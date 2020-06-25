Sugar-Based Excipients Market Worth $1,060.6 Million | Impact of Covid 19 Detailed Analysis
Europe is the largest regional segment for the global sugar excipients market
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 25, 2020 ) The Global Sugar-Based Excipients Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3%, to reach USD 1,060.6 Million.
The market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years due to the increasing use of co-processed excipients, rapid growth in the generics market due to the patent expiration of many blockbuster drugs, and increasing development of orally disintegrating tablets (ODTs). Increased regulatory requirements leading to shortage of FDA-approved manufacturing sites is expected to hinder the growth of this market. Stringent quality control procedures and pricing pressure faced by key players are the major challenges for this industry.
Market Segmentation in Depth:
On the basis of product, the market is segmented into actual sugars, sugar alcohols, and artificial sweeteners. The actual sugars accounted for the largest share of the market, owing to its high utilization in oral formulations and pediatric formulations due to its non-toxicity and negligible reaction with drugs.
Based on the type, the market is segmented into powders/granules, direct compression sugars, crystals, and syrups. Similarly, on the basis of functionality, the market is segmented into fillers & diluents, flavoring agents, tonicity agents, and other functionalities. Based on formulation, this market is segmented into oral formulations, parenteral formulations, topical formulations, and other formulations.
Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:
Geographically, the global sugar excipients market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2015, Europe commanded a major share of the global market. Europe’s largest share is primarily attributed to the increasing investments in drug development, increasing production of generic drugs, and favorable government initiatives in the region. North America, represents the second largest market for sugar excipients. Factors such as presence of large number of global pharmaceutical companies, and increasing demand of generic drugs due to patent expiration of blockbuster drugs are majorly contributing to the growth of the market in this region.
Major Key Players Mentioned in the research report are:
Roquette Group (France), DFE Pharma (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), and Ashland Inc. (U.S.), held the major share of the sugar excipients market, and are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Other major players in this market are Associated British Foods Plc (U.K.), Cargill, Inc. (U.S.), Colorcon, Inc. (U.S.), FMC Corporation (U.S.), MEGGLE AG (Germany), and The Lubrizol Corporation (U.S.).
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=242342136
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=242342136
