Industrial Centrifuges Market Worth $11.06 billion | Growth Drivers, Segmentation & Geographical Analysis
North America to dominate the market followed by Europe
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 25, 2020 ) [248 Pages Report] MarketsandMarkets forecasts the Industrial Centrifuges Market is projected to reach USD 11.06 billion, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.
The increasing demand for centrifuges in process industries, rising need for wastewater management solutions, and technological advancements in centrifuge systems are the major factors driving the growth of this market. The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the industrial centrifuges market size based on type, design, mode of operation, end user, and region.
Market Growth Driver:
Growing Need for Wastewater Management Solutions;
Wastewater contains a number of pollutants and contaminants that can cause health and environmental problems and can have economic and financial impacts if released into the environment without proper treatment. Wastewater treatment forms one of the major application areas for industrial centrifuges. For instance, centrifuges are used in wastewater treatment for thickening primary sludge and dewatering sludge to create sludge solids. Factors such as growing environmental pollution levels, increasing population, and rapid urbanization and industrialization have increased the generation of industrial wastewater.
Moreover, owing to the increasing global demand for potable water, the focus on effective wastewater treatment has increased significantly across the globe. As a result, there is a subsequent growth in government spending on water utilities and wastewater treatment, globally.
Market Segmentation in Depth:
Based on type, the global industrial centrifuges market is segmented into sedimentation centrifuges and filtering centrifuges. The sedimentation centrifuges segment is expected to account for the largest share of the industrial centrifuges market. The wide range of industrial applications, ability to achieve high speeds, increase in oil and gas explorations, and rising need of wastewater treatment are the major factors contributing to the growth of this segment.
Based on end user, the industrial centrifuges market is segmented into the chemical industry, food & beverage industry, metal industry, mining industry, pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, power industry, pulp and paper industry, wastewater treatment plants, and water purification plants. wastewater treatment plants segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.
Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:
North America is expected to account for the largest share of the industrial centrifuges market, followed by Europe. The high demand for crude oil, a large number of shale oil and gas drilling activities, government initiatives to manage wastewater, flourishing food processing industry, technological advancements, and government support for the development of innovative centrifugation systems are the key factors driving the growth of the industrial centrifuges market in North America. The market in Asia, on the other hand, is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Emerging Asian economies such as India and China offer lucrative growth opportunities for market players, primarily due to the rapid urbanization and industrialization, improving healthcare infrastructure, rapid economic growth, and rising standards of living.
Major Key Players Mentioned in the research report are:
The market is highly fragmented with several big and small players. Prominent players in the market include Andritz, Alfa Laval, GEA Group, Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha, Thomas Broadbent, FLSmidth, Schlumberger, Hiller, Ferrum, TEMA, HEINKEL, Gruppo Pieralisi, SPX Flow, and HAUS Centrifuge Technologies.
