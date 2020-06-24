Automatic Feeding System Market, Size, Share, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027
Global Automatic Feeding System Market is segmented By Type (Hardware, Software, Service), By Product Type (Conveyer Belt System, Self-Propelled Systems, Rail-Mounted Systems, Others), By End-User (Poultry Farms, Cattle Farms, Swine Farms, Others), and By
• The Global Automatic Feeding System Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.87% during the forecasting period (2020-2027).
• Automatic feeding systems utilize the existing PLC techniques and controllers to improvise the manual feeding techniques through minimal human interaction and proper mixing of the feed ration. The benefits of utilizing automatic feeding systems over manual systems include the ability to provide the proper supply of total mixed ration with high frequency and minimal labor requirement. The adoption of automated or self-propelled animal feeding systems in cattle or sheep farms has resulted in increased production capacity, reduced labor costs, capital cost and improved sanitary control across the farm. Increasing average herd and growing interests among the livestock growers towards the adoption of sustainable feeding techniques are driving the global automatic feeding systems market.
Market Dynamics:
• Increasing adoption of advanced smart farming technologies by the commercial animal farms in developed nations to boost production efficiency and reduced input cost is the primary factor driving the global automatic feeding systems market. In current market scenarios, unstable profits among cattle growers led to increased adoption of advanced feeding systems to cut expenses and improve efficiency. The smart feeding solution has the potential to reduce 3 hours of labor a day, improved performance and a significant reduction in feed and capital cost. The installation of advanced automated feeding systems is expected to reduce the feed wastage by 50% and increased milk productivity by 5 liters of milk produced by cows daily. Additionally, favorable government policies and incentives to boost the adoption of smart farming technologies in developing nations are expected to boost the market for the automatic feeding systems market. Additionally, labor shortages and the increasing availability of robotic or self-propelled feeding is expected to further boost the market for automated feeding systems globally during the forecast period.
• However, lack of awareness among the communities towards automated feed equipment and the increasing presence of semi-automatic feeding equipment’s in developing nations are primary factors hindering the growth of the global automatic feeding systems market.
Market Segmentation
• The global automatic feeding systems market is segmented on the basis of product type into the conveyer belt system, self-propelled systems, rail-mounted systems, and others.
• Self-propelled systems are expected to grow at a higher pace globally during the forecast period owing to its high efficiency and low maintenance nature over its compatriots. The key benefits through the usage of self-propelled systems over its compatriots include high loading capacity, ability to provide nutritional TMR, and high efficiency. It is estimated that replacing the manual feeding system in the 720-cow herd with a self-propelled diet feeder led to increased savings of about USD 21,000/ year.
Market Geographical Analysis
• By region, the global automatic feeding systems market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-east and America.
• Europe is expected to dominate the global automatic feeding systems market owing to the increased installation of automated and self-propelled feed systems across the major livestock growing nations. Increasing labor shortages and increased investment activities by farmers across the EU to boost productivity are expected to boost the market for the automated feeding systems market in Europe during the forecast period. The high presence of advanced automation companies and increased awareness among the livestock growers through expos are additionally contributing to the growth of Europe's automatic feeding systems market during the forecast period. Additionally, the presence of high average herd size and high capital cost through manual feeding techniques and labor is predicted to boost the utilization of automated feeding systems in farms across Europe during the forecast period.
Competitive Analysis
• The global automatic feeding systems market is experiencing new product launches and technological developments over its existing automatic feeding systems and self-propelled feeding systems.
• In April 2019, DeLaval launched OptiDuo robotic feed refresher with varied economical and technical benefits over existing automatic feeding systems. The technical advantages of OptiDuo includes optimized productivity, increased work efficiency, and improved adaptability to feed changes.
• Some of the key players in the global automatic feeding systems market include GEA Group, DeLaval, Lely, Fancom BV, and many other companies.
