Aseptic Liquid Packaging Market, Size, Share, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027
Global Aseptic Liquid Packaging Market is segmented By Product Type (Cartons, Bottles & Cans, Bags & Pouches, Others), By Application (Food & Beverages, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Household Care, Pharmaceutical, Others), and By Region (North America, Lat
• The Global Aseptic liquid Packaging Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecasting period (2020-2027).
• Aseptic Liquid Packaging is the process of filling a commercially sterile product such as beverages, personal care, pharmaceutical, or other products into the sterile container under the aseptic conditions and hermetically sealing the containers. It involves the use of extremely high temperatures for maintaining the freshness of the contents. It is effective in increasing the shelf life and maintaining product quality.
Market Dynamics
• The market growth is driven by the rising demand for food products with long shelf life and free of preservatives. Companies are using sustainable packaging and manufacturing practices for meeting the standards. Consumer preferences have been shifted against the use of food additives and preservatives due to rising ill-effects of consuming processed foods with additives and preservatives.
• The growth of the beverage and food market due to advancements in the packaging technology is providing the products with improved functionality and storage features shall influence the market growth. For instance, milk packaging has undergone a gradual transformation from glass to High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) containers to present carton packaging. HDPE poly packs have a shelf life of 5-15 days while carton Aseptic Liquid Packaging has a shelf life of up to six months. Poly packs require cold chain and if there is a break in the cold chain, milk in poly pack get spoiled. On the other hand, carton packs are not dependent on the cold chain.
• In November 2019, UFlex Limited had launched a cutting-edge packaging solution i.e. Asepto Eye for the beverages segment at the GulFood Manufacturing 2019 held at Dubai. Asepto Eye is the newest offering from Asepto that provides a stylish revival to aseptic packaging. Asepto Eye is a ripple concave lens and single lens technology that gives 3-D effects on the aseptic packs. These lenses come in various sizes & shapes and provide bespoke artwork, as per the clients’ requirements.
• Growing automation and digitalization shall have a positive impact on the market. New digital solutions help in enhancing the efficiency of product manufactured, ensure beverage safety, cut down cost and boost adoption of aseptic packaging. For instance, in April 2017, Tetra Pak had adopted Microsoft HoloLens for speeding-up issue resolution for food & beverage manufacturers. It would enable customers to access the whole network of the company’s specialists across the world. It would completely transform the delivery of support and enables quick resolution of quality issues.
• However, there is variation in the government regulations in terms of their recycling rates, container deposits, and packaging levies as per the country. These variations in the regulation make it difficult for the manufacturers, importers, and exporters to meet the standards and adjust to the packaging materials as per the country. This could have a negative impact on market growth.
Market Segmentation Analysis
• The global aseptic liquid packaging market is segmented based on type as cartons, bottles & cans, bags & pouches, and others. Among these segments, bottles & cans account for the highest market share due to increasing demand for beverages, from the dairy and juice packaging market. Glass bottles are used for aseptically filling the food containing small particles for baby food. Plastic cans are preferred for liquids such as coffee whereas composite cans are used for fruit juice with long fibers
• Companies are using pillow pouches for packaging the milk. Three-sided sealed pouch is preferred for Aseptic Liquid Packaging of particulates up to particle sizes of 12µ and bag sizes from 1-5 litres. Japanese companies are using closed pouches with sterile interior surfaces, and the exterior surface is sterilized in a hydrogen peroxide bath.
• Further, the market is also classified on the basis of application into food & beverages, personal care & cosmetics, household care, pharmaceuticals, and others. Food & beverage accounts for the largest market share due to the increasing demand for dairy beverages and products. The adoption of different technologies such as cold-fill aseptic in the package is boosting the market. Tetra pak craft packaging material enhances the brand's expression and the beverage carton's environmental credentials
• The pharmaceutical segment shall have a positive market share owing to the rising in the demand for aseptic liquid packaging materials for the filling of injection and infusion solutions used for medical and veterinary applications. Highly efficient and reliable pharmaceutical aseptic packaging solutions would boost market growth over the forecasted period.
Market Geographical Analysis
• Global Aseptic Liquid Packaging market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. Among all of the regions, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the global aseptic liquid packaging market due to the growing food and beverage industries and inclination towards the convenient product's packaging. China and India are the largest consumers for aseptic packaging. Growing government focus on product safety for achieving sustainable packaging and changes in the food & beverage manufacturing industry has fueled the market growth.
• According to the Indian Industries Association, demand for aseptic liquid packaging is increasing in India as these products available in these cartons are more healthy safe. As per the Warnick International report, the Indian aseptic liquid packaging market is growing at rate of 17-18% per annum. Further, the market is expected to double in the next five years and would reach approximately 20 billion packs per annum.
• North America contributes a significant market share due to high product demand without preservatives and longer shelf life. Higher growth in the pharmaceutical industry shall influence market growth. The United States is the largest market for biopharmaceuticals. It is the world leader in biopharmaceutical R&D. According to the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Association (PhRMA), the U.S. firms conduct over half the world's R&D in pharmaceuticals and hold the intellectual property rights on most new medicines. The industry accounted for more than $1.3 trillion in economic output in 2015.
Market Competitive Trends
• There is stiff competition in the global aseptic liquid packaging market with the presence of several local and international market players. Product diversification and new product launches intensify the competition among the players.
• Companies are using portfolio expansion strategies to increase their customer reach and market penetration. For instance, in early 2017, Uflex Ltd. began operations from its Aseptic Liquid Packaging plant for the packaging of liquid products, ensuring its offering spans non-aerated liquids, granular materials, solids, semi-solids, gels, viscous fluids, pastes, granular material as well as powders. In 2017, Amcor Limited expanded its product portfolio by launching a series of PET bottles and preforms for dairy, aseptic and HPP liquid beverages. In May 2019, Uflex Ltd had set up a new manufacturing facility in Nigeria for increasing the production of packaging films by around 50,000 tn annually. Uflex has reached optimum capacity utilization in its film operations and is setting up new facilities in overseas locations to increase capacity.
• The companies are entering into the collaborations, mergers, strategic partnerships and acquisitions to increase the demand for Aseptic Liquid Packaging and their expansion across the globe. For instance, in June 2019, Lothamilk joint-stock company had entered into the agreement with SIG for the expansion of its portfolio of milk with aseptic technology and cartoon packs. SIG’s aseptic technology would allow the dairy products to be transported and stored without refrigeration, removing a common barrier for these products especially in countries with a hot climate. It would give a longer shelf life without refrigeration or preservatives.
• In June 2019, Amcor Limited had acquired Bemis Company Inc. The combined company would operate as Amcor Plc. This acquisition had provided Bemis’s additional scale, capabilities and footprint that would play a vital role in strengthening Amcor’s industry-leading value proposition and generating significant value for shareholders. In December 2016, Amcor acquired Detmold Flexibles for USD 500 million for improving the customer value proposition in the packaging market
• The companies are also investing to increase its production capabilities around the globe. For instance, in February 2017, Tetra Pak had raised an investment of USD 25.3 million for its plant for packaging closure in Southeast Asia. The investment would help the company to expand its business in the emerging Asian market. In April 2016, Uflex Ltd. had raised the investment of the Rs 580 crore for the Gujarat aseptic liquid packaging plant.
