IT infrastructure and the increasing demand for mobility, a significant increase in the introduction of cloud-based bug tracking software is expected in the near future.
• The report focuses on growth prospects, constraints and trends in the bug tracking software market. The study provides Porter with an analysis of the five strengths of the bug tracking software to understand the impact of various factors, such as buyer bargaining power over market growth.
Market Segmentation Analysis
• The global bug tracking software market is broken down by deployment, company size, industry and region. It is analyzed by region in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA.
• Airbrake, Atlassian (JIRA), Axosoft, Bugsnag Inc., IBM, Inflectra Corporation, JetBrains, Nulab (backlog), Raygun and Zoho Corporation are the key players in analyzing the global market for bug tracking software.
Major Key factors influencing the Market
• The growing need for error-free software development in the shortest possible time and the increased effort for software tests should drive the growth of the market for bug tracking software. However, the availability of free bug tracking software is likely to limit the growth of this market.
Increased need for error-free software development in the shortest possible time
• According to the Pareto principle, also known as the 80/20 rule, 80% of the effects come from 20% of the causes. Errors therefore represent only 20% of the causes, which creates 80% of the bottlenecks when implementing a project. To avoid losses due to software errors and disappointing customers, troubleshooting is required to complete software development projects in the shortest possible time. Therefore, companies must use the software that is intended for tasks such as reporting the error when it is found, the severity of the error, the priority, and the exact breeding steps that have been used to correct the error, and & amp; Tagging mechanisms to simplify troubleshooting. Bug tracking tools help programmers, project managers and customer service & amp; Existing users can use these tools to determine if the problem is known, to determine the status of repair planning, and to learn more about the growing known issues. Incoming strangers. In addition, this software can also support the workflow by allowing bugs to be assigned to programmers, and testers who review them then mark them for deployment and mark them as deployed after publication. The growing need to provide error-free software in the shortest possible time is therefore primarily responsible for the growth of the global market for error tracking software.
Cost increase in the software test process
• Error tracking software is an integral part of the software testing process. The effort for software tests is justified by comparing the accrued benefits with the costs. The benefits could be in quality measurement and early detection or prevention, which can be done using automated error testing and tracking software that stimulates the error tracking software market. , The actual cost of software testing is generally between 15% and 25% of the total cost of the project, although many test managers consider the software testing cost to be much higher because they incorrectly process all of the software's expenses. Project after programming as test costs. In addition, the increasing prevalence of DevOps technology and digital transformation with a view to modernizing the IT infrastructure in companies are likely to increase companies' investments in software tests. For example, according to a Sauce Labs survey, 45% of respondents plan to spend more on automation testing. The increase in software test process spending is driving the growth of the glitch tracking software market.
Availability of free and open source bug tracking software
• Different companies like Bugzilla, Mantis BT and Trac offer different free and open source bug tracking software. In addition, many small businesses prefer to use free versions of the bug tracking software for budgetary reasons. In addition, the needs of small and medium businesses to track errors are not complex, so the functionality offered by free or open source bug tracking software is sufficient for these businesses. Therefore, the availability of free and open source bug tracking software is expected to inhibit the growth of the bug tracking software market.
Key benefits
• This study presents the analytical depiction of the bug tracking software industry along with the current trends and market forecast to determine the imminent investment pockets.
• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and bug tracking software market opportunity.
• The market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.
• This report also provides the global market forecast.
• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the bug tracking software market.
Key Segments:
By Deployment
• On-premise
• Cloud
By Organization Size
• Small Enterprises
• Medium-sized Enterprises
• Large Enterprises
By Industry Vertical
• BFSI
• Telecommunications
• Manufacturing
• Information Technology
• Retail
• Others
By Region
• North America
• South America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
Key Market Players
• Airbrake
• Atlassian (JIRA)
• Axosoft, Bugsnag Inc.
• Bugsnag Inc.
• IBM
• Inflectra Corporation
• JetBrains
• Nulab (backlog)
• Raygun
• Zoho Corporation
